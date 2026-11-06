Colombia Stocks Slip 0.9% as Peso Gains | Colombia Market Report, Nov 5

Key Facts The COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, closed at 2,484 down 0.88% on the session and back under the round 2,500 mark.

down 0.88% on the session and back under the round 2,500 mark. The peso strengthened against the dollar , which closed at 3,227 pesos, a fall of 0.71% in the dollar on the day.

, which closed at 3,227 pesos, a fall of 0.71% in the dollar on the day. A rout on Wall Street was the main cause : the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped 69.66%.

: the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped 69.66%. Colombia’s currency beat its neighbours ; the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Chilean peso all weakened against the dollar.

; the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Chilean peso all weakened against the dollar. The dollar is still 16.5% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos, set on 18 December 2025, and 6.0% above its low of 3,044 set on 24 August 2026.

Today’s Focus Colombia’s stock market had a bruising but orderly day. The COLCAP, which tracks the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 2,484, down 0.88%, and slipped under the round 2,500 mark that traders use as a mental floor. The cause sat thousands of miles north. The S&P 500, the main gauge of big US companies, fell 4.36%, and the VIX, which measures how nervous investors are, leapt 69.66% to 28.18. The peso did something unexpected. It strengthened, with the dollar closing at 3,227 pesos, down 0.71%, even as currencies in Brazil, Mexico and Chile weakened. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a foreign investor the message is that Colombia caught a cold from Wall Street, not a fever of its own. The dollar remains 16.5% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos, so the broad peso story is still one of recovery. What matters today. A global fear spike pushed Colombian shares down, but the peso held up, which suggests investors see Colombia’s currency as sturdier than much of the region.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the COLCAP as a thermometer for Colombia’s biggest companies, and on this day it registered a mild chill. The index closed at 2,484, down 0.88%, a small move beside the storm on Wall Street.

The currency told a calmer story. One US dollar cost 3,227 Colombian pesos, a fall of 0.71% in the dollar, so the peso gained.

That split is the interesting part. Stocks followed the world’s fear, while the currency followed oil and falling US bond yields.

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Assessment — Global fear, not local failure MEDIUM The evidence points to Wall Street, not Bogotá. The US stock market’s 4.36% drop and the VIX surge are far larger than Colombia’s 0.88% fall, and Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina also lost ground. The peso’s firmness runs against that mood, and the best-supported explanation is a bounce in oil of 1.93% and a drop of 4 basis points in the US 10-year yield. We hold that at medium confidence, because day-to-day currency moves in a nervous market are hard to pin on one cause. The variable to watch is whether Wall Street steadies, because a second day of heavy US selling would test the peso too.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP (index) 2,484 −0.88% Back under the round 2,500 mark; session range not available USD/COP (pesos per dollar) 3,227 −0.71% Peso stronger; first down day after a rise in the dollar 12-month high of the dollar 3,864 (18 Dec 2025) −16.5% Dollar sits 16.5% below its peak 12-month low of the dollar 3,044 (24 Aug 2026) +6.0% Dollar sits 6.0% above its trough COLCAP 52-week position — — Range not in our scan, so we do not guess Key levels for the dollar 3,200 and 3,300 — Round-number floor and ceiling traders watch

Read the table from the bottom up. The dollar trades in the lower half of its 12-month range, which means the peso is still much stronger than it was last December.

The 3,200 mark is the nearest round floor for the dollar, and 3,300 is the ceiling. Today’s close of 3,227 sits just above that floor.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,466.03 -0.74% Market breadth · 9 names 56% advancing 5 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,236 +0.27% Brent crude 98.34 +0.05% WTI crude 90.91 +0.43% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +0.74% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other +0.66% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Energy -0.45% ECOPETROL Mining -0.78% BUENAVENTURA Industrials -2.28% TECNOGLASS Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,481.49 +1.38% Ibovespa168,481.49 +1.38% Mexico 71,087.56 +0.38% S&P/BMV IPC71,087.56 +0.38% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,466.03 -0.74% MSCI COLCAP2,466.03 -0.74% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74% — — — — — USD/COP 3,236 +0.27% -15.57% 3,227 3,252 3,219 — BRENT 98.34 +0.05% +55.16% 98.29 100.92 96.65 38,253 WTI 90.91 +0.43% +52.97% 90.52 92.53 89.07 244,564 ECOPETROL 15.47 -0.45% +60.08% 15.54 15.73 15.30 854,752 BANCOLOMBIA 91.88 -0.37% +52.45% 92.22 93.69 91.27 89,002 GRUPO AVAL 4.26 +2.18% -1.16% 4.17 4.33 4.11 132,184 TECNOGLASS 44.10 -2.28% -15.40% 45.13 45.67 43.91 297,319 CREDICORP 349.42 +0.41% +34.88% 347.99 358.15 343.02 244,486 BUENAVENTURA 28.11 -0.78% +29.31% 28.33 28.35 27.52 349,297 SOUTHERN COPPER 167.85 +1.49% +28.00% 165.38 168.83 164.77 743,312 Largest moves today TECNOGLASS 44.10 -2.28% GRUPO AVAL 4.26 +2.18% SOUTHERN COPPER 167.85 +1.49% BUENAVENTURA 28.11 -0.78% COLCAP 2,466.03 -0.74% ECOPETROL 15.47 -0.45% WTI 90.91 +0.43% CREDICORP 349.42 +0.41% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.74%, with breadth positive — 5 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Colombia Supreme Court Vows Fair Petro Probe Read →

03 Why it moved — a global fear spike met an oil bounce

The first and heaviest cause was Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Dow Jones lost 3.44% and the Nasdaq, the tech-heavy index, dropped 5.52%, with chip makers such as Nvidia hit hard. The VIX jumped 69.66%, which is what a sudden scramble for safety looks like. Confidence: high.

