Chilean Singer Américo Gets House Arrest

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CHILE · COURTS

Key Facts Ruling Friday, 6 November 2026, at the criminal court in San Javier, in Chile’s Maule region.

Conviction Less serious injuries to his former partner, in a domestic-violence context.

Sentence 100 days of prison, replaced by daytime house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Fine 11 monthly tax units, or 796,840 pesos (about US$821).

Other Orders Six months of no contact with Yamila Reyna and two years of impulse-control treatment.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A court in Chile convicted Chilean singer Américo on Friday, 6 November 2026, of causing less serious injuries to his former partner, actress Yamila Reyna. The case falls under Chile’s law on domestic violence, known by its Spanish initials VIF.

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The court replaced a 100-day prison term with daytime house arrest, an ankle monitor, a fine, a no-contact order and treatment. Américo acknowledged the facts at the hearing and apologized to Reyna.

What the Court Decided

The Juzgado de Garantía de San Javier, a local criminal court, sentenced Américo to 100 days of prison at the lowest range. The court replaced that term with partial house arrest during the day, so he does not serve it in a cell.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An ankle monitor supervises the arrest for 100 days, and Gendarmería de Chile, the national prison service, reports any breach to the court. The court also fined him 11 monthly tax units, or 796,840 pesos (about US$821 at 971 pesos per US$1 on 6 November).

Two further orders follow: he may not approach or contact Reyna for six months, and he must complete a two-year impulse-control program. The treatment takes place at a clinic in Santiago, with check-ins every six months.

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What Chilean Singer Américo Said in Court

Américo told the hearing that the facts occurred and that he accepts full responsibility for them. He apologized publicly to Reyna and said he regrets the harm those events caused her.

He described the incident of 8 February 2026 as a moment of anger without a cause attributable to Reyna. The ruling names the offense of less serious injuries in a domestic-violence context.

How the Case Reached This Point

Reyna, an Argentine actress and Américo’s former partner, filed a complaint in February 2026. On 12 May 2026 the same court held the formalization hearing, where prosecutors formally told Américo he was under investigation.

At that hearing the court barred him from approaching Reyna and from leaving Chile except for scheduled shows abroad. Prosecutor Patricio Caroca alleged verbal and physical violence in front of several people, a claim not yet tested in court.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Américo is a Chilean cumbia and tropical-music singer with a career of more than three decades. Yamila Reyna is an Argentine actress and his former partner, who filed the complaint.

A Juzgado de Garantía is a local criminal court in Chile. VIF, short for violencia intrafamiliar, is the Chilean legal term for domestic violence.

What It Means for You

For a US reader, this is a local Chilean criminal case with no legal effect in the United States. The main point is how a Latin American court handled a celebrity case, with supervised home confinement and mandatory treatment instead of a cell.

The ruling applies only to Américo and does not change Chilean law. Our latest Chile coverage includes the court ruling that keeps a Pinochet-era agent free and the Chile security and crime explainer.

What Is Not Known

Neither the daytime hours nor the address of the house arrest has been announced. The Juzgado de Garantía de San Javier and Gendarmería de Chile can say when supervision begins.

How the monitor will fit with Américo’s concert schedule is open. Gendarmería de Chile can answer once supervision starts.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Américo convicted of?

He was convicted of less serious injuries to his former partner, Yamila Reyna, in a domestic-violence context. The Juzgado de Garantía de San Javier announced the sentence on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Will Américo go to prison?

The court replaced a 100-day prison term with daytime house arrest. An ankle monitor run by Gendarmería de Chile supervises it for 100 days.

How large is the fine?

The fine is 11 monthly tax units, or 796,840 pesos (about US$821). One monthly tax unit is worth 72,440 pesos (about US$75) in November 2026.

What did Américo say after the ruling?

He said the facts occurred and that he accepts full responsibility, and he apologized publicly to Reyna. He called the 8 February 2026 incident a moment of anger.

Sources: Juzgado de Garantía de San Javier, formalization hearing (12 May 2026) and sentencing hearing (6 November 2026); Poder Judicial de Chile, 6 November 2026; Servicio de Impuestos Internos, monthly tax unit (UTM) table 2026, November 2026; Banco Central de Chile, observed dollar, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief