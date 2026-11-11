Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 21% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras face Estudiantes — the Libertadores final is a single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro — the Copa Sudamericana final is in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Saturday 21 November at 5:30pm Eastern.

Brazil’s title race has two names — Flamengo and Palmeiras are the clubs to watch, according to Band, with the two due to meet.