Three senior officials of Liberia’s former president, George Weah, have been convicted, jailed or sent back for retrial, and his party, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), says it sees a pattern leading to Weah himself. President Joseph Boakai has said his administration will neither persecute nor shield anyone.

On Friday 13 November 2026 a Monrovia court sentenced former foreign minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah to 10 years over Saudi-donated rice meant for disaster victims. A message from Weah, who led Liberia from 2018 to 2024, to a CDC rally on 7 November called the continued detention of his former vice president political persecution.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Weah allies: ex-foreign minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, ex-vice president Jewel Howard-Taylor, ex-finance minister Samuel Tweah.

What. Kemayah got 10 years; Howard-Taylor faces drug charges; Tweah’s acquittal was voided over jury tampering.

When. Kemayah sentenced on Friday 13 November 2026; Weah’s message to his party’s rally on 7 November.

Next. Kemayah’s lawyers say they will appeal to the Supreme Court; no hearing date is public.

As of 16 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Courts in Monrovia have convicted, jailed or sent back for retrial several Weah-era officials this year, and the CDC says it sees a pattern leading to Weah, though we found no public sign of an investigation of him.

Three Cases, Three Outcomes

Kemayah, Weah’s foreign minister and now leader of a small party, the Movement for Economic Empowerment, was convicted by a jury on 9 October 2026 along with other defendants. Judge Ousman Feika of Criminal Court “C”, a trial court in Monrovia, denied a new-trial motion and sentenced him on 13 November, and his lawyers said they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors allege that 25,054 of the 29,412 bags of rice donated in April 2023 by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, a Saudi aid agency, were diverted, worth about US$425,918. Reports differ on how many co-defendants were acquitted and on how many received 10-year terms, and the defence denies wrongdoing.

Broad Street in central Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, on the Atlantic coast (file photo, 2010). Photo: nickfraser, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A Former Vice President in Court

Jewel Howard-Taylor, Weah’s vice president from 2018 to 2024, was arrested on 19 August 2026 on drug-trafficking and money-laundering allegations. A court refused her release on humanitarian grounds on 25 August and she was jailed, while her lawyers call the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

Reports differ on whether she is held in Monrovia Central Prison or receives medical care at home under restrictions. No trial has begun.

An Acquittal Set Aside

Samuel Tweah, Weah’s finance minister, was acquitted by a jury on 8 May 2026. On Tuesday 21 July Judge Feika declared a mistrial, set the verdict aside over alleged jury tampering and ordered all 15 jurors held for prosecution.

The probe began when three jurors swore affidavits alleging misconduct, including phones used while the jury was sequestered. Tweah rejects the ruling, his lawyers say it breaks the ban on being tried twice for the same offence, and he has accused Vice President Jeremiah Koung of pushing for it.

What the Opposition Says

Weah’s message to the CDC’s Martyrs’ Day rally on 7 November called Howard-Taylor’s continued detention political persecution. The rally is held each year to remember party supporters killed in 2011.

The opposition’s argument is that the three cases form a pattern leading to Weah. We found no report of a summons or charge against Weah himself.

The Government’s Reply and the Gaps

In an address on 26 August 2026 Boakai said his administration would neither persecute nor shield anyone because of political affiliation or office. The Kemayah and Tweah cases rest on jury verdicts and judges’ rulings, and the jury in the rice trial did not convict every defendant.

A separate case, with no reported link to Weah’s allies, involves Samuel Jackson, a Liberian economist, who was charged in April 2026 with manslaughter and negligent homicide over the death of his South African wife, Toni Khumalo Jackson. He denies the charges.

The Bigger Picture

Weah, a former world footballer of the year, lost the 2023 election to Boakai and handed over power peacefully in January 2024. The next presidential vote is due in 2029, and the opposition’s case is that these verdicts add up to a pattern before it.

The court record is the only firm ground: Kemayah is convicted, Tweah’s verdict has been set aside and Howard-Taylor’s case has not yet reached trial. Whether the sequence is coincidence or strategy is the opposition’s claim, not an established fact.

What It Means for You

Liberia declared independence in 1847 and was settled by freed African Americans, and its handover from Weah to Boakai was peaceful. Readers can follow the Supreme Court appeal in the Kemayah case.

Our report on the Kemayah sentence and Liberia geopolitics explainer give the wider background.

What Is Not Known

No date has been announced for the Supreme Court appeal, for a new Tweah trial or for Howard-Taylor’s trial. Reports also differ on how many of Kemayah’s co-defendants received 10-year terms and on Howard-Taylor’s current place of custody.

The big picture: Liberia explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jewel Howard-Taylor?

She was Liberia’s vice president under George Weah from 2018 to 2024. She faces drug-trafficking and money-laundering allegations, which her lawyers call baseless.

Is George Weah under investigation?

We found no public sign that he is. The CDC’s message of 7 November calls Howard-Taylor’s detention political persecution, and Boakai has said his administration will not persecute anyone.

What happened to Samuel Tweah’s acquittal?

Judge Ousman Feika set it aside on 21 July 2026 over alleged jury tampering and declared a mistrial. Tweah rejects the ruling.

When is Liberia’s next presidential election?

It is due in 2029, five years after Boakai took office in January 2024.

Sources: Criminal Court “C” rulings in Monrovia of 21 July and 13 November 2026; Boakai address of 26 August 2026; Congress for Democratic Change Martyrs’ Day message, 7 November 2026.

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