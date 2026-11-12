Ruto Says Kenya Highway Deal Saves US$446M

File photo, 2016. Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, a highland town in western Kenya. (Photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Thursday 12 November 2026, Kenyan President William Ruto said the renegotiated Rironi-Mau Summit highway deal saves the country about Ksh58 billion (US$446 million), where Ksh means Kenyan shillings against a cancelled French-led contract. The road sits on the main freight route from Mombasa port to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, so its cost and builder matter beyond Kenya.

The Ksh58 billion is our subtraction of two figures Ruto gave, not an audit. Conversions use Ksh129.91 per US$1, the market exchange rate of 12 November 2026.

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Ruto says the new deal costs Ksh58 billion (about US$446 million) less than the cancelled French deal. Contract The cancelled 2020 French-led deal covered 175 km; Ruto says the new road spans 210 km.

The cancelled 2020 French-led deal covered 175 km; Ruto says the new road spans 210 km. Exit cost Ruto says Kenya paid Ksh6.4 billion (about US$50 million) to leave the French contract.

Ruto says Kenya paid Ksh6.4 billion (about US$50 million) to leave the French contract. Toll Ruto says Ksh8 a kilometre (about US$0.06), against Ksh12 (about US$0.09) in the previous agreement.

Ruto says Ksh8 a kilometre (about US$0.06), against Ksh12 (about US$0.09) in the previous agreement. Progress Ruto says works are 40 per cent done, with completion expected in 2027.

What Ruto Said

Ruto spoke at the annual general meeting of the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association, a body of school principals, in Nyali, a Mombasa suburb, and the State House press office (Presidential Communication Service) released his remarks. He said the road now being built costs Ksh