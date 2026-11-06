Argentina Stocks Drop 4.1% in Global Rout | Argentina Market Report, Nov 5

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.65% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.13% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.63 ▼ 0.66% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 0.48% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.81 ▲ 2.79% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.18% BRENT 97.98 ▼ 0.32% WTI 90.57 ▲ 0.06% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.95% SILVER 51.93 ▼ 0.59% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.89 ▲ 1.18% PETR4 45.28 ▼ 1.46% VALE3 63.85 ▲ 1.88% ITUB4 40.61 ▲ 1.60% BBDC4 14.16 ▲ 2.83% ABEV3 15.51 ▲ 0.19% BBAS3 17.14 ▲ 3.94% B3SA3 14.41 ▲ 0.35% WEGE3 48.24 ▼ 0.12% PRIO3 60.16 ▼ 2.24% SUZB3 53.31 ▲ 1.95% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 3.68% AZZA3 14.80 ▲ 5.26% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.39 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.84 ▲ 3.50% PSSA3 44.34 ▲ 1.44% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.06 ▼ 1.61% SLCE3 16.65 ▲ 1.83% NATU3 5.22 ▼ 2.43% BRKM5 3.15 ▲ 3.96% RANI3 8.48 ▲ 0.24% CSNA3 4.36 ▲ 7.65%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Market Report

Argentina Stocks Drop 4.1% in Global Rout | Argentina Market Report, Nov 5

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Key Facts

  • The Merval, Buenos Aires’ main stock index, fell 4.1% the steepest drop among the five Latin American indices we track, as Wall Street’s S&P 500 lost 4.36%.
  • The peso held its ground, with the dollar down 0.16% at 1,545 pesos a calm currency in a stormy session.
  • YPF, the oil giant, was the heaviest casualty among the big names, down 7.4% in Buenos Aires on US$18m of turnover, ahead of Grupo Galicia at 3.2% lower.
  • Country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, rose 78 points in a day to 925 on JP Morgan’s EMBI index, the standard emerging-market bond gauge, after the 900 line broke.
  • Mercado Libre’s disappointing results pulled its local share certificate down 12.6% a reminder that part of Argentina’s screen is really a mirror of New York.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, where users bet real money, gives President Javier Milei 44.5% to win the next presidential election and Axel Kicillof, a leading opposition figure, 31.5% (US$1.29 million traded, 7:59 p.m. ET, 5 November).

Today’s Focus

Argentine shares took the brunt of a worldwide sell-off, with the Merval down 4.1% to 84,595 points while the peso barely moved. The dollar slipped 0.16% to 1,545 pesos.

The trigger was Wall Street, where the S&P 500 lost 4.36%, the Nasdaq lost 5.52% and the VIX — the market’s fear gauge — leapt 69.66% to 28.18. Investors dumped risky assets, and Argentina, a favourite of the Milei reform trade, is among the first things sold.

Local worries added weight: the government made a payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reserves fell, and country risk crossed 900 points. The economic team blamed the external backdrop for the bond slide.

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What matters today. This looks like a global fright hitting a fragile credit story, and the test is whether country risk settles back below 900 points.

Argentina's stock exchange and the Merval.
Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Buenos Aires had a rough day. The Merval, which tracks the biggest listed Argentine companies, fell 4.1%, while the peso, the national currency, held steady.

That split is the story. Shares and bonds were sold hard, but nobody queued at the currency exchange.

Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of safer US ones, ended at 925 points. JP Morgan’s index rose 78 points in a single day.

In plain terms, the market’s price for lending to Argentina rose sharply, and share prices followed.

Assessment — A global shock, not a local break MEDIUM

The evidence points mainly to Wall Street. The usual Argentine drivers — a steady US dollar index at 101.565 and a US 10-year yield of 4.846%, down 4 basis points — did not call for a fall, so risk appetite, not rates, explains the move.

