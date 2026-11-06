Chile Stocks Fall 1.5% as Wall Street Slumps | Chile Market Report, Nov 5

Key Facts Chile’s S&P IPSA fell 1.52% to 10,465 , leaving the country’s main stock index 10.0% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 2026-01-28.

, leaving the country’s main stock index 10.0% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 2026-01-28. The peso weakened as USD/CLP rose 1.23% to 978.36 , meaning one dollar now buys more pesos, though still 1.7% below the 995.39 peak of 2026-10-23.

, meaning one dollar now buys more pesos, though still 1.7% below the 995.39 peak of 2026-10-23. Wall Street’s slump was the main cause : the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Nasdaq fell 5.52% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18.

: the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Nasdaq fell 5.52% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 69.66% to 28.18. LATAM Airlines, the region’s largest carrier, rose 5.8% on US$25m traded , the only heavily traded name to gain, while retailer Cencosud fell 4.3% and the banks all slipped.

, the only heavily traded name to gain, while retailer Cencosud fell 4.3% and the banks all slipped. History is mildly kind to patient buyers : after 60 earlier falls of this size, the IPSA was higher 20 sessions later in 34 cases, or 57%, though the worst case was a fall of 24.6%.

: after 60 earlier falls of this size, the IPSA was higher 20 sessions later in 34 cases, or 57%, though the worst case was a fall of 24.6%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, where users bet real money, puts 57.5% on no change at Chile’s central bank in December and 40.5% on a 25-basis-point rise (US$21,867 traded, 7:59 p.m. ET, 5 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 1.52% to 10,465, and the peso lost ground as USD/CLP — the number of pesos one US dollar buys — rose 1.23% to 978.36. The shock came from New York, not Santiago: the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Nasdaq fell 5.52%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 69.66% to 28.18. Chile held up better than the US over the past five sessions, but the IPSA is still 10.0% below its 12-month high and down 4.86% over 20 sessions. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. LATAM Airlines was the one big winner, up 5.8%, while supermarket and retail group Cencosud fell 4.3%. What matters today. Chile was pulled down by a global flight from risk rather than bad news at home, so the next move depends on whether Wall Street’s fear fades.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the IPSA as a ship on a swell: Wall Street raised the wave, and Santiago rode down it. The index closed at 10,465, down 1.52%, while the peso slid to 978.36 per dollar, a 1.23% rise for the dollar.

Few heavyweights escaped. LATAM Airlines rose 5.8% on US$25m traded, but Chile’s big banks, lithium miner SQM and retailer Falabella all ended lower.

For a newcomer, the peso’s slide has two faces. Imports and foreign holidays cost Chileans more, while exporters earn more pesos for every dollar they sell abroad.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Global fear, not Chilean weakness MEDIUM The evidence points to a shared shock: the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the VIX leapt 69.66%, the Brazilian real and Mexican peso weakened alongside the Chilean peso, and US 10-year yields fell 4 basis points as money sought safe bonds. The one oddity is a flat dollar index at 101.565, which says the pressure fell on emerging-market currencies rather than on a broad dollar rally — and the variable to watch is whether the VIX settles back from 28.18.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA 10,465 −1.52% Chile’s benchmark index of its largest listed companies; one hard down day Session range — — Intraday high and low not in our scan USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 978.36 +1.23% A rising number means a weaker peso IPSA 52-week range 9,323–11,628 −10.0% Change shown against the 12-month high; 12.3% above the low USD/CLP 52-week range 851.67–995.39 −1.7% Change shown against the October high; 14.9% above the February low Key IPSA level 10,000 — Round-number support, 4.4% below the close

The picture is of a market sitting in the lower half of its yearly range. The IPSA is 12.3% above its 12-month low of 9,323 but 10.0% below its high of 11,628, and it has lost 4.86% over 20 sessions.

