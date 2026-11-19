Peru’s regulator pulled 3,750 kilograms of explosive off an unguarded site in Piura, and the Interior Ministry says checks are being stepped up nationwide.

Photo: The EITI / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Security: Peru

Nearly four tonnes of blasting explosive sat in a room where construction workers ate their lunch. No guard watched it, and nobody has come forward to claim it.

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Sucamec, Peru’s explosives regulator, seized the stock in northern Piura and announced it on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The Interior Ministry says such stocks can end up in the hands of criminal groups, including those behind illegal mining and extortion.

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Key Facts Who. Sucamec, Peru’s civil explosives and arms regulator, working with national police.

What. Seized 3,750 kg of ANFO, a mining explosive, left unguarded in Chulucanas, a Piura town.

Why. Officials fear such stocks could be diverted to illegal mining and extortion gangs.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 14:30 GMT.

Peru’s regulator pulled 3,750 kilograms of explosive off an unguarded site in Piura, and the Interior Ministry says checks are being stepped up nationwide.

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The Big Picture

Sucamec, the national superintendency that licenses and inspects civil explosives, firearms and security firms, has destroyed seized explosives before. On 2 May 2025 it said it had destroyed more than 19 tonnes of mostly dynamite, seized in Cajamarca and destroyed in Piura, to keep them from illegal miners.

Sucamec’s head, Eswin Manay Guerrero, says the Interior Ministry has told it to intensify checks across the country. He said Sucamec will not allow tonnes of explosives to stay without control.

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The ministry said on Tuesday 22 September 2026 that Sucamec had also seized 8,800 pistol rounds at a cargo-transport firm in Piura. Both seizures were announced within two months of each other in the same region.

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What Happened in Chulucanas

Sucamec officers acted on a complaint, after intelligence work confirmed the explosive was on site. At the inspection they found the ANFO in a room workers used to eat their meals, with no minimum security or custody.

No one stepped forward to take responsibility, the Interior Ministry said. Sucamec moved all 3,750 kg to an authorised powder store, which it now holds as depositary, while the national police and prosecutors continue their inquiries.

Police explosives-disposal specialists, officers from four local stations and the tax authority Sunat, which lent a dump truck, helped with the operation. The ministry’s statement names no company, owner or suspect, and we found no reports of arrests.

Port of Callao, Peru (file photo).

Why It Matters

ANFO, short for ammonium nitrate fuel oil, is a powder blasting agent that quarries, mines and road builders use to blast rock. The same property makes it attractive to criminals, and the Interior Ministry said the stock could have been diverted to illegal mining and extortion.

The seizure removes 3,750 kg from that risk. The official statement gives no estimate of how much explosive still sits unprotected elsewhere.

What Is Not Known

The Interior Ministry has not named the owner of the explosive or the company behind the construction project. It also has not said how the ANFO came to be stored there, or whether any charges will follow.

It is also unknown whether Sucamec will publish figures on how many other sites it has inspected since the new instruction. We found no scheduled date for a decision on the case.

What It Means for You

For readers with money in Peruvian mining or construction, the case shows that explosive storage is under closer inspection. Sucamec’s head says checks have been intensified nationwide.

The ministry issued no travel warning for Piura in this announcement. The people most at risk were the workers who ate beside the stock.

In Plain English ANFO: a powder blasting agent made from ammonium nitrate and fuel oil. Sucamec: Peru’s regulator for civil explosives, arms and security services. Powder store (polvorín): a licensed, guarded warehouse for explosives. Depositary: the party that holds seized goods in custody.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Peru’s regulator seize in Piura?

Sucamec seized 3,750 kilograms of ANFO, a mining explosive, at a construction project in Chulucanas. The Interior Ministry announced it on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Why was the explosive considered dangerous?

It was stored in a room where workers ate, with no security or custody. The ministry said it could have been stolen and used in illegal mining or extortion.

Were there any arrests?

The ministry reported none, and nobody came forward to claim the material. The national police and prosecutors continue their inquiries.

What happens next with the explosives?

Sucamec moved them to an authorised powder store and holds them as depositary. Police and prosecutors continue their inquiries.

Sources: Ministerio del Interior press note, 18 November 2026 · Sucamec press note, 2 May 2025 · Ministerio del Interior, 22 September 2026

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