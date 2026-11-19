Kenya’s senators have run out of patience with a pipeline operator and two ministers over a spill that is more than eleven years old. The money, the clean-up and the blame are still unsettled.

Office towers in central Nairobi, Kenya's capital, where Kenya Pipeline shares trade. File photo. (Photo: Lmwangi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Kenya

Kenya’s Senate has fined the acting boss of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), the listed fuel pipeline operator, Ksh500,000 (about US$3,850) for skipping a hearing on a 2015 oil spill. The Senate Energy Committee, a panel of senators that oversees the sector, also summoned the ministers for Health and for Energy again on Thursday 19 November 2026.

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The spill in Thange village, Makueni County, polluted about 42 kilometres of river, and a court has ordered payments of about Ksh3 billion (about US$23 million) in total, including Ksh900 million (about US$6.9 million) for restoring the river basin. For investors in African listings, a newly listed Nairobi stock faces a legal bill that its parliament wants explained.

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Key Facts Who. The Senate Energy Committee, led by Senator William Kisang, and Pius Mwendwa, acting Kenya Pipeline boss.

What. A Ksh500,000 fine (about US$3,850) on Thursday 19 November 2026; Health and Energy ministers summoned again.

Spill. Thange village, Makueni County, Tuesday 12 May 2015; about 42 kilometres of river are polluted.

Award. A court-ordered payout of about Ksh3 billion (about US$23 million) to residents and for clean-up, still delayed.

As of. 19 November 2026, 17:00 GMT.

Kenya’s senators have run out of patience with a pipeline operator and two ministers over a spill that is more than eleven years old. The money, the clean-up and the blame are still unsettled.

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The Big Picture

On Tuesday 12 May 2015 a KPC pipeline ruptured in Thange village, Makueni County, in a leak the company blames on corrosion. KPC told the Senate Clerk on 30 April 2025 that it paid Ksh38 million (about US$290,000) to 342 households and cleaned the site over three years.

The same letter says the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Kenya’s environment regulator, issued letters confirming the area was restored. KPC says it relied on those letters when it argued that the clean-up was complete.

On Friday 11 July 2025 the Environment and Land Court in Makueni found KPC 80% liable and NEMA 20% liable. It awarded 3,075 residents about Ksh2.1 billion (about US$16 million) and ordered Ksh900 million (about US$6.9 million) for restoring the river basin.

KPC’s shares began trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026, after the Treasury sold 65% of the company. The company therefore now answers to private shareholders as well as to Parliament.

No regional comparison of spill awards is on the public record we could check, so we draw none. The record does show more than eleven years between the leak and a final payout.

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What Happened

The Senate Energy Committee, chaired by Senator William Kisang of Elgeyo Marakwet County, met on Thursday 19 November 2026 to question officials on the spill. Neither Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale nor Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, attended, so the senators issued fresh summonses.

KPC’s acting managing director, Pius Mwendwa, also stayed away, saying he had a job interview that morning for the permanent post. The committee fined him Ksh500,000 (about US$3,850) under Section 19 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act.

Kisang said the KPC officials who did attend could not speak for the board. The committee also asked the Environment and Water Cabinet Secretaries, NEMA and the KPC board to appear.

Mwendwa must return in the first week of December, and the committee expects the ministers and board then, though no exact day is set. US dollar values use 129.93 shillings to the dollar on 19 November.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr showed senators a river water sample that he said still smelt of fuel. He said the county and the Health Ministry had spent Ksh62 million (about US$480,000) on treatment, which KPC could be made to repay.

Central Nairobi, the capital where the Senate sits. (File photo) Photo: Lebu Ayiga, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why It Matters

KPC’s notice of 11 November proposes a first and final dividend of about Ksh5.8 billion (about US$44.6 million) for the year to 30 June 2026. The court award of about Ksh3 billion would equal a little over half of that payout, so investors will read the Senate’s pressure as a balance-sheet question.

Residents gain if the money is released, and shareholders lose if the bill falls on profit. President William Ruto said in Kibwezi East on Monday 26 October 2026 that KPC must withdraw its court case, and that the government would pay families directly.

KPC’s Side of the Story

KPC told the Senate Clerk on 30 April 2025 that its April 2025 monitoring results “did not indicate the presence of oil in the waters of River Thange”. It added that it had seen nothing contrary in tests by laboratories registered with NEMA.

Governor Kilonzo’s sample, which he said still smelt of fuel, sets the two accounts against each other. The December hearing is where they are likely to meet.

What to Watch

Mwendwa is due before the Senate Energy Committee in the first week of December 2026, and the exact day is not announced. The test is whether the two Cabinet Secretaries and the KPC board appear with him.

KPC holds its first annual general meeting since listing on Wednesday 2 December 2026, electronically from 9.00 am Nairobi time, according to the company’s notice of 11 November. Shareholders vote there on the dividend, a first formal chance to question the board.

For background, see Kenya Pipeline’s board changes before its first annual meeting and Kenya Pipeline’s latest profit and dividend. Our earlier piece explains the 25% stake bought in Kenya Pipeline.

What Is Not Known

The volume of fuel that leaked is not stated in the sources we checked. Nor is it clear whether KPC has set money aside or withdrawn its court case.

Reports differ on the total award, from Ksh3 billion to Ksh3.8 billion, and we use the Ksh3 billion the President also cited. We found no KPC statement on the fine.

What It Means for You

If you follow Nairobi-listed stocks through an emerging-markets fund, KPC is now a company whose legal and political bills are public. Residents of Thange and Makueni county officials are the people most directly affected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was fined and why?

The Senate Energy Committee fined Kenya Pipeline Company’s acting managing director, Pius Mwendwa, Ksh500,000 (about US$3,850) on Thursday 19 November 2026. He skipped a summons over the Thange spill, citing a job interview that morning.

When did the spill happen and how big is it?

The pipeline ruptured on Tuesday 12 May 2015 in Thange village, Makueni County. About 42 kilometres of river are polluted, but the volume of fuel lost is not stated in the sources we checked.

Has anyone been compensated?

KPC says it paid Ksh38 million (about US$290,000) to 342 households. In July 2025 a court awarded 3,075 residents far more, and President William Ruto said on 26 October 2026 that the case was delaying payment.

What happens next?

Mwendwa is due back before the committee in the first week of December 2026. The Health, Energy, Environment and Water Cabinet Secretaries, NEMA and the KPC board have also been called, though no exact day has been announced.

Sources: Parliament of Kenya, Senate Energy Committee hearing of 19 November 2026 (https://www.parliament.go.ke); Environment and Land Court, Makueni, judgment of 11 July 2025 (https://new.kenyalaw.org); Kenya Pipeline Company letter to the Senate Clerk of 30 April 2025 and notice of its annual general meeting of 11 November 2026 (https://www.kpc.co.ke); County Government of Makueni (https://www.makueni.go.ke); NEMA (https://www.nema.go.ke); Nairobi Securities Exchange (https://www.nse.co.ke); President Ruto’s remarks in Kibwezi East, 26 October 2026; exchange rate 129.93 shillings to the US dollar, 19 November 2026.

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