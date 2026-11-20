Kenya's pension funds are growing fast, but much of the money still sits in government paper and property rather than in the small firms that need it. Private equity holds a small slice.

Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the KICC tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Kenya Finance

Speakers at The African Circuit, a finance conference held in Nairobi on 17–18 November 2026, argued that Africa can fund its own small businesses from domestic savings. Kenya’s pension funds, which hold more than KES 3 trillion (above US$23 billion at 130 Kenyan shillings to the dollar), are the obvious pool.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Speakers at The African Circuit, including Adili Group’s chairman and an Africa Finance Corporation executive.

What. They argued that Kenyan pension savings could finance small and medium-sized businesses.

Where and when. Nairobi, Kenya, 17–18 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Kenya’s pension funds are growing fast, but much of the money still sits in government paper and property rather than in the small firms that need it. Private equity holds a small slice.

Chris Diaz, executive chairman of Adili Group, an investment and advisory firm, framed the debate in one line. “Africa does not have a capital shortage; it has a capital-allocation challenge,” he said.

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Diaz added that capital must be deployed directly into agro-processing and manufacturing. Those are the sectors where small firms turn farm produce and raw materials into goods that can be sold at home and abroad.

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Kenneth Miriti, chairman of the Banking Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce in Kenya, a business lobby body, pointed to local appetite for new issues. He cited the Kenya Pipeline Company, the state-linked fuel pipeline operator, whose public offer he said was 105% oversubscribed, meaning investors bid for more than was on sale.

Miriti also cited a US$20 million green bond for water works in Tanga, Tanzania, which drew a 103% subscription rate. A local-currency bond fund took 35% of that issue.

Joseph Alain Saraka, vice-president of the Africa Finance Corporation, a development lender, said development finance institutions help governments and project sponsors package bankable, commercially viable deals. The speakers named rigid regulation and too few investment products built to spread risk as obstacles.

Industry data from the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), Kenya’s pension regulator, show how large the pool has become. RBA industry data for 2026 put total pension assets above KES 3 trillion, against KES 2.81 trillion (about US$21.6 billion) at December 2025.

Government securities remain the largest holding, at KES 1.495 trillion (about US$11.5 billion), or 46.35% of assets. That share was 52.14% in December 2025.

Quoted equities, meaning shares traded on an exchange, rose to KES 439.32 billion (about US$3.4 billion), or 14.37% of assets, in mid-2026. In December 2025 they stood at KES 312.84 billion (about US$2.4 billion), or 11.13%.

The quoted-equity share rose helped by a rally on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the country’s stock market. Government securities fell as a share of assets over the same months.

The route into small businesses is far narrower. Private equity, meaning funds that buy stakes in unlisted companies, holds KES 43.10 billion (about US$332 million), about 1.4% of assets.

Unquoted equities hold KES 7.81 billion (about US$60 million), and infrastructure debt holds only KES 770 million (about US$5.9 million). Guaranteed funds, where an insurer promises a return, hold KES 597.07 billion (about US$4.6 billion), or 19.35%.

Property accounts for KES 257.95 billion (about US$2 billion), or 7.97%. Offshore investments total KES 104.99 billion (about US$808 million), about 3.3% of assets.

One scenario put forward at the event holds that redirecting 10% of Kenya’s pension assets through dedicated private equity or SME debt funds would release roughly US$2.5 billion. It was not attributed to any study or speaker, so it is best read as an illustration rather than a finding.

The arithmetic is close. Ten per cent of assets above KES 3 trillion is more than KES 300 billion, over US$2.3 billion, or about seven times what pension funds now hold in private equity.

A move of that size would need vehicles that spread risk across many small borrowers, which is what the speakers meant by de-risked products. Without them, trustees who answer to members would have little reason to leave safe government paper.

The speakers gave no figure for the SME financing gap, so the scale of the shortfall that pension money would fill is not known. The account we have also does not say whether the regulator’s limits on private equity and unquoted holdings were discussed.

No speaker in that account argued against the idea. Whether the regulator plans to change its rules has not been stated, and no date was given for any follow-up.

Related coverage: Kenya news · Kenya pension assets and fiscal pressure.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kenya lack money to fund small businesses?

The speakers argued it does not. They said the problem is how existing savings are allocated, with pension money concentrated in safe assets.

What stops pension funds from backing small firms?

Speakers named rigid regulation and too few de-risked investment vehicles. Pension money sits heavily in treasury bills, bonds and property.

Is the 10% scenario a forecast?

No. It was an unattributed illustration at the event, and regulator data put it at a little over US$2.3 billion.

Sources: Retirement Benefits Authority, Kenya (pension industry data, June 2026).

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