The peso tells a different story. The dollar is 1.7% below its 995.39 peak of 2026-10-23, so the peso is weak but has not retested its worst level.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,536.40 +0.68% L 10,511day rangeH 10,617 Market breadth · 11 names 82% advancing 9 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 975.74 -0.29% Copper 6.26 +0.13% Gold 4,072 -1.02% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +3.09% CENCOSUD Utilities +1.84% ENELAM Industrials +1.79% LATAM AIR Other +0.69% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Materials +0.59% SQM-B, CMPC Energy +0.55% COPEC Consumer Disc. +0.08% FALABELLA Financials +0.05% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,481.49 +1.38% Ibovespa168,481.49 +1.38% Mexico 71,087.56 +0.38% S&P/BMV IPC71,087.56 +0.38% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,466.03 -0.74% MSCI COLCAP2,466.03 -0.74% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.26 10,617 10,511 — USD/CLP 975.74 -0.29% +3.43% 978.59 983.51 973.55 — COPPER 6.26 +0.13% +26.52% 6.25 6.29 6.19 70,691 SQM-B 56,400 +1.95% +27.31% 55,320 57,399 55,850 140,429 COPEC 6,375 +0.55% -6.66% 6,340 6,484 6,375 309,623 BSANTANDER 79.42 +0.40% +15.13% 79.10 79.80 78.68 51,840,894 FALABELLA 6,504 +0.08% +10.15% 6,499 6,638 6,490 1,013,398 ENELAM 83.00 +1.84% -7.57% 81.50 83.30 81.51 17,563,051 CENCOSUD 1,670 +3.09% -42.21% 1,620 1,745 1,646 4,439,480 CMPC 898.00 -0.77% -33.54% 905.00 909.16 888.78 1,783,541 BANCO CHILE 189.10 -0.31% +11.24% 189.69 193.80 189.10 26,679,905 LATAM AIR 23.36 +1.79% +12.69% 22.95 23.60 22.35 1,230,444,191 SOUTHERN COPPER 167.43 +1.24% +28.18% 165.38 168.83 164.77 690,934 Largest moves today CENCOSUD 1,670 +3.09% SQM-B 56,400 +1.95% ENELAM 83.00 +1.84% LATAM AIR 23.36 +1.79% SOUTHERN COPPER 167.43 +1.24% CMPC 898.00 -0.77% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% COPEC 6,375 +0.55% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.68%, with breadth positive — 9 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Chile Brewer Behind Royal Guard Profit Up 5% Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s fear reached Santiago

Cause one, with medium-to-high confidence, is a global flight from risk. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and sits 5.9% below its 52-week high, the Nasdaq fell 5.52%, and the VIX leapt 69.66% to 28.18; US 10-year yields fell 4 basis points (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point) to 4.846%, the classic sign of money running to safe bonds.

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Cause two, with medium confidence, is that the Chilean peso behaved like a risk currency: USD/BRL rose 0.81% to 5.5032 and USD/MXN rose 0.73% to 18.7575, so the Brazilian real and Mexican peso weakened too, even though the dollar index was flat at 101.565.

Cause three, with lower confidence, is pressure on domestic-demand stocks. Cencosud and mall owner Parque Arauco each fell 4.3%, a pattern consistent with shoppers’ companies suffering when a weaker peso lifts import costs and markets turn jittery.

The oil check supports the one bright spot. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, is down 11.88% over five sessions even after rising 1.93% to 148.21 on the day, which eases fuel bills for LATAM Airlines; official data from the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly) show commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels, 0.9 million lower than the week before.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note LATAM Airlines (LTM) US$25m traded +5.8% Most traded name; the only big gainer SQM-B (lithium) US$14m traded −0.8% Lithium miner; modest fall next to Wall Street Banco de Chile (CHILE) US$13m traded −1.2% Largest bank by turnover today BCI US$10m traded −1.1% Bank; sold with the sector Falabella US$8m traded −0.9% Retailer with a banking arm Banco Santander Chile US$8m traded −1.4% Weakest of the big banks Cencosud — −4.3% Supermarket and retail group; a biggest domestic loser Parque Arauco — −4.3% Shopping-centre owner; a biggest domestic loser Andina-B — +2.3% Biggest domestic gainer; Coca-Cola bottler

The telling detail is breadth. All the large banks fell by between 0.7% and 1.4% on solid turnover, which looks like broad selling rather than one bad headline.

