Egypt and Libya Talk Refining and Gas Links

Tripoli's harbour and waterfront seen from the air; the Commons file is dated 24 December 2012. Photo: Kayhan Ertugrul / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

EGYPT · LIBYA · ENERGY

Egypt’s foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, urged Libya to finalise projects that would refine Libyan crude oil in Egypt, Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The talks, held in Tripoli at the weekend, also covered gas pipeline links and a shared power grid.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Khalifa Abdul-Sadiq, acting oil minister of Libya’s Tripoli-based government.

What Talks on refining Libyan oil in Egypt, repairing Libyan refineries, and linking gas pipelines and power grids.

Where Egypt’s embassy in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, during Abdelatty’s weekend visit.

Not known Volumes, prices, financing, named refineries and any timetable.

Next Abdul-Sadiq plans to visit Cairo soon to meet Egypt’s petroleum and electricity ministers.

For US readers, the talks matter because Libya holds Africa’s largest proven oil reserves and Egypt wants more fuel. No volume, price or contract has been announced.

What Was Discussed

Abdelatty told Abdul-Sadiq that Egypt wants to speed up joint energy projects and cooperation on petroleum products. He called for finalising projects to refine Libyan oil in Egypt, with the aim of re-exporting it.

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He also asked for Libya’s refineries to be rehabilitated and for the electricity link between the two countries to be completed quickly. Abdul-Sadiq said his government stays committed to the joint projects.

The upper floors of the Dath al-Imad towers, office buildings on Tripoli’s seafront, in an undated file photo. Photo: Gary Denham / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Why Egypt Wants Libyan Crude

Egypt has been looking for ways to secure more crude for its refineries. In August 2026, regional business media reported that Cairo and Tripoli were weighing an oil pipeline of about 800 kilometres, with a preliminary cost above US$1 billion; it would run from Tobruk in eastern Libya to Alexandria, Egypt’s Mediterranean port.

Those reports described the pipeline as under negotiation, with capacity and financing still open. Late in July, Egypt’s prime minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and Libya’s prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, had already discussed gas, refining and electricity links.

In Plain English

Refining turns crude oil into fuels such as diesel and petrol. Egypt would process Libyan crude in its own plants and could sell the products on.

Acting oil minister means Abdul-Sadiq runs the ministry for the Government of National Unity, the Tripoli-based authority that holds power in western Libya. Grid interconnection means a cable that lets two countries share electricity.

What It Means for You

The talks are early-stage and too small to move world oil prices on their own. For Libya’s oil income, see our report on Libya’s October oil revenue.

Investors who follow North African energy should watch for a signed refining contract or a pipeline decision. Our guide to Libya’s rival governments and oil explains who controls what.

What Is Not Known

The statement gives no volumes, prices, financing or dates, and it names no refinery. Reports of the talks do not say whether the rival government in eastern Libya takes part.

Nor is it known when Abdul-Sadiq will travel to Cairo. On Saturday 7 November Abdelatty reopened Egypt’s embassy in Tripoli, and more of our Libya coverage is on our Libya page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Egypt ask Libya for?

Egypt’s foreign minister asked Libya to finalise projects to refine Libyan oil in Egypt, for re-export. He also asked for refinery repairs and for the power grid link to be completed.

Is there a pipeline between Libya and Egypt?

A Tobruk to Alexandria oil pipeline of about 800 kilometres has been discussed, but it is still under negotiation. No financing or start date has been announced.

Does this affect oil prices?

Not directly. No volumes or contracts were announced, so the talks are too early to move world prices.

Sources: Statement of Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Tripoli meeting, published on 8 November 2026; statements of the Egyptian and Libyan prime ministers, July 2026.

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