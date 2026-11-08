Brazil Interest Rate Cuts Stall on US Yields

Brazil wants cheaper credit, but rising American rates are making that harder to deliver. On Sunday, 8 November 2026, the central bank’s key rate stands at 13.75%, and the cutting cycle that began in March has paused.

For US investors in Brazilian assets, the message is that the gap between the two countries’ rates is the number to watch. For Brazilian households and companies, it decides how soon borrowing gets cheaper.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Rate. Brazil’s central bank policy rate stands at 13.75%; its committee held it again on 4 November.

US rates. The Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, holds its range at 3.75–4.00% after a September rise.

Gap. Brazil pays about 9.75 points more than the Fed’s top rate, with inflation at 4.58%.

Next. The central bank’s rate committee meets on 8 and 9 December; economists expect 13.50% by year-end.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives 88.5% odds on no change in December (US$64,431 traded, 9:27 a.m. ET, 8 November).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s central bank has cut its key rate five times this year, but a firmer Federal Reserve and rising inflation are shrinking the room to keep going.

Why American Rates Matter in São Paulo

Brazil’s key rate, known as Selic, is set by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, called Copom. It has fallen from 15.00% in January to 13.75% after a cut on 16 September, and Copom held it again on 4 November, as our report on the 13.75% rate cut described.

On 16 September the Federal Reserve lifted its range by a quarter point to 3.75–4.00%. It held on 28 October, but two of its 12 voters wanted another rise.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The 10-year US Treasury yield, the return on lending to Washington for a decade, was 4.86% on 6 November. That is the safe return Brazil must beat to keep dollar investors interested.

Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília, seat of the central bank.

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The Argument: A Wide Gap That Can Narrow

Brazil’s rate sits about 9.75 points above the Fed’s top rate and roughly 8.9 points above the 10-year Treasury yield. That gap is the carry, the extra return investors earn by holding reais instead of dollars.

If US rates keep rising, the gap shrinks even when Brazil does nothing, and the real, Brazil’s currency, tends to weaken. A weaker real lifts import prices, which feeds the inflation the central bank is trying to tame.

Inflation is the second pressure. IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index, shows prices rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, up from 4.22% in August, against a 3% target with a tolerance ceiling of 4.5%.

In the central bank’s Focus survey of economists on 30 October, the median forecast was 5.22% inflation for 2026 and a year-end rate of 13.50%. That points to at most one more quarter-point cut at the December meeting, and a slow path to 12.50% by the end of 2027.

The dollar cost 5.50 reais on 6 November, using the central bank’s own reference rate of 5.5013. Economists expect 5.34 by December, which would mean a stronger real.

What Prediction Markets Say

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, put the odds of no change at the December meeting at 88.5%, with a quarter-point cut at 6.0% and a quarter-point rise at 1.6%. The market had US$64,431 traded when we read it at 9:27 a.m. ET on 8 November 2026, and these are bets, not official forecasts.

For the March meeting a hold is priced at 57.5%, while rises of any size add up to 29.5%. That is more cautious than the Focus survey, which expects the rate to keep falling.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How Oil Shaped the Decision

The central bank’s own statement of 4 November 2026 cites oil among its reasons for caution. It says the outside world became more adverse because armed conflicts in the Middle East dragged on, pushing up the price of oil and fuels, and because rich countries tightened monetary policy.

Copom’s inflation projection for the second quarter of 2028, its current policy horizon, rose to 3.5% in its reference scenario, the committee’s main forecast. The committee said it had added supply shocks that appeared since its previous meeting.

The Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of economists, put inflation expectations at 5.2% for 2026 and 4.8% for 2027, and the statement says both moved further from the 3% inflation target since the last meeting. The policy rate stayed at 13.75%.

The statement lists lasting loose inflation expectations, with second-round effects of oil-related supply shocks on longer horizons, as a main upside risk for inflation. On the downside it names a sharper domestic slowdown, a deeper global slowdown from trade and oil shocks, and lower commodity prices.

For US readers, the oil price that moves American pump prices is one of the reasons Brazil’s central bank gives for caution. All seven voting members backed the hold.

The Counter-Argument

A pause is not a rise, and Brazil’s real interest rate stays very high. Taking away the expected 5.22% inflation for 2026 leaves about 8.5 points of return after prices.

That cushion lets the central bank wait without losing credibility, and the Fed’s rise did not stop it cutting in September. A slow pace is therefore no surprise, as our note on the Copom minutes showed.

What Is Not Known

The Fed’s next move is unclear, because two voters already want a rise. If that vote grows, the gap with Brazil narrows faster than economists now assume.

Inflation for October will show how worried Copom is about prices. Until then, the size and timing of any December cut remain open.

What It Means for You

For US holders of EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil exchange-traded fund, returns depend on Brazilian shares and on the real. A slower path of cuts delays relief for indebted companies, while a steady real protects dollar returns.

Watch the gap between Brazil’s rate and the 10-year Treasury yield, because a narrowing gap is the early warning for the real. Our guide for foreign investors explains how the rate works.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do US interest rates affect Brazil’s interest rate?

Investors compare Brazilian returns with safe US returns. When US rates rise, the gap narrows and the real can weaken, which makes cutting riskier.

What is Brazil’s interest rate now?

The central bank’s policy rate is 13.75%, held again on 4 November. The next committee meeting is on 8 and 9 December.

Will Brazil cut interest rates in December?

Economists polled by the central bank expect 13.50% by year-end, which implies one cut. Polymarket bettors give a December hold 88.5%, so a cut is far from certain.