Three of the biggest losers are investment-fund lines, including trackers of Bitcoin and the Nasdaq, with falls of up to 10.1%. They are listed in Santiago but mirror foreign markets, so they say little about Chilean companies.

For an ordinary investor or expat, the takeaway is that Chile’s drop was an echo, not a verdict. The dollar is still slightly cheaper than a week ago, so the day’s slide reversed only part of the peso’s earlier strength.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −1.52% Ibovespa Brazil −0.82% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +0.30% Merval Argentina −4.1% COLCAP Colombia −0.88%

Mexico was the only major index to rise, while Argentina’s Merval, down 4.1%, fell harder than Chile. The live market board above carries the full closes.

The Latin America lens is mostly about currencies. The dollar rose 0.81% against the real and 0.73% against the Mexican peso, while the Colombian peso strengthened as USD/COP fell 0.71% to 3,227; Chile and Peru, two of the world’s leading copper producers, are the markets most exposed to a global growth scare.

06 The technical picture

On the IPSA, the nearest support is the round 10,000, then the 12-month low of 9,323 set on 2025-11-04. Resistance is the 12-month high of 11,628, a long climb of 11.1% from here.

For USD/CLP, resistance is the 995.39 peak of 2026-10-23, then the psychological 1,000 line. Support sits far away at the February low of 851.67.

Our own price history offers a calm sentence. The IPSA fell 4.9% in 20 sessions, and in the 60 earlier cases since 2007 with a move at least that large, it was higher 20 sessions later in 34 of them, or 57%, with a median gain of 1.6% — but the worst case was a fall of 24.6% and the best a gain of 14.5%.

History is not a forecast, and does this stop? It stops when Wall Street’s fear gauge calms; if the VIX stays near 28.18, a test of 10,000 is the honest risk.

What it means for you. If you hold Chilean shares or earn pesos, a weaker peso raises the cost of imports and foreign trips, while exporters gain. The next clues are the VIX and the US jobs report due Friday 6 November.

07 What to watch

Wall Street fear gauge: Whether the VIX falls back from 28.18 and US payrolls on 6 November (forecast 65, previous 29) steady nerves.

Whether the VIX falls back from 28.18 and US payrolls on 6 November (forecast 65, previous 29) steady nerves. Chile inflation: Chile’s inflation data on 6 November, with forecasts of 0.6 (previous 0.4) and 4.2 (previous 4.1), will shape expectations for interest rates.

Chile’s inflation data on 6 November, with forecasts of 0.6 (previous 0.4) and 4.2 (previous 4.1), will shape expectations for interest rates. IPSA support: A close below 10,000 would open the path to the 12-month low of 9,323.

A close below 10,000 would open the path to the 12-month low of 9,323. Peso ceiling: A move in USD/CLP above 995.39 would put the 1,000 line in play.

Background: Chile Stocks Jump 2.52% as Oil Slumps.

Background: Chile Stocks Slip 0.09% as Copper Retreats.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows a 57.5% chance that Chile’s central bank leaves its interest rate unchanged in December and a 40.5% chance of a 25-basis-point rise, with US$21,867 traded. Prices were read at 7:59 p.m. ET on 5 November 2026.

These are bets, not forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Chile’s stock market?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, fell 1.52% to 10,465, pulled down by a sharp sell-off on Wall Street.

Why did the Chilean peso weaken?

USD/CLP rose 1.23% to 978.36 as investors sold risk-sensitive currencies, with the Brazilian real and Mexican peso also weaker.

What is the IPSA?

It is the S&P IPSA, the benchmark index of Chile’s largest listed companies, such as SQM, Falabella and the big banks.

Does history suggest a rebound?

In 60 earlier falls of this size since 2007, the index was higher 20 sessions later 57% of the time, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

Daily series ← Previous session: November 4, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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