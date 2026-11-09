Latin America Sports Daily for Monday, November 9, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 9, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Two South American finals are now set — Atlético-MG v Boca Juniors on Saturday 21 November, then Palmeiras v Estudiantes a week later.

Penalties decided both Libertadores semifinals — Palmeiras beat Fluminense, and Estudiantes knocked out the holders Flamengo at the Maracanã.

Brazil’s title race has two clear contenders — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in a statistical snapshot, though no official table was confirmed.