Politics: Madagascar

Madagascar’s political parties disagree on whether the island should become a federal state, according to party statements reported in the Malagasy press in recent weeks. We could not confirm these statements independently, so we present them as reported.

The new constitution is meant to settle that choice, and voters are due to approve it at a referendum that the government’s Refondation plan, its blueprint for rebuilding the state, places between May and July 2027. Participants in the political talks at Ivato, near the capital Antananarivo, backed on 9 and 10 November 2026 holding that vote before the presidential election.

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Key Facts Who. Madagascar’s parties, among them TIM, the party of ex-president Marc Ravalomanana, and ADN, a federalist party.

What. Reported positions differ: TIM backs a unitary state, ADN an adapted federalism, another party several drafts.

Vote. The Refondation plan places a constitutional referendum between May and July 2027; no date is fixed.

Open. Whether voters get one draft constitution or several is still undecided.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Parties largely back a referendum first, but not the shape of the state: some want self-governing regions, others one state with decentralisation.

In Plain English Federal state. Regions manage many of their own affairs and resources.

Unitary state. One central government holds the main power.

Decentralisation. The centre hands some tasks and money to local authorities.

Who Wants What

TIM (Tiako i Madagasikara), the party of ex-president Marc Ravalomanana, opposes federalism, according to press reports of October 2026. It argues that real decentralisation, meaning more power for local authorities, can be achieved inside the existing unitary state.

ADN (Antoka sy Dinan’ny Nosy) favours an “adapted federalism” and a reform plan built on decentralisation from the grassroots. HVM (Hery Vaovao ho an’i Madagasikara), a party led by Rivo Rakotovao, said, according to the same press reports, that several draft constitutions should be offered so that voters can choose.

KFIM, the Committee for the Refondation of Madagascar, urged that the new constitution not be drafted in haste, according to the same press reports. The youth consultation at Ivato, which closed on Saturday 1 August 2026, listed two options for the form of state in its resolution.

The options were a federal state or a strongly decentralised unitary state with a tricameral parliament, meaning one with three chambers. Colonel Michaël Randrianirina, who has led the government since the army took power, said at that closing session that the form of state will go to the national consultation and then to a popular vote.

The national consultation is led by the FFKM, the council of Madagascar’s Christian churches. It is due to discuss what the referendum will contain and the form of state.

File photo. Antananarivo City Hall on Avenue de l’Indépendance, Madagascar. Photo: Rudolphfurtado, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

Randrianirina has led the government since the army took power in October 2025, after President Andry Rajoelina fell. The government’s Refondation plan points to a constitutional vote between May and July 2027 and a presidential election before the end of 2027.

The electoral commission CENI, Madagascar’s independent election body, floated June 2027 for the referendum and October 2027 for the presidential vote in May 2026. The government has not fixed either date.

The High Constitutional Court, the country’s top constitutional body, said in early November 2026 that a referendum before the presidential vote is allowed. It added that voters may be offered several options only after the organic law on elections and referendums, the law that sets the voting rules, is amended.

Randrianirina reaffirmed during the Ivato talks that a constitutional referendum will be held in 2027. Whether voters will see one draft or several was still open when the Ivato meeting ended.

Taken together, the court says a referendum first is allowed and opens the way to several drafts, but the record does not say who writes them or which form of state they describe. The FFKM is reported to plan to publish its consultation resolutions only after May 2027, which we could not confirm and which would leave little time before the window in the government’s plan.

What It Means for You

Malagasy voters are affected most, because a federal or unitary state would decide how much power and money their region holds. The Refondation plan puts that choice to a vote between May and July 2027, but no date is fixed.

We found no direct effect on US readers in our sources. For outsiders, the practical point is timing.

What To Watch

The Refondation plan places the referendum between May and July 2027, and CENI floated June 2027 in May 2026. The organic law on elections and referendums must be amended before several drafts can go to voters, and no date for that change has been announced.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm independently the party positions reported in the Malagasy press, which date from October and November 2026. It is not known who writes the official drafts, whether voters get one or several, the referendum date, or when the FFKM will publish its conclusions.

Whether the youth consultation’s options reflect the views of the parties is not known. We hold no sourced comparison with other African states on this question, so we offer none.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Malagasy parties want federalism?

ADN favours an “adapted federalism”, and TIM opposes federalism, according to party statements reported in the Malagasy press and not confirmed independently. HVM wants several draft constitutions put to voters.

When will Madagascar vote on a new constitution?

No date has been set as of 17 November 2026. The Refondation plan places the referendum between May and July 2027, and CENI floated June 2027 in May 2026.

Can voters be offered several draft constitutions?

The High Constitutional Court said in early November 2026 that this is allowed, but only after the organic law on elections and referendums is amended. Whether voters get one draft or several is still open.

Sources: Government of Madagascar, Refondation plan; High Constitutional Court of Madagascar, opinion of early November 2026; National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), announcement of May 2026; political talks at Ivato, 9 to 10 November 2026; statements of the head of state of 1 August and 9 November 2026; party positions as reported in the Malagasy press, October to November 2026, not confirmed independently.

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