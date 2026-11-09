Latin America Sports Daily for Monday, November 9, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 9, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Two South American finals are now set — Atlético-MG v Boca Juniors on Saturday 21 November, then Palmeiras v Estudiantes a week later.
Penalties decided both Libertadores semifinals — Palmeiras beat Fluminense, and Estudiantes knocked out the holders Flamengo at the Maracanã.
Brazil’s title race has two clear contenders — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in a statistical snapshot, though no official table was confirmed.
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Today’s headlines November 9, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, 17:30 ET
Atlético-MG meet Boca Juniors in Barranquilla, with a record third Boca title on offer.
Copa Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, 15:00 ET
Palmeiras face Estudiantes in Montevideo.
Brazil Grand Prix
Result, Sunday
Lando Norris won the Brazil Grand Prix at Interlagos in São Paulo.
02
Palmeiras v Estudiantes: the Libertadores final is set for 28 November
Preview
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, meet Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final. The match is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Conmebol, South America’s football confederation, set kickoff at 17:00 Brasília time, which is 15:00 ET.
Both semifinals were settled on penalties. Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 in the shootout.
Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo at the Maracanã. Flamengo were the defending champions.
Estudiantes last won the title in 2009, and victory would make them five-time champions.
In short — Palmeiras and Estudiantes play the Libertadores final at 15:00 ET on 28 November in Montevideo.
Brasileirão: Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points, but the picture is unclear
Football
A statistical snapshot dated 6 November shows Flamengo first with 76 points after 34 games. Palmeiras are second on 73 points.
That page is a statistical model, not an official table from the CBF, Brazil’s football federation. We could not confirm the standings below the top two.
Sources also disagree on when the next round is played. We have no confirmed date, so we will report it once the CBF publishes one.
Palmeiras now chase a league and continental double. Flamengo, who lost their Libertadores crown on penalties, can still focus on the league.
In short — Flamengo lead Palmeiras 76 to 73 in an unofficial snapshot, and the next round’s date is unconfirmed.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 9, 3:07 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 24% · Guadalajara 22.5% · América 16.5%
Polymarket · US$137,494 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 19.5%
Polymarket · US$58,679 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 70% · Estudiantes LP 28.9%
Polymarket · US$40,797 traded
Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)
UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 63% · Deportivo Moquegua 46.5%
Polymarket · US$29,071 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 62.5% · Real Tomayapo 48% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%
Polymarket · US$17,323 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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