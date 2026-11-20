A Korean founder's unaudited numbers point to Brazil as a market for AI romance chat. The independent record shows visible web interest, tighter age rules and no hard data on spending.

Technology: Brazil

A one-person studio in Seoul says Brazil is the second-largest source of sign-ups for its AI romance app, behind only Thailand. The studio, CRAVING, made the claims in a tip received on 19 November 2026, and none of its figures can be verified.

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Brazil has already put such apps under official scrutiny, yet data on why Brazilians use them is thin. The studio’s claims below are kept apart from what regulators and researchers have published.

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Key Facts Who. Harry Song’s CRAVING, by its own account a one-person studio in Seoul, makes Wolha.

What. AI chat for romance and boys’ love (male-male) stories in webtoon (digital comic) style, per the studio.

Where. The studio says Brazil is its second-largest sign-up market, after Thailand.

Numbers. Studio says over 1,200 sign-ups from 62 countries, about 19 percent Brazilian; unaudited.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

A Korean founder’s unaudited numbers point to Brazil as a market for AI romance chat. The independent record shows visible web interest, tighter age rules and no hard data on spending.

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Brazil is the second-largest source of visits to AI companion websites, with 8.7 percent against 33.5 percent for the United States, Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, reported from data collected on 16 January 2026. The figure counts organic-search visits to 10 sites through Ahrefs, a search-data firm, so it measures curiosity, not downloads or spending.

Brazil’s rules explain why age checks come first for such apps. The ECA Digital, a child online-safety law that President Lula signed in September 2025, took effect on 17 March 2026, and Canaltech, a Brazilian technology news site, reported that a self-declared “I am over 18” button no longer counts.

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Fines reach up to 10 percent of a group’s Brazilian revenue, capped at R$50 million (roughly US$8.4 million at R$5.93 per US$, the 20 November 2026 rate from RT, a market-data provider) per infraction. On Monday 21 September 2026 the Ministry of Justice and Public Security asked ANPD, Brazil’s data protection authority, to investigate 13 AI companion tools, Mobile Time, a Brazilian mobile-industry news site, reported.

Tecnoblog, another Brazilian technology site, said on 25 September 2026 that ten of the 13 accepted self-declared birth dates, and the 13 include the companion chat apps Character.AI, Replika and Nomi. The ministry named compulsive use, sexualised content and collection of intimate data as risks and cautioned that this does not mean violations occurred.

The tip came from Harry Song, who says CRAVING is a one-person studio and that the Wolha app (월하 in Korean) had over 1,200 sign-ups from 62 countries by mid-November. By the studio’s count Thailand supplies about 40 percent, Brazil about 19 percent, Vietnam about 12 percent and South Korea about 4 percent, which works out at roughly 230 Brazilians.

The studio also says most paying users are in Thailand and Brazil and that users mostly find the app through App Store search. It counts more than 2,000 users cumulatively, a separate tally from the mid-November sign-ups, and offers the app in 12 languages.

How These Apps Work and Earn

An AI romance app lets a user pick or create an AI character and chat with it, while a language model writes the character’s replies. The story follows the user’s replies, so two people can end up in very different plots.

Sensor Tower, a mobile-market research firm, describes Zeta, a Korean chat app made by Scatter Lab, as co-creating stories through dialogue with characters. Its Japanese users averaged over 150 minutes a day against 75 for PolyBuzz, another companion app, Sensor Tower said in October 2026.

Money comes from subscriptions, in-app purchases and, at the companion chat app Talkie, a randomised-draw system, KrASIA, an Asian technology news site, reported on 5 November 2024. No Wolha prices were visible, and the chat was not tested.

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Age Checks and a Market Far Beyond Brazil

The studio describes Wolha as 18+, but Apple’s App Store listing, opened on 20 November 2026, rates it 16+, and Google Play’s listing says “Rated for 12+”. The Apple page, which names the seller as Hyeonseop Song, a name not confirmed to match the tip’s author, shows no ratings yet, and how the app checks ages could not be verified.