Local factors made the drop deeper rather than starting it: an IMF payment, a lower reserve cushion and thin bond buyers. We rate this MEDIUM because the peso’s calm suggests no domestic panic, yet bond spreads show nerves. The variable to watch is country risk against the 900-point line.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
Merval 84,595 −4.1% Steepest fall of the five regional indices
Session range High and low not available in our scan
Dollar vs peso 1,545 −0.16% Peso slightly firmer on the day
Dollar, five sessions 1,545 +0.42% Peso still a little weaker than a week ago
Dollar, 20 sessions 1,545 +1.88% Gradual peso drift over a month
Dollar vs 12-month high 1,551 −0.4% High set on 3 November; the dollar sits just under it
Dollar vs 12-month low 1,355 +14.0% Low set on 13 April; the dollar is far above it

The table shows a calm currency beside a falling stock market. Over five sessions the dollar has gained 0.42%, and over 20 sessions 1.88%, a slow slide in the peso rather than a rush.

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The dollar sits 0.4% below its 12-month high of 1,551 pesos and 14.0% above its low of 1,355. That puts the peso weaker than it was in April, but it is not breaking down.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina — Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires
Nov 6, 2026 · 18:18
S&P MERVAL · benchmark
2,848,945
-4.19% over 12 months
Market breadth · 13 names
46% advancing
6 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / ARS
1,545
+0.00%
Brent crude
97.98
-0.32%
Soybeans
1,195
+1.14%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Materials
+1.19%
ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA
Utilities
+1.03%
PAMPA, CEPU
Financials
+0.42%
GGAL, COME, BYMA
Energy
-0.05%
YPF, TGS
Consumer Disc.
-1.14%
MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE
Telecom
-1.18%
TELECOM ARG
Mining
-1.28%
TXAR
Technology
-3.40%
GLOBANT
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 168,481.49 +1.38%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,087.56 +0.38%
S&P IPSAChile 10,536.40 +0.68%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,466.03 -0.74%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
MERVAL 2,848,945 -4.19% 2,859,051
USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545
YPF 6,505 +0.46% +18.17% 6,475 6,675 6,360 708,971
GGAL 4,950 -0.95% -43.23% 4,998 5,140 4,933 548,462
PAMPA 4,290 +0.29% -16.92% 4,278 4,390 4,235 351,604
TXAR 693.00 -1.28% -11.82% 702.00 709.50 673.50 619,637
ALUAR 774.50 +0.58% -19.88% 770.00 784.50 771.00 192,215
TGS 7,240 -0.55% -17.04% 7,280 7,450 7,120 44,794
CEPU 1,678 +1.76% -24.90% 1,649 1,678 1,600 129,716
MIRGOR 1,740 -0.57% -91.98% 1,750 1,780 1,695 3,417
COME 31.18 +2.20% -48.10% 30.51 31.40 30.76 3,810,293
LOMA NEGRA 2,978 +1.79% -11.04% 2,925 3,003 2,853 34,896
BYMA 198.00 +0.00% -36.75% 198.00 201.25 193.50 2,776,937
TELECOM ARG 3,340 -1.18% -8.74% 3,380 3,490 3,293 11,295
GLOBANT 47.57 -3.40% -21.96% 49.24 47.85 46.35 755,855
MERCADOLIBRE 1,504 -1.70% -28.39% 1,530 1,558 1,502 754,966
Largest moves today
GLOBANT 47.57 -3.40%
COME 31.18 +2.20%
LOMA NEGRA 2,978 +1.79%
CEPU 1,678 +1.76%
MERCADOLIBRE 1,504 -1.70%
TXAR 693.00 -1.28%
TELECOM ARG 3,340 -1.18%
GGAL 4,950 -0.95%
The session read
The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 6 of 13 names higher. Materials led, while Technology lagged.
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03 Why it moved — a global rout meets thin Argentine nerves

First, and heaviest, was Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Dow Jones 3.44% and the Nasdaq 5.52%, while the VIX jumped 69.66% to 28.18.

Local reporting links the fear to doubts about the future of artificial intelligence. Confidence: high.

Second, Argentina’s own credit nerves. Reserves fell after the IMF payment, and the economic team tied a bond fall of up to 4% to the global slide.

Bondholders are also watching whether Argentina can keep paying its debts over the coming year. Confidence: medium-high.

Third, company news. Mercado Libre, the Argentine-founded e-commerce group listed in New York, reported earnings below forecasts, and its local certificate fell 12.6%. Confidence: medium.

