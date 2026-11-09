Latin America Sports Daily for Monday, November 9, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.04% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 — 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.37% BRENT 96.73 ▼ 1.62% WTI 89.86 ▼ 1.07% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.53% GOLD 4,109 ▲ 0.83% SILVER 52.30 ▲ 0.96% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.46% CORN 441.25 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 588.00 ▼ 0.55% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Sports Daily
November 9, 2026 · 3 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Monday, November 9, 2026

By · · 3 min read
Aerial night view of Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, packed and floodlit after its 2026 renovation.
Toma aérea del Estadio Azteca tras su reinauguración de 2026.

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Cruz Azul a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 81% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 9, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Two South American finals are now set — Atlético-MG v Boca Juniors on Saturday 21 November, then Palmeiras v Estudiantes a week later.

Penalties decided both Libertadores semifinals — Palmeiras beat Fluminense, and Estudiantes knocked out the holders Flamengo at the Maracanã.

Brazil’s title race has two clear contenders — Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points in a statistical snapshot, though no official table was confirmed.

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Today’s headlines November 9, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, 17:30 ET Atlético-MG meet Boca Juniors in Barranquilla, with a record third Boca title on offer.
Copa Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, 15:00 ET Palmeiras face Estudiantes in Montevideo.
Brazil Grand Prix Result, Sunday Lando Norris won the Brazil Grand Prix at Interlagos in São Paulo.
02

Palmeiras v Estudiantes: the Libertadores final is set for 28 November

Preview

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, meet Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final. The match is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Conmebol, South America’s football confederation, set kickoff at 17:00 Brasília time, which is 15:00 ET.

Both semifinals were settled on penalties. Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 in the shootout.

Estudiantes knocked out Flamengo at the Maracanã. Flamengo were the defending champions.

Estudiantes last won the title in 2009, and victory would make them five-time champions.

In short — Palmeiras and Estudiantes play the Libertadores final at 15:00 ET on 28 November in Montevideo.
Aerial view of the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
File photo: the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, which hosts the Libertadores final on 28 November.
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03

Brasileirão: Flamengo lead Palmeiras by three points, but the picture is unclear

Football

A statistical snapshot dated 6 November shows Flamengo first with 76 points after 34 games. Palmeiras are second on 73 points.

That page is a statistical model, not an official table from the CBF, Brazil’s football federation. We could not confirm the standings below the top two.

Sources also disagree on when the next round is played. We have no confirmed date, so we will report it once the CBF publishes one.

Palmeiras now chase a league and continental double. Flamengo, who lost their Libertadores crown on penalties, can still focus on the league.

In short — Flamengo lead Palmeiras 76 to 73 in an unofficial snapshot, and the next round’s date is unconfirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 9, 3:07 a.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Cruz Azul 24% · Guadalajara 22.5% · América 16.5%

Polymarket · US$137,494 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 19.5%

Polymarket · US$58,679 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 70% · Estudiantes LP 28.9%

Polymarket · US$40,797 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 63% · Deportivo Moquegua 46.5%

Polymarket · US$29,071 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 62.5% · Real Tomayapo 48% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%

Polymarket · US$17,323 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

03

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Sudamericana final and what time does it start?

Atlético-MG play Boca Juniors on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Kickoff is 17:30 Ecuador time, which is 17:30 ET and 19:30 in Argentina and Brazil.

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

Palmeiras play Estudiantes on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Conmebol set kickoff at 17:00 Brasília time, or 15:00 ET.

What does the Sudamericana winner get?

The winner qualifies for the 2027 Copa Libertadores. Boca would also set a record with a third Sudamericana title.

In short — The Sudamericana final is on 21 November and the Libertadores final on 28 November, and the Sudamericana winner reaches the 2027 Libertadores.

Sources: DGABC — Conmebol sets Libertadores final time, Primicias — Sudamericana final time and venue, Primicias — Libertadores final date and stadium, Radio Nacional — Libertadores final, valorfinal — Brasileirão snapshot after round 34

Updated: 2026-11-08T23:21:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Bolivia State Telecom Claims Top Gaming Show · Nigeria Phone Giant’s Cash Tax Jumps 14-Fold · Kenya Protest Victims Have Until Saturday.

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Nigeria Phone Giant’s Cash Tax Jumps 14-Fold

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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