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The second cause was oil, which matters because Colombia sells crude abroad and its biggest listed firms lean on it. The USO fund, which tracks US crude prices, rose 1.93% on the day but is still down 11.88% over five sessions, so the sector remains under pressure. The weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) showed commercial crude stocks of 409.8 million barrels, down 0.9 million from the prior week. Confidence: medium.

The third cause is Colombia’s own budget. A royalties budget of 27.5 trillion pesos (about US$8.5 billion) is moving through Congress while the finance ministry defends a tight squeeze on spending. Investors dislike uncertainty over how the state will pay its bills. Confidence: low to medium.

Why did the peso rise when fear was rising? The dollar index, which measures the US currency against major rivals, was flat at 101.56, and the US 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 4.85%, which eases pressure on emerging-market currencies. The oil bounce added support, and after the dollar had climbed 1.92% over the previous five sessions some of that rise unwound. Confidence: medium to low.

One voice worth noting comes from the US central bank. Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed (a regional branch of the US central bank), has argued for a gradual path of interest-rate increases. That keeps US rates in focus for every emerging-market currency.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Oil (USO fund) 148.21 +1.93% Bounce, but down 11.88% over five sessions S&P 500 (US) 7,354 −4.36% The main source of the global fright VIX fear gauge 28.18 +69.66% Biggest one-day jump in nervousness US 10-year yield 4.85% −4 basis points Lower yields help currencies like the peso US dollar index 101.56 −0.00% Flat against major currencies Gold fund (GLD) 375.49 +0.81% Classic refuge bought in a scare

Our company-by-company data for Colombia is not yet in for this session, so these are the forces behind the index rather than individual shares. We will not guess at stock moves we cannot check.

The pattern is a textbook risk-off day. Investors sold shares, bought gold and took a little comfort from lower US bond yields.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.82% IPC Mexico +0.30% IPSA Chile −1.52% Merval Argentina −4.1%

Mexico was the only gainer; Mexico’s IPC index has been hovering near its highs. Argentina, Peru and Chile fell harder than Colombia, whose COLCAP slipped 0.88%.

Currencies told the same story. The dollar rose 0.81% against the Brazilian real, 0.73% against the Mexican peso and 1.23% against the Chilean peso, while it fell against Colombia’s. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the COLCAP has slipped under 2,500, a round number where buyers and sellers often make decisions. Reclaiming it would calm nerves, while a further slide would suggest the Wall Street scare is spreading. We do not have a verified 52-week range for the index, so we name no further levels for it.

For the dollar, the 12-month low of 3,044 pesos is the distant floor and 3,864 the distant ceiling. The nearer markers are 3,200 below and 3,300 above, and the dollar is up 1.92% over five sessions but down 0.60% over 20, so the trend is sideways rather than a fresh phase.

Over 60 sessions the dollar is up 2.6%, which shows the peso has given back some ground since the summer. Today’s move is a pause in that drift, not a reversal.

07 What to watch

US stock market: A second heavy sell-off on Wall Street would test both the COLCAP and the peso; a rebound would ease the pressure.

A second heavy sell-off on Wall Street would test both the COLCAP and the peso; a rebound would ease the pressure. Oil prices: The USO fund is down 11.88% over five sessions, so a lasting bounce is the clearest support for Colombian shares and the peso.

The USO fund is down 11.88% over five sessions, so a lasting bounce is the clearest support for Colombian shares and the peso. Dollar at 3,200 and 3,300: A close below 3,200 would mark a clear peso gain, while a move above 3,300 would signal renewed stress.

A close below 3,200 would mark a clear peso gain, while a move above 3,300 would signal renewed stress. Colombian budget and prices: Colombia’s producer price index, due on 6 November with a forecast of 2.9 against 2.2 before, and the royalties budget in Congress will shape views of the public finances.

Background: Colombia Stocks Fall 0.84% as Oil Slumps.

Background: Colombia Stocks Rise 1.32% as Peso Weakens.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Colombia stock market close?

The COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, closed at 2,484, down 0.88%, and slipped under the round 2,500 mark.

Why did the peso get stronger on a bad day for shares?

The dollar fell 0.71% to 3,227 pesos as oil bounced 1.93% and the US 10-year yield dropped 4 basis points, which eased pressure on emerging-market currencies.

Is the Colombian peso strong or weak right now?

It is strong compared with December, since the dollar is 16.5% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos, but 6.0% above its August low of 3,044.

What does this mean for a traveller or expat?

Your dollars or euros buy fewer pesos than at the August low but far more than last December, so a stronger peso makes Colombia pricier for visitors.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

Daily series ← Previous session: November 4, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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