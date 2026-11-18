The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based lender backing Liberia’s economic programme, freed about US$50 million for the country on Monday 28 September 2026 and recommended that it remove legal barriers to publishing officials’ asset declarations. A summary of the staff report behind that decision, published in Liberia on 18 November, lists wider governance gaps.

Liberia declared independence in 1847 after settlement by freed African Americans, and today the IMF’s conditions matter as much as the cash. The staff report, the Fund’s detailed assessment, lists what the government of President Joseph Boakai has still not fixed.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. IMF board completed reviews of Liberia’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Money. About US$26 million in credit and about US$24 million for climate-resilience reforms.

Outlook. IMF projects growth of 5.5% in 2026, 5.4% in 2027; inflation 5.8% by end-2026.

Governance. The IMF recommends removing legal barriers to publishing public officials’ asset declarations.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Two IMF programmes pay Liberia in stages, and each payment depends on a board review of progress. This round passed, but the reform list attached to it is long.

What the IMF Approved

The IMF’s own press release of 28 September 2026 says the board released SDR 19.3 million (special drawing rights, the IMF’s unit of account) under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), a low-interest loan programme for poorer countries. It also released SDR 17.62 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which funds reforms that help a country cope with climate shocks.

One SDR is worth roughly US$1.36 at the rate implied by the release. The ECF was approved on 25 September 2024 with access of SDR 155 million (about US$210 million), and the RSF on 27 April 2026 with access of SDR 193.8 million (about US$265 million).

A commercial building in central Monrovia, Liberia’s capital (file photo, 2015). Photo: Jefferson Krua, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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The Big Picture Behind the Payout

Our July 2026 report on the IMF review and our earlier report on the payout for reserves trace the same programme. The ECF has now paid out SDR 96.5 million (about US$132 million) in total, according to the IMF.

The IMF says it expects growth of 5.5% in 2026 and 5.4% in 2027, and end-period inflation of 5.8% and 5.9%. Those are projections in the IMF’s press release of 28 September 2026, not outcomes, and the release does not give a date for the next review.

What the Staff Report Says About Governance

The IMF press release recommends removing the legal barriers that stop the public from seeing officials’ asset declarations. The New Republic, a Monrovia newspaper that summarised the staff report on 18 November 2026, says publication currently needs court authorisation and that a bill to change this is waiting in the Legislature.

The New Republic also reports that compliance with asset-declaration rules fell by 19 percentage points from the previous year. It says the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the state body that investigates graft, still faces resource constraints despite a bigger 2026 budget allocation.

The same summary says audits found gaps between revenue recorded in the Tax Administration System, the tax authority’s record of what is collected, and money credited to the government’s consolidated accounts. It adds that the Fund wants two special audits published, one on historical domestic debt for 1980 to 2024 and one on the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation.

The New Republic also reports that the Fund sees slow progress at the Central Bank of Liberia in acting on the compliance audit of the General Auditing Commission, Liberia’s state audit body, and a forensic audit by Kroll, a US investigations firm. We have not been able to open the full staff report, so these details rest on that one summary.

Why It Matters

IMF money comes in instalments, so a stalled reform can delay the next one. Of the ECF’s SDR 155 million (about US$210 million), SDR 96.5 million, or about 62%, has been paid out, which leaves roughly US$80 million that still depends on future board reviews.

Open asset declarations are the step the IMF release itself recommends, and a funded anti-graft commission and published audits are the further steps the summary points to. For foreign investors and lenders, published audits and reconciled revenue are the kind of records that make a country’s accounts easier to trust.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not stated the date of the next review in the press release we read. We found no public reply from the Liberian government to the governance findings, and we could not confirm independently the wording of the staff report itself.

What It Means for You

For a US reader following West Africa, the practical signal is that the IMF paid Liberia but attached a governance to-do list, which is how these programmes normally work. Readers tracking Liberia’s economy can compare the asset-declaration and audit points with the IMF’s next review.

More background is in our Liberia explainer. Our report on court cases involving former officials covers the political backdrop.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the IMF release to Liberia?

The IMF released SDR 19.3 million under its credit programme and SDR 17.62 million under its climate-resilience programme, about US$50 million in total. The IMF press release is dated 28 September 2026.

What is the Extended Credit Facility?

It is an IMF programme of low-interest loans for low-income countries. Liberia’s was approved on 25 September 2024 with access of SDR 155 million, about US$210 million.

What does the IMF want Liberia to change?

The IMF press release recommends removing legal barriers to publishing officials’ asset declarations. The New Republic, a Monrovia newspaper, says in its summary that the report also presses for a funded anti-corruption commission and published audits.

How fast is Liberia’s economy growing?

The IMF projects growth of 5.5% in 2026 and 5.4% in 2027. It expects inflation of 5.8% at the end of 2026.

Sources: IMF Press Release 26/309 on the fourth ECF review and first RSF review, 28 September 2026 (imf.org); summary of the staff report in The New Republic via allAfrica, 18 November 2026.

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