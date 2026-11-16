Alice Ng’ang’a, a member of parliament for Thika Town who chairs the National Assembly’s committee on social protection, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that the state pension fund had made the right call on a toll highway. Her committee had just inspected the 81-km Rironi-Gilgil section of the road.

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The fund is the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), which holds the retirement savings of Kenya’s private-sector workers. It owns 40% of the equity in the company building the Rironi-Mau Summit road, a toll project on the main freight route from Mombasa port.

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The committee is a parliamentary panel, and no vote of the full House has been announced. Kenya’s president, William Ruto, has argued the deal saves money, as our earlier article on the Ruto road deal explained.

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Key Facts Decision Parliament’s social protection committee backed the state pension fund’s toll road stake on 16 November.

Owner The NSSF, Kenya’s private-sector pension fund, holds 40% of the road company’s equity.

Progress Committee chair Alice Ng’ang’a says works on the 81 km Rironi-Gilgil section are about 40% complete.

Toll President Ruto says cars will pay Ksh8 (Kenyan shillings, about US$0.06) per kilometre.

Unsettled Published contract values differ, and no vote of the full House is announced.

A parliamentary committee has endorsed the pension fund’s stake in a toll road whose returns come from tolls. The official cost and the opening date are still not settled.

The Big Picture

The road sits on the main freight route from Mombasa port to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The corridor totals about 233 km: 139 km (the 81 km Rironi-Gilgil section plus a 58 km link) for the NSSF and its partner, and 94 km from Gilgil to Mau Summit assigned to Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International, a Chinese contractor.

An earlier contract from 2020, awarded to a consortium that included Vinci, a French infrastructure group, was cancelled. Ruto said on 12 November 2026 that Kenya paid Ksh6.4 billion (about US$50 million) to exit it.

The project was relaunched in 2025 with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a Chinese state-owned builder, and the NSSF. The NSSF holds 40% of the equity and CRBC holds 60%, and the financing plan is 25% equity and 75% debt.

The road is a long-term toll concession, meaning the builders recover their money from tolls. Returns therefore depend on how many vehicles use the road.

The NSSF’s own exposure is its equity share. The concern raised around the project is how workers’ retirement savings are used.

Central Nairobi, Kenya, in a file photo.

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What the Committee Saw and Said

Ng’ang’a told the NSSF board, “From where I sit at the National Assembly, you made the right decision.” She added, “We have seen that the progress is good.”

Ng’ang’a said works on the section are about 40% complete. The committee’s backing is a parliamentary signal and not a vote by the full House.

Why It Matters

The NSSF’s own projection, published in February 2026, is a return of about 18% a year in Kenyan shillings, or 13 to 15% in US dollars. Tolls pay that return, so it depends on traffic.

President William Ruto said on 12 November 2026 that cars will pay Ksh8 (about US$0.06) per kilometre. Conversions here use about Ksh130 per US$, close to the Central Bank of Kenya rate of Ksh129.96 on 5 November 2026.

We found no independent traffic forecast or return estimate for the road. The 18% therefore remains the funders’ own figure.

Cost Claims Still Differ

Ruto said on 12 November 2026 that the road costs Ksh191 billion (about US$1.47 billion). He compared that with Ksh249 billion (about US$1.92 billion) for the cancelled 2020 French-led contract.

Other published contract values range from Ksh170 billion (about US$1.31 billion) to Ksh191 billion. The official figure is therefore not settled, and the NSSF’s exact cash commitment is not confirmed because published figures differ.

What To Watch

The Rironi-Naivasha section is targeted for December 2026, the contractor says the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil stretch could be usable by March 2027, and the full corridor is targeted for June 2027. These dates were given at the committee visit on 16 November 2026.

None is confirmed at an official calendar. Our earlier report covers the Rironi-Naivasha delay.

What Is Not Known

The NSSF’s exact cash commitment and the official contract value are both unconfirmed. It is also unclear whether the full House will vote on the investment.

How real traffic will compare with the 18% projection is not known. The Motorists Association of Kenya, a drivers’ lobby, and others petitioned the Nakuru High Court to stop the road at its 2025 launch, and no ruling has been reported.

What It Means for You

Kenyan workers’ retirement savings are tied to a Chinese-built toll road on a key trade corridor. The return rests on how many vehicles pay the toll.

Kenya’s wider public borrowing is set out in our piece on Kenya’s World Bank debt. That borrowing is separate from this road, whose financing sits with the road company.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the committee decide?

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Social Protection backed the NSSF’s investment in the Rironi-Mau Summit road on 16 November 2026. It is a committee view, and no vote of the full House has been announced.

How much of the road does the NSSF own?

The NSSF holds 40% of the equity in the road company, and China Road and Bridge Corporation holds 60%. The financing plan is 25% equity and 75% debt.

When will the road open?

The contractor says the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil stretch could be usable by March 2027, and the full corridor is targeted for June 2027. Neither date is confirmed at an official calendar.

Sources: National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection site inspection, 16 November 2026; National Social Security Fund; Presidential Communication Service text of 12 November 2026; Central Bank of Kenya exchange rate of 5 November 2026.

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