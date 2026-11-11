Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 21% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras face Estudiantes — the Libertadores final is a single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro — the Copa Sudamericana final is in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Saturday 21 November at 5:30pm Eastern.
Brazil’s title race has two names — Flamengo and Palmeiras are the clubs to watch, according to Band, with the two due to meet.
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Today’s headlines November 11, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET
Boca Juniors of Argentina take on Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in Barranquilla.
Copa Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, 3pm ET
Palmeiras v Estudiantes at Estadio Centenario, a rematch of the 1968 final.
Palmeiras semi-final
Result
Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after losing the second leg 1-0.
Brasileirão title race
Ongoing
Flamengo and Palmeiras both won in round 34, per Band, and are due to meet.
01
Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Libertadores final on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is a single match this year, played on Saturday 28 November.
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, face Estudiantes de La Plata, from Argentina. Kickoff is 17:00 Brasília time, which is 3pm Eastern.
The venue is the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. It is a neutral ground, so neither side plays at home.
Palmeiras have won the trophy three times, in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Estudiantes last won it in 2009.
In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes, Saturday 28 November, 17:00 Brasília time, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.
Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro settle the Sudamericana on 21 November
Preview
The Copa Sudamericana is the second-tier continental cup, below the Libertadores. Its final is a week earlier, on Saturday 21 November.
Boca Juniors, Argentina’s most famous club, face Atlético Mineiro of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Kickoff is 19:30 in Argentina and Brazil, or 5:30pm Eastern. Primicias reports that Conmebol, South America’s football confederation, confirmed the schedule on 31 October.
In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro, Saturday 21 November, 5:30pm Eastern, Barranquilla.
03
Palmeiras survived a penalty shoot-out to reach the final
Result
Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties in the semi-final. They had lost the second leg 1-0, which forced the shoot-out.
Palmeiras still went through and now wait in Montevideo.
Estudiantes are the other finalist. Reports differ on who they beat in the previous round, so this desk will not name the opponent until it is confirmed.
In short — Palmeiras edged Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after a 1-0 second-leg defeat.
05
Flamengo and Palmeiras lead the Brazilian title chase
Football
Band reported on 6 November that Flamengo and Palmeiras both won in round 34 of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. Palmeiras scored a heavy win, which made headlines.
The two rivals are due to meet in round 36. A Soccerway report gives different dates for rounds 34 to 36, so the exact calendar needs checking against the CBF, Brazil’s football federation.
Palmeiras are also in the Libertadores final. The league and the continental cup now compete for the same squad.
In short — Flamengo and Palmeiras look the title contenders, though round dates are still being checked.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 10, 11:07 p.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Guadalajara 21% · Cruz Azul 20.5% · América 18.5%
Polymarket · US$141,736 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 79.5% · Palmeiras 11.5%
Polymarket · US$59,610 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 73% · Estudiantes LP 27.6%
Polymarket · US$40,848 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 67.5% · Real Tomayapo 46.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.7%
Polymarket · US$19,473 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,342 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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