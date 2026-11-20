Egypt and Libya put their names to papers on gas, refining and natural resources, but the public record holds no price tag and no timetable.

The Nile and the skyline of Cairo in the haze, in an undated photo. The photo shows the city only; the investment plan covers Cairo's Nile front and new cities east of the capital. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Energy: Libya and Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), in Cairo on Thursday 19 November 2026. The two leaders then witnessed the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs, preliminary cooperation papers) on natural gas infrastructure, petroleum product refining and natural resources.

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The Egyptian Presidency’s statement gave no values, volumes or timetable for the deals. For readers abroad the visit matters because Libya sits on Africa’s largest proven oil reserves.

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Key Facts Who. Egypt’s President Sisi and Libya’s Tripoli-based prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who heads the GNU.

What. Agreements and MoUs on gas infrastructure, refining, natural resources, fisheries, labour and other fields.

Where. Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Not stated. No values, volumes or timetable were published.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Egypt and Libya put their names to papers on gas, refining and natural resources, but the public record holds no price tag and no timetable.

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On 7 November 2026 in Tripoli, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Libya’s acting oil minister, Khalifa Abdulsadek, and pressed for faster progress on a gas pipeline link, refining of Libyan crude in Egypt and an electricity interconnection. Gas infrastructure and refining returned in the list of subjects on Thursday.

In the days before the visit, Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, met Saddam Haftar in Cairo. Haftar is the son of Khalifa Haftar, the commander of eastern Libya, which a rival authority runs.

File photo. Martyrs’ Square in Tripoli, Libya. Photo: Lojain HB, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Egypt has therefore spoken to both the west and the east of a divided country within days. The presidency statement does not say whether the eastern authorities accept Thursday’s deals.

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Egypt and Libya have signed energy papers before. In January 2026 Petrojet, Egypt’s state oil services contractor, and Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) signed an MoU at a Tripoli energy summit.

The MoU covered exchanging expertise in petroleum, gas and mining. Thursday’s list again names gas infrastructure and refining.

The Egyptian Presidency said the talks covered bilateral relations, trade and investment, energy and reconstruction. They also covered Egypt’s support for Libya’s security, stability, unity and territorial integrity.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and intelligence chief Hassan Rashad attended for Egypt. Libya was represented by Walid Al-Lafi, its minister of state for communication and political affairs.

The MoUs cover fisheries, lake development and fishery resources, natural gas infrastructure, petroleum product refining and natural resources. They also cover knowledge and scientific research, labour, training and consultancy, small and medium-sized enterprises, and media cooperation.

The presidency has not said what the gas and refining papers are worth or how much gas or fuel they cover. It has also not said whether the MoUs bind either side.

Dbeibah raised visa procedures for Libyans entering Egypt, residency, Libyan students in Egypt and entry through the border crossing. The two sides agreed that their interior ministries would coordinate to resolve these issues as soon as possible, with no date set.

Dbeibah thanked Egypt for its efforts to keep Libya stable. He also said Libya is committed to developing relations with Egypt across many fields.

Libya’s oil gives the talks their weight. Libya holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, about 48 billion barrels at the start of 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The new papers give no volumes, so the size of any gas or refining flow is unknown. Egypt’s interest in refining Libyan crude and linking gas networks is stated, but not yet priced.

A “4+4” committee of delegates from Libya’s rival institutions agreed on 30 August 2026 to aim for presidential and parliamentary elections within 24 months. Dbeibah told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 12 November 2026 at the UN’s COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, that elections must be advanced.

The Egyptian Presidency’s account of Thursday’s talks does not mention elections. It speaks instead of Egypt’s support for Libya’s security, stability, unity and territorial integrity.

The Egyptian Presidency has announced no next step or date for any of the agreements. The gas pipeline, refining and power-link files that Abdelatty raised on 7 November remain without published terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Egypt and Libya sign in Cairo?

They signed agreements and MoUs on gas infrastructure, refining, natural resources and several other fields. The Egyptian Presidency has not published values or a timetable.

Why do the deals matter for oil markets?

Libya holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, and Egypt has said it wants to refine Libyan crude and link gas networks. A link could change where Libyan fuel goes, but the texts are not public.

Do the deals heal Libya’s political split?

Not on their face. Libya has rival authorities in the west and the east, and the presidency statement does not say whether the eastern authorities accept the agreements.

Sources Statements and documents of the Egyptian Presidency, dated 19 November 2026; Libyan Government of National Unity statements, dated 12 to 17 November 2026; Egyptian Foreign Ministry, 7 November 2026; Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, January 2026; US Energy Information Administration, Libya country analysis.

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