Lula Will Create Brazil Security Ministry

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BRAZIL · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened On 5 November President Lula said he will send a decree creating a federal Ministry of Public Security.

Why now The Senate passed the security constitutional amendment 75 to 0 on Tuesday 3 November; it awaits promulgation.

How it works A provisional measure has the force of law at once, but Congress must confirm it within 120 days.

The target Lula says the ministry will focus on organized crime, militias and cooperation with states and cities.

US link In May 2026 Washington named Brazil’s PCC and Comando Vermelho gangs as global terrorists.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s re-elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Thursday 5 November that he will create a federal Brazil security ministry by provisional measure. A provisional measure is a presidential decree that takes legal effect the day it is signed.

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He made the announcement two days after the Senate passed a constitutional amendment on public security by a unanimous vote. The new ministry would take over a policy area now run inside the Justice Ministry.

What Lula Said on Thursday

Lula spoke during a live video stream with federal lawmaker André Janones, his first since beating Flávio Bolsonaro in the presidential runoff. He called the new ministry the next step after the Senate vote.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

“Tomorrow we will already hold the first discussion, because I will send the Provisional Measure creating the Ministry of Public Security,” Lula said. He added that the talks would cover the money available to spend on security.

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Why the Senate Vote Opened the Door

On Tuesday 3 November the Senate passed the security amendment, called PEC 18/2025, by 73 votes in round one and 75 in round two. Nobody voted against, and the text now goes to promulgation by Congress.

The amendment writes the national public security system into the Constitution and lets cities create municipal police forces. It also protects security funds from budget freezes and sets stricter rules for gang and militia members.

What a Provisional Measure Does

Under Brazilian law a provisional measure takes effect as soon as the president signs it, so the ministry would exist officially on signature. To become permanent law it needs approval from both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The measure lasts 60 days and is extended automatically by another 60 if Congress has not voted. Lula said he wants the ministry to coordinate security policy with states and cities.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Lula, of the Workers’ Party, won re-election and begins a fourth term in January 2027. Davi Alcolumbre, the Senate president, put the amendment to the vote, which Lula praised.

The PCC (First Capital Command) and Comando Vermelho (Red Command) are two of Brazil’s most violent criminal gangs. Wellington César Lima e Silva is the current Justice and Public Security Minister, whose ministry now handles security policy.

What It Means for You

US readers should watch cooperation against the PCC and Comando Vermelho, which Washington named as global terrorists in May 2026. A dedicated Brazilian ministry could become the main partner for US police, prosecutors and sanctions officials.

Lula’s announcement concerns domestic policing, not entry rules for visitors. Investors should note that he tied the measure to spending plans, though he gave no budget figure.

What Is Not Known

The signing date and final text are not yet public, and the Presidency and the Official Gazette will show them once Lula signs. Until then the ministry’s exact powers are open.

Lula has not named a minister, and the Presidency will announce the choice. The new ministry’s budget will appear in the measure itself or in the 2027 budget debate.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lula announce about the security ministry?

On 5 November Lula said he will send a provisional measure creating a Ministry of Public Security. The measure would take effect when he signs it.

Has the new ministry been created yet?

Not yet. Lula said he would send the measure after the Senate vote, and the ministry exists officially only once the president signs it.

What did the Senate approve on 3 November?

The Senate passed a public security constitutional amendment by 73 votes in the first round and 75 in the second. Congress still has to promulgate it.

Why does the United States care?

Washington named Brazil’s PCC and Comando Vermelho gangs as global terrorists in May 2026. A federal security ministry would give US agencies a clearer Brazilian partner.

Sources: Brazilian Federal Senate, news release on the public security amendment vote, 3 November 2026; Ministry of Justice and Public Security, statement on the amendment, 3 November 2026; Presidency of Brazil, President Lula’s live broadcast with Deputy André Janones, 5 November 2026; US Department of State, designation of Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital, May 2026.

This article was drafted with automated assistance and reviewed before publication. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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