The cross-asset check does not fit a rates story. The US 10-year yield eased to 4.846% and an oil-tracking fund rose 1.93%, yet YPF still fell 7.4%, so this was a sell-off in risk itself.

Separately, state purchases were detected of about 1.9 trillion pesos (about US$1.2 billion) in inflation-linked and dual bonds on Wednesday. It reads this as an attempt to set a ceiling on yields.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
YPF (YPFD) $18m turnover −7.4% Largest oil company, majority state-owned; worst big name
Grupo Galicia (GGAL) $18m turnover −3.2% Owner of Banco Galicia
Banco Macro (BMA) US$6m turnover −2.7% Large private bank
Pampa Energía (PAMP) US$4m turnover −2.0% Power and gas producer
Central Puerto (CEPU) US$2m turnover −2.4% Power generator
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGSU2) US$2m turnover −6.9% Gas pipeline operator
Mercado Libre (MELI), cross-listed −12.6% Share certificate of a New York-listed firm, not a domestic company

Energy and banks led the damage because they carry the most Argentine risk. YPF and Galicia each traded US$18m, the busiest names on the board.

Other heavy losers were the exchange operator BYMA at −5.3%, and the power-transmission firm Transener (TRAN) and the financial group Valores (VALO), both at −4.6%. The Mercado Libre line is a certificate of a foreign-listed share, so it mostly tracks New York and the currency.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
Ibovespa Brazil −0.82%
IPC Mexico +0.30%
IPSA Chile −1.52%
COLCAP Colombia −0.88%

Most of the region fell, but Argentina fell hardest, with Peru second. Mexico’s IPC was the only gainer; the live market board above carries the full closes.

Currencies told a similar story. The dollar rose 0.81% against Brazil’s real, 0.73% against the Mexican peso and 1.23% against the Chilean peso, while it fell 0.71% against the Colombian peso.

The Argentine peso’s steadiness stood out against that. For Brazilian and Mexican investors, the lesson is that Argentina’s tightly managed peso hid the stress that showed up in shares and bonds.

06 The technical picture

For the dollar against the peso, the ceiling is the 12-month high of 1,551, set on 3 November. A close above it would be a fresh sign of peso stress.

The floor is far away: the April low of 1,355, with the round 1,500 as a psychological marker.

For the Merval, the nearest marker is this session’s close. Holding it matters more than any chart line, because the sell-off was driven from abroad.

On country risk, 900 points is the line to watch. The index crossed it on the day, and a return below it would show the fear is fading.

What it means for you. If you hold Argentine shares or dollar bonds, expect sharp swings while global fear lasts; peso savers saw little change today because the exchange rate is tightly managed. The signal to watch is country risk against the 900-point line.

07 What to watch

  • US jobs report, Friday 6 November: Non-farm payrolls are forecast at 65, up from 29. A strong print could calm Wall Street; a weak one could extend the fear.
  • Argentine industrial output, Friday 6 November: Forecast at −1, against −3.2 before. It tests whether the economy is recovering as the government says.
  • Country risk at 900 points: A move back below this line would signal bond buyers returning; a climb would pressure shares and the peso.
  • Dollar at 1,551 pesos: A close above the 12-month high from 3 November would mark a new phase of peso weakness.

Background: Argentina’s YPF Falls 7.1% as Oil Slumps.

Background: Argentina Risk Gauge Jumps 3%, Stocks Fall.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows President Javier Milei at 44.5% to win Argentina’s next presidential election and Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires province, at 31.5%, with about US$1.29 million traded. Prices were read at 7:59 p.m. ET on 5 November 2026.

These are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Argentina stock market fall?

The Merval fell 4.1% mainly because Wall Street sold off sharply, with the S&P 500 down 4.36%. Argentine bond stress and a weak Mercado Libre report added to the pressure.

What happened to the Argentine peso?

The peso held up. The dollar slipped 0.16% to 1,545 pesos and sits 0.4% below its 12-month high of 1,551.

What is country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds over US Treasuries. JP Morgan’s gauge rose 78 points in a day to 925.

What should expats and travellers take from this?

The peso is steady, so everyday costs did not jump. Share and bond prices are volatile, so wait for calmer sessions before making big moves.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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