FGV Direito Rio, a Rio de Janeiro law school, tested the chat apps Character.AI, Replika and Chai with fake child accounts between 29 June and 10 July 2026, Mobile Time reported on 18 August 2026. None had effective age verification, a finding that rests on that single report, and Wolha was in neither that test nor Tecnoblog’s list of the 13.

Rules on telling users they face an AI are spreading abroad. The EU AI Act duty to disclose AI systems applied from 2 August 2026, according to Goodwin Law, a US law firm, and China’s rules on AI companions took effect on 15 July 2026, the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), a privacy trade body, reported.

Italy’s data protection authority fined Replika’s developer Luka Inc. €5 million (roughly US$5.5 million at 1.10 US$ per euro, RT, 20 November 2026) in a decision of 10 April 2025, the European Union’s data protection board said on 21 May 2025. Whether Wolha labels its chats as AI could not be verified.

Worldwide, Appfigures, an app-analytics firm, reported to TechCrunch, a US technology news site, on 12 August 2025 that spending on AI companion apps reached US$82 million in the first half of 2025, on track for more than US$120 million for the year. That year-end figure is a projection, not a count.

In Japan, Sensor Tower said in October 2026 that Zeta ranked first from September 2025 to August 2026, with over 2.7 million downloads. In South Korea, Scatter Lab reported about 900,000 monthly active users as of August 2025, the Korea Herald, a Seoul English-language daily, wrote on 10 September 2025.

China shows the limits of the trend: QuestMobile, a Chinese mobile-data firm, found that Xingye, the companion app of the Chinese AI company MiniMax, lost more than 12 percent of its monthly users in June 2025 from a year earlier, Caixin, a Chinese business magazine, reported on 24 October 2025. Surfshark’s visit shares add Indonesia at 6.9 percent, Mexico at 4.1 and India at 3.4.

No usable figures were found for Thailand, Vietnam or Europe’s market size, and none on usage of the apps Chai, Nomi or Romantic AI, so the studio’s Thailand lead cannot be checked. No Brazil-specific download or spending figures for companion apps from the app-tracking firms Sensor Tower, Appfigures or data.ai turned up, and no webtoon readership numbers for Brazil.

For now the studio’s Brazil numbers are a claim, while the independent record shows search interest, stricter age rules and gaps in the data. The ECA Digital age checks are already in force, and Brazil’s AI bill, PL 2338/2023, still awaits the rapporteur’s opinion, the lawmaker’s written report, in the Chamber of Deputies’ special committee, according to the Chamber page read on 20 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an AI romance app?

It is an app where you chat with an AI character who plays a romantic role. A language model writes the replies, so the story follows what you say.

Is Wolha only for adults?

The studio says so, but Apple’s and Google’s store listings give lower ages than the studio states. The app’s own age checks were not tested.

Does Brazil regulate these apps?

Brazil’s ECA Digital child online-safety law ends reliance on self-declared ages. The AI bill is still before a committee.

Sources: Apple App Store listing, 20 Nov 2026; Google Play listing, 20 Nov 2026; Chamber of Deputies, PL 2338/2023, 20 Nov 2026; European Data Protection Board, 21 May 2025; Canaltech, 17 Mar 2026; Mobile Time, 21 Sep 2026; Mobile Time, 18 Aug 2026; Tecnoblog, 25 Sep 2026; Surfshark, data of 16 Jan 2026; Sensor Tower Japan, Oct 2026; Goodwin Law, Aug 2026; IAPP, 15 Jul 2026; TechCrunch, 12 Aug 2025; Korea Herald, 10 Sep 2025; Caixin, 24 Oct 2025; KrASIA, 5 Nov 2024; studio tip from Harry Song, CRAVING, received 19 Nov 2026 (not public). More: Brazil news.

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