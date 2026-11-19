A court ruling on who runs Lima City Hall has grown into a wider appeal to reorganise how Peru runs and judges its elections.

The Municipal Palace, city hall of Lima, on the Plaza Mayor. Photo: Ovruni / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Politics: Peru

Lima’s mayor, Renzo Reggiardo, told reporters on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Peru’s whole electoral system should be declared “in reorganisation”. He spoke amid a fight over who takes over Lima City Hall, which the electoral court settled the same day against former mayor Rafael López Aliaga, after the regional and municipal elections of Sunday 4 October 2026.

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He addressed his appeal to Congress, which can hear accusations against senior officials, and to the National Board of Justice (JNJ, the body that appoints and disciplines judges and prosecutors). He also named the National Jury of Elections (JNE, Peru’s electoral court) and the Presidency.

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For readers in the United States, the dispute is a test of trust in the electoral machinery of a major Andean partner. It also decides who will run the country’s capital city government.

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Key Facts Who. Lima Mayor Renzo Reggiardo; the JNE (Peru’s electoral court); former Lima mayor Rafael López Aliaga.

What. On 19 November Reggiardo urged that Peru’s whole electoral system be declared “in reorganisation”.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices López Aliaga at 6.3% for Lima mayor (19 November, 3:00 p.m. ET; US$238,587 traded).

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. As of 19 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

This story is part of our coverage of the Peru regional runoff 2026. The official date, the regions in the runoff and how it works are in our Peru regional runoff guide. Latest: Peru Runoff Debates Take Shape Before 6 Dec

A court ruling on who runs Lima City Hall has grown into a wider appeal to reorganise how Peru runs and judges its elections.

Asked on 19 November about the constitutional complaint against Roberto Burneo, the JNE’s president, and about the position of López Aliaga, Reggiardo declined to comment. He said he must stay neutral while the electoral process continues: “No puedo intervenir en los comentarios, son temas internos” (I cannot weigh in; these are internal matters).

He then questioned how the electoral bodies had performed. He asked Congress, the JNJ, the JNE and the Presidency to “declaren en reorganización todo el sistema electoral” (declare the whole electoral system in reorganisation), calling it “sumamente necesario” (extremely necessary).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Reggiardo said the lack of certainty about the elected authorities worries residents and complicates the municipal handover. That is the practical worry behind his appeal.

The headquarters of the National Jury of Elections (JNE), Peru’s electoral court, in central Lima, 2024. Photo: Omar Vega Ramos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Peru held its regional and municipal elections on Sunday 4 October 2026. On 16 November the JNE said in a press note that its special electoral juries (JEE, local panels that oversee each area’s vote) began handing credentials to elected mayors and councillors in public ceremonies.

The credentials let the new authorities be sworn in for the 2027–2030 term, the JNE said in that note. In Lima Metropolitana, the juries of Lima Oeste 1, Lima Norte 1 and Lima Norte 2 handed over theirs.

López Aliaga, Lima’s former mayor, ran on the list of Renovación Popular, a Peruvian political party, as first councillor. The JNE ruled in Resolution 4557-2026-JNE that a mayor of the previous term cannot take the mayor’s office again, even by succession.

Under that ruling Lima’s mayoral office passes to the next eligible councillor, Jeanette Alonzo, second on the party’s list. Burneo said on 10 November that using a first-councillor candidacy to retake City Hall by succession “breaks the constitutional prohibition”, citing Article 194 of the Constitution, which bars immediate re-election of mayors, El Peruano, the official gazette.

Renovación Popular asked on 10 November for the ruling to be reconsidered, and on 19 November the JNE plenary rejected that appeal as inadmissible. Separately, the party has filed a constitutional complaint against Burneo, a congressional accusation against a senior official, as our earlier report on the dispute notes.

The filing, announced earlier this week, alleges usurpation of functions and abuse of authority, according to the party, and seeks his removal and a 10-year ban from public office. These are the party’s allegations, not findings by any court.

Renovación Popular deputy José Baella argued that the JNE defined the rules after López Aliaga’s candidacy. Burneo’s Article 194 reasoning is the main answer to that charge.

With that ruling, the electoral court has answered the party’s last request on the question. Congress has not said whether it will process the complaint against Burneo, and no authority has said it will act on Reggiardo’s call.

No official series gives a figure for how often elected mayors have been barred this way, so the case cannot yet be set against a trend. The next fixed date is the regional second round, which the Executive called on 11 November for Sunday 6 December, as the JNE said in a press note that day.

After that, the new authorities are to be sworn in for the 2027–2030 term, though no day has been given. Until then, Reggiardo’s call is a mayor’s appeal, made on the day the court closed the Lima mayoral case.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the JNE?

The National Jury of Elections is Peru’s electoral court. Its local juries hand credentials to elected mayors and councillors.

Why can López Aliaga not retake the mayor’s office?

The JNE ruled that a mayor of the previous term cannot take the office again, even by succession. Its president cites Article 194 of the Constitution, which bars immediate re-election of mayors.

What did Reggiardo ask for?

He asked Congress, the JNJ, the JNE and the Presidency to declare the whole electoral system in reorganisation. He said the lack of certainty about the elected authorities complicates the municipal handover.

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