Photo: leonardo samrani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

Argentina’s government defended its economic plan on Wednesday 11 November 2026, the day Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, left the country. Presidential spokesman Adrián Ravier said that “the ideas of liberty are compatible with Catholic ideas”.

For US readers, the message is continuity: the government of President Javier Milei, a libertarian who took office in December 2023, is holding its line as the 2027 budget and a fight over university funding reach Congress, Argentina’s parliament. S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, raised Argentina to B- from CCC+ on 10 June 2026, with a stable outlook.

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Key Facts Who Adrián Ravier, the presidential spokesman, briefed reporters at the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace, on 11 November.

What Ravier defended the economic plan, saying the government already puts the economy at people’s service.

Universities The 2027 budget bill gives about 7.3 trillion pesos (US$4.7 billion); rectors ask for 11 trillion (US$7.1 billion).

Why it matters The budget and university funding now move to Congress, Argentina’s parliament.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Government Said

Ravier spoke on the day the Pope left for Peru after four days in Argentina. He said more than 6 million people took part in the papal events, with more than 52,000 federal security agents on duty, figures that come from the government itself.

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On policy, Ravier said that everything Milei’s government has done since December 2023 puts the economy at the service of people. He said the Pope had spoken in favour of private property and private enterprise, and that the government sees no conflict between market ideas and Catholic social teaching.

Ravier said the government receives the Pope’s message with respect and gratitude. He added that Milei and Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno see it as universal and not to be used to feed local political disputes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ravier also said that poverty fell from more than 50% to 32% and extreme poverty from about 20% to about 7% under the government. The Rio Times has not matched those figures to a statistics-office release, so they remain the spokesman’s claims.

The Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. File photo.

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The University Budget Fight

The 2027 budget bill sets aside about 7.3 trillion pesos for national universities, or roughly US$4.7 billion. The rectors’ council, known as the CIN, asks for 11 trillion pesos (about US$7.1 billion), which leaves a gap of roughly US$2.4 billion.

The conversion uses the 11 November closing wholesale rate of about 1,545 pesos per US dollar. The gap is about a third of the universities’ request.

Asked about universities, Ravier said the budget is still being debated and that, if he remembered right, university allocations rise by more than 50%, above inflation. The Rio Times could not match that figure to the bill’s text, so it remains the spokesman’s claim.

Back to Congress

Ravier said the government has sent Congress a Defence of National Sovereignty bill, which would replace an existing law, Law 26,659, with a stricter regime. The 2027 budget bill is also in Congress, and Ravier said it is still under debate.

The Senate is also being asked to suspend party primaries, as our report on the electoral reform explains. That bill is a separate track from the budget.

What It Means for You

Ravier’s remarks gave no sign of a change in economic policy, though a press briefing is not a policy announcement. For bond investors, the concrete checkpoints are the budget vote in Congress and the university-funding fight.

Travellers and expats face no direct effect, because nothing announced changes visas, prices or services. The pressure points to watch are university funding and the 2027 budget vote.

Read how the Pope’s visit played out and how the 2027 budget split Milei’s camp. Follow Argentina news for the next steps.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the government will move on university funding before Congress votes on the budget. Ravier said the budget is under debate and gave no sign of a change.

It is also unclear how the government will answer the rectors’ request for 11 trillion pesos (about US$7.1 billion), since Ravier did not address that amount. His claim of a rise of more than 50% in university allocations is his own.

Context: our argentina population ethnic groups explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Argentina change its economic policy after the Pope’s visit?

The government says it is holding its line. Spokesman Adrián Ravier defended the economic plan on 11 November 2026 and said it already puts the economy at the service of people.

What is the university budget dispute about?

The 2027 budget bill gives national universities about 7.3 trillion pesos (US$4.7 billion). The rectors’ council asks for 11 trillion pesos (US$7.1 billion).

How many people joined the Pope’s events in Argentina?

The government says more than 6 million people took part over four days. That is the government’s own estimate.

What is next in Congress?

Congress has the 2027 budget and a sovereignty bill before it. The Senate is also considering a reform that would suspend party primaries.

Sources: Presidential spokesman’s press conference, Casa Rosada, 11 November 2026 (casarosada.gob.ar); Consejo Interuniversitario Nacional, university budget request; 2027 budget bill; S&P Global Ratings, 10 June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error