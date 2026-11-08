Brazil Justice Rejects Election Fraud Claims

File photo, 2010. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (Photo: Everton137, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ELECTIONS

Brazil’s election result is being challenged by the losing side, and one of the country’s most senior judges answered on Saturday 7 November 2026. Gilmar Mendes, a justice of the Supreme Federal Court, wrote on the social network X that fraud claims against the 2026 vote reveal “spurious intentions” or a detachment from reality.

For US readers, the answer matters because it comes on the same day that an interview with defeated candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, was published, in which he said Donald Trump no longer sees Brazil as a full democracy, as we reported. Political stability in Latin America’s largest economy depends on whether voters, investors and foreign governments accept the result.

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Key Facts Who Gilmar Mendes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, the country’s highest court.

What He called fraud claims against the 2026 election “in vain” in a post on X.

The defence He cited three audits in every state and 179 observers from the Organization of American States.

His point Mendes says the Liberal Party, the loser’s party, won the biggest benches in both houses of Congress.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Mendes Wrote

Mendes said Brazil’s electronic voting machine has guaranteed clean elections for 30 years. He wrote that the reputation of Brazil’s electoral courts “will not be tarnished by slanders like these”.

He added that Brazilian society knows how to tell bluster from serious and responsible speech. The post was published on Saturday 7 November, 13 days after the 25 October runoff that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won.

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The Audits He Cited

Mendes described three audits that run in every state in both rounds of voting. One checks that the software in the machine is the same program that was digitally signed and sealed at a public ceremony.

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The other two are integrity tests, with and without fingerprint identification, in which machines taken from polling stations are fed paper ballots filled in by party monitors. At the end, the machine’s count is compared with the paper ballots one by one.

The National Congress in Brasília, where the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate sit. File photo. photo. The National Congress in Brasília, home of Brazil's Senate and Chamber of Deputies, Brazil. Photo: Rio Times library.

Who Watches the Tests

Political parties, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (the state’s independent prosecution service), the Public Defender’s Office and the Brazilian Bar Association choose which machines are tested, Mendes wrote. He noted that this right was open to everyone, including the party of the candidate who lost the runoff.

He said auditors from the Federal Audit Court, which oversees government spending, followed the tests in every state. He added that the audit was streamed live on YouTube and that no sign of manipulation has been found in more than 20 years of testing.

Observers and the Party Argument

Mendes wrote that an observer mission from the Organization of American States (OAS, a regional diplomatic body) with 179 observers, which he called the largest ever held in Brazil, found that the official results matched what observers saw in the field. He also said the Carter Center, a US group that monitors elections, described the process as well organised and transparent.

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His sharpest argument was political: he said the Liberal Party of defeated candidate Flávio Bolsonaro won the biggest benches in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in 2026, plus six governorships, on the same machines. In his words, “there are still those who feed false narratives against the vote”.

What It Means for You

For investors, a settled election result is a precondition for stable policy, and a court-backed defence of the count lowers the risk of a prolonged legitimacy fight. For US readers following Washington’s relations with Brasília, the clash shows that Brazil’s judiciary and the Bolsonaro camp now describe the same election in opposite ways.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the losing side will bring any formal challenge before the Superior Electoral Court (the TSE, the body that certifies Brazil’s elections). The seat counts and observer findings in this report are Mendes’s own statements, and Brazilian news tallies of the October vote agree on the Liberal Party’s lead in both houses.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Gilmar Mendes Say About the Election?

He said attacks on Brazil’s voting machines are “in vain” and that the machines have delivered clean elections for 30 years. He posted on X on 7 November 2026.

How Are Brazil’s Voting Machines Audited?

Three audits run in every state in both rounds. They check the machine’s software and compare its count with paper ballots.

Who Is Gilmar Mendes?

He is one of the eleven justices of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, the country’s highest court. He wrote the post on X on 7 November 2026.

Did Observers Find Fraud in Brazil’s 2026 Election?

Mendes says the OAS mission found the official results matched what its observers saw. He cites no case of manipulation in more than 20 years of audits.

Sources: Post by Justice Gilmar Mendes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on X, 7 November 2026; Superior Electoral Court of Brazil (TSE) audit procedures; Organization of American States electoral observation mission to Brazil, 2026; Carter Center statement on Brazil’s 2026 election.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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