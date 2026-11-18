Kingsway Road in central Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, seen from Oblate House. Photo: Ymblanter, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Governance: Lesotho

The Ministry of Energy and Mining of Lesotho says it will recover public money lost on the Belo electrification project in the north of the country, in a statement published on Thursday 12 November 2026. The project powers an industrial estate whose factory buildings are finished but idle, and the World Bank, the Washington-based lender that funds it, is unhappy with the costs.

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Principal Secretary Tankiso Phapano, the ministry’s top civil servant, said legal proceedings have started after, he said, the previous contractor had received some payments unlawfully. He spoke during a media tour of the Belo Substation and Industrial Estate at Ha Belo, in Botha-Bothe district, the ministry’s statement says.

The ministry says the power link was the main obstacle delaying the estate’s opening, and the factories have not started work. It says the size of the loss must be worked out first.

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Key Facts Cost. Reports put the contract at M121.58 million (US$7.1 million; maloti, Lesotho’s currency), up from M86.6 million.

Court. Court papers reported in July 2026 show a ministry claim of over M15.4 million (US$0.9 million).

Accountability. The energy minister says suspension is not enough and the lost money must be recovered.

Estate. The Trade minister said about M1.1 billion (US$64 million) was spent; the factories stay idle.

As of 18 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

Lesotho’s government says suspending officials is not enough. It wants the money lost on the Belo power project back, and the amount is still being counted.

The Big Picture

Our explainer on Lesotho covers the wider economy, and this article converts maloti at 17.22 per US dollar, the rand-dollar market rate of 18 November 2026. The loti, the national currency (plural maloti), is pegged one to one to the South African rand.

The contract for a 33/11 kV substation and a 33 kV line at Ha Belo, kV being kilovolts, went to Phaks Joint Venture, a group of contractors, on 18 August 2021. Phaks JV is the contractor the ministry now says abandoned the project.

The deadline was 18 months and the initial price was M86.6 million (US$5.0 million), with work starting in November 2021 and due in April 2023. Reports say the cost later rose to M121.58 million (US$7.1 million), about 40% above the start price, with the work still incomplete.

The World Bank finances the project through the Lesotho Renewable Energy and Energy Access Project. In June 2025 the government reportedly refunded the World Bank for funds it could not account for, with reports giving M20 million to M22 million (US$1.2 million to US$1.3 million).

In January 2025 the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences, Lesotho’s anti-graft agency, charged former Energy Principal Secretary Themba Sopeng in court with corruption and money laundering over the project. These remain allegations, and no verdict has been reported.

Court papers reported in July 2026 show that the ministry brought a High Court action against Phaks JV to recover more than M15.4 million (US$0.9 million) it says was improperly paid. The ministry says the firm abandoned the project, and Phaks JV’s response is not reported.

In Plain English Substation: a site that raises or lowers the voltage of electricity before it reaches users. Principal Secretary: the top civil servant in a Lesotho ministry, below the minister. Financial reconciliation: a line-by-line check of what was paid against what was owed.

File photo. Women at sewing machines in a garment factory in Lesotho, 2010. Textiles and apparel are among the country's key exports to the United States. Photo: K. Kendall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

What We Know

Minister of Energy and Mining Lejone Mpotjoane said officials implicated in irregularities and mismanagement will be held accountable, in the ministry statement of 12 November 2026. He said suspending or dismissing them is not enough, because government must also recover the lost money.

Phapano said: “Money can be retrieved, but time lost can never be replaced.” Journalists on the tour were shown concrete blocks that the current contractor demolished because they failed quality standards.

Why It Matters

The ministry said on 12 November 2026 that the electrification was the main obstacle delaying the industrial estate. The ministry’s statement says that earlier in 2026 Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development Maqelepo Maqelepo said about M1.1 billion (US$64 million) had been spent on the estate while its factories stay idle.

The World Bank, which funds the project, is dissatisfied with how it was implemented, in particular “unnecessary costs”, the ministry said. The factories have not started work, and the ministry says the power link was the main obstacle.

The Other Side

Sopeng and the other accused have not been convicted. Phaks JV’s response to the High Court claim is not reported.

What To Watch

The ministry says the Prime Minister is expected to launch and hand over the factories, but it gave no date. The ministry’s statement says the Khukhune to Mopeli section of the supply line, named for places along the route, is still being inspected after the current contractor found defects in earlier work.

No date is confirmed for the factories’ official launch or for the outcome of the reconciliation and the High Court claim. The ministry has not said when the reconciliation will finish.

What Is Not Known

The total loss and the amount that can be recovered are not known, because the reconciliation is unfinished. The ministry has not named who is suspended or who faces legal processes.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The case matters to US readers mainly because the World Bank, a Washington-based lender, funds the project and has flagged unnecessary costs. Our report on the US$33 million road rebuild shows another large public project in Lesotho.

Our report on water arrears and villager compensation covers another strain on public money. This is a factual account, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Belo project in Lesotho?

It is an electrification project at Ha Belo in Botha-Bothe district, northern Lesotho, built to power an industrial estate whose factory buildings are finished. The World Bank finances it through the Lesotho Renewable Energy and Energy Access Project.

How much did the Belo substation cost?

Reports say the contract price rose from M86.6 million (US$5.0 million) to M121.58 million (US$7.1 million), about 40%, with the work still incomplete; some reports give higher totals.

How is Lesotho trying to recover the money?

The ministry has started legal proceedings against the previous contractor, and court papers reported in July 2026 show a High Court claim for more than M15.4 million (US$0.9 million). A financial reconciliation is under way.

Has anyone been convicted over Belo?

No. Former Energy Principal Secretary Themba Sopeng was charged in court in January 2025, and other people and companies were also charged, but no verdict has been reported and the accused have not been convicted.

Sources: Government of Lesotho, Ministry of Energy and Mining statement, 12 November 2026; project, charge and court details from Lesotho’s national newspapers, 7 November 2025 to 16 November 2026; exchange rate from a market data provider, 18 November 2026.

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