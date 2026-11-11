Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.35% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.34% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,297▲ 5.67% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.36% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.50▲ 2.23% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.35% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.34% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,297 ▲ 5.67% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.36% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.65% BRENT 92.49 ▲ 1.09% WTI 86.68 ▲ 0.74% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.48% GOLD 4,053 ▲ 0.56% SILVER 52.37 ▲ 2.48% SOY 1,225 — 0.00% CORN 448.25 ▼ 0.17% WHEAT 594.00 ▲ 0.21% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Sports Daily
November 11, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

By · · 4 min read
Night view of the glass and steel facade of the São Paulo stadium called Allianz Parque, with a crowd of fans in the street below
Photo: Leonef / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 21% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 11:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras face Estudiantes — the Libertadores final is a single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro — the Copa Sudamericana final is in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Saturday 21 November at 5:30pm Eastern.

Brazil’s title race has two names — Flamengo and Palmeiras are the clubs to watch, according to Band, with the two due to meet.

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Today’s headlines November 11, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET Boca Juniors of Argentina take on Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in Barranquilla.
Copa Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, 3pm ET Palmeiras v Estudiantes at Estadio Centenario, a rematch of the 1968 final.
Palmeiras semi-final Result Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after losing the second leg 1-0.
Brasileirão title race Ongoing Flamengo and Palmeiras both won in round 34, per Band, and are due to meet.
01

Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Libertadores final on 28 November

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is a single match this year, played on Saturday 28 November.

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, face Estudiantes de La Plata, from Argentina. Kickoff is 17:00 Brasília time, which is 3pm Eastern.

The venue is the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. It is a neutral ground, so neither side plays at home.

Palmeiras have won the trophy three times, in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Estudiantes last won it in 2009.

In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes, Saturday 28 November, 17:00 Brasília time, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.
Estadio Centenario in Montevideo with its tower and empty stands
Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, which hosts the Libertadores final on 28 November. (File photo) photo, 2012. The Tribuna Olimpica and the Torre de los Homenajes at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
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02

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro settle the Sudamericana on 21 November

Preview

The Copa Sudamericana is the second-tier continental cup, below the Libertadores. Its final is a week earlier, on Saturday 21 November.

Boca Juniors, Argentina’s most famous club, face Atlético Mineiro of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Kickoff is 19:30 in Argentina and Brazil, or 5:30pm Eastern. Primicias reports that Conmebol, South America’s football confederation, confirmed the schedule on 31 October.

In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro, Saturday 21 November, 5:30pm Eastern, Barranquilla.
03

Palmeiras survived a penalty shoot-out to reach the final

Result

Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties in the semi-final. They had lost the second leg 1-0, which forced the shoot-out.

Palmeiras still went through and now wait in Montevideo.

Estudiantes are the other finalist. Reports differ on who they beat in the previous round, so this desk will not name the opponent until it is confirmed.

In short — Palmeiras edged Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after a 1-0 second-leg defeat.
05

Flamengo and Palmeiras lead the Brazilian title chase

Football

Band reported on 6 November that Flamengo and Palmeiras both won in round 34 of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. Palmeiras scored a heavy win, which made headlines.

The two rivals are due to meet in round 36. A Soccerway report gives different dates for rounds 34 to 36, so the exact calendar needs checking against the CBF, Brazil’s football federation.

Palmeiras are also in the Libertadores final. The league and the continental cup now compete for the same squad.

In short — Flamengo and Palmeiras look the title contenders, though round dates are still being checked.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 10, 11:07 p.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Guadalajara 21% · Cruz Azul 20.5% · América 18.5%

Polymarket · US$141,736 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 79.5% · Palmeiras 11.5%

Polymarket · US$59,610 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 73% · Estudiantes LP 27.6%

Polymarket · US$40,848 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 67.5% · Real Tomayapo 46.5% · Bulo Bulo 7.7%

Polymarket · US$19,473 traded

Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)

Audax Italiano 15% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%

Polymarket · US$10,342 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

05

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

Saturday 28 November 2026, at 17:00 Brasília time, which is 3pm Eastern. It is played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

The match is a single game between Palmeiras and Estudiantes.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

Saturday 21 November 2026, at 19:30 Argentina and Brazil time, which is 5:30pm Eastern. Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Who has won the Libertadores more often, Palmeiras or Estudiantes?

Palmeiras have won it in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Estudiantes’ most recent title came in 2009.

In short — Both finals are on Saturdays: Sudamericana on 21 November, Libertadores on 28 November.

Sources: Primicias — Libertadores final date and venue, El Gráfico — Libertadores final: when, where and at what time, Band — Flamengo’s title chances after Palmeiras’s win, Soccerway — Brasileirão round 34 preview

Updated: 2026-11-10T23:21:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Pastor Jorge Raschke Survives Garage Fall · Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield | Grains Wrap, Nov 10 · Oil Fund Slips 0.9% as Peace Hopes Weigh | Oil Wrap, Nov 10.

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Connected Coverage

Pastor Jorge Raschke Survives Garage Fall

Soybean Fund Rises 2.8% as US Cuts Corn Yield | Grains Wrap, Nov 10

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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