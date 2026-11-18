Liberia’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of its Legislature, rejected a proposed US$52 million national identity card concession, the Liberian Observer, a Liberian daily newspaper, reported on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The deal would have let OeSD International GmbH, the global arm of Austria’s state printing company, build and run the country’s civil registry and ID system.

The case matters to anyone who follows how governments buy biometric systems, which store fingerprints and face scans. It also shows a Liberian legislature checking a foreign vendor’s contract, which decides who holds citizens’ data.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Liberia’s House of Representatives rejected a US$52 million national ID deal with OeSD International GmbH.

Why. A joint committee alleged more than 40 legal, financial, administrative and technical flaws in the contract.

Revenue. The concession projected US$107 million of revenue over 10 years, 35% for the state.

Next. The Executive must decide whether to renegotiate, re-tender or fund the system differently.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Liberia’s lawmakers have stopped a large identity-card contract before it started. The committee behind the decision listed more than 40 alleged flaws, and the president now has to choose a new path.

What Happened

The Liberian Observer reported on 18 November 2026 that the House “unanimously rejected” the concession with OeSD International GmbH. The vote followed an adverse report from a joint committee of the Committees on Investment and Concessions and on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, chaired by Representative Foday Fahnbulleh.

Biometric Update, a trade site covering digital identity, wrote on 18 November 2026 that the contract went “back to the president for renegotiation”. The outlets therefore use different wording, “unanimously rejected” against “sent back for renegotiation”, and no vote count is confirmed.

The project is the National Identification Central Digital Civil Registry and Vital Statistics System, on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, where the company finances and runs it, then hands it to the state. The Observer puts the concession at about US$52 million, and some reports cite about US$54.7 million.

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Why It Matters

A concession lets a private firm run a state function and earn money from it, so the contract terms decide who controls national identity data for ten years. Biometric Update reported on 18 November 2026 that its financial annex projects about US$107 million of revenue over the 10-year concession, with about US$69.5 million (65%) going to OeSD and about US$37.4 million (35%) to the government.

FrontPage Africa, a Liberian news site, reported that the current platform from Techno Brain, a technology supplier, cost US$5.9 million in 2017. The US$52 million concession is almost nine times that figure by our arithmetic, though the two contracts cover different scope.

File photo. A street corner in central Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, in 2013. Photo: blk24ga, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

The Big Picture

FrontPage Africa dates the origin to a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on 18 December 2024. The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), the state procurement regulator, reportedly declined a sole-source award in May 2025.

The National Identification Registry (NIR), the state ID agency, signed a separate OeSD contract on 30 May 2025. The PPCC then ordered open bidding on 7 July 2025, FrontPage Africa says.

FrontPage Africa says the agreement was signed on 30 April 2026 and sent to the Legislature on 15 July 2026. The Liberian Observer says only that the president submitted it in October 2026, so the two outlets differ.

Committee hearings followed on 28 October, 4 November and 11 November 2026, according to FrontPage Africa. The Liberian Observer reports that the system was designed for up to 10 million biometric records, against a population of about 5.5 million.

What the Committee Found

FrontPage Africa, quoting the committee, lists more than 40 alleged legal, financial, administrative and technical deficiencies. The committee found that procurement law was violated because the PPCC’s order of 7 July 2025 for open international bidding was not followed.

It also found no Certificate of Concession, the formal document a concession needs. Article 7.1 gives OeSD exclusive rights over ID numbers, cards and verification.

Articles 7.3 and 12.1 could create compulsory paid identity verification beyond the legal authority of the NIR, the committee said. Article 5.3 lets the parties waive conditions precedent, including ratification.

Disputes would go to arbitration under UNCITRAL (the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law) seated in London, with a waiver of sovereign immunity from execution. The committee also found no enforceable local employment or IT requirements, and no clear in-country data hosting or government custody of encryption keys.

What Both Sides Say

Biometric Update reported that Morley Kamara, chairman of the National Investment Commission, said citizen data would stay in Liberia and that knowledge transfer would occur over the ten years. Andrew Peters, executive director of the NIR, said the president chose the BOT model, the same outlet wrote.

Ismail Turay, a Liberian digital-identity specialist based in France, called for greater transparency over procurement. He also urged more opportunities for domestic companies.

PSI Liberia and M Tosh Prints Media Inc., two local firms, questioned their exclusion and demonstrated at the Capitol with 150 biometric enrolment kits, according to PSI representative Varney Fahnbulleh. The Liberia Information Technology Consortium (LITCON) questioned the choice of a foreign concessionaire.

Biometric Update reports that June minutes, obtained by The Liberian Investigator, a local newspaper, indicate World Bank officials believed the existing system could register Liberians at much lower cost. We have not verified those minutes.

What to Watch

The joint committee asked for more documents and technical presentations. The Executive must decide whether to renegotiate, re-tender or fund the system differently, and no date has been announced.

What Is Not Known

No vote count or vote date is confirmed. It is not known whether the president will renegotiate or re-tender, or what the system will finally cost.

Our report on the IMF’s US$50 million release for Liberia covers the lender’s governance concerns. Our report on Liberia’s move toward a state mining company covers a separate state-business plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Liberia’s House reject?

The House rejected a proposed US$52 million concession with OeSD International GmbH to build and run a national ID and civil registry system, the Liberian Observer reported on 18 November 2026.

Why did the committee oppose the deal?

A joint committee alleged more than 40 legal, financial, administrative and technical defects, including a skipped open-bidding order, FrontPage Africa reported on 18 November 2026.

Is the deal finished?

Not necessarily. Biometric Update said on 18 November 2026 that the contract went back to the president for renegotiation, and the Executive must choose between renegotiating, re-tendering or other funding.

What is a BOT concession?

Build-Operate-Transfer means the company finances and runs a project, recovers its money, then hands it to the state. The contract here would have lasted ten years.

Sources: Liberian Observer (also on allAfrica), 18 November 2026; Biometric Update, 18 November 2026; FrontPage Africa, 18 November 2026, quoting the joint committee’s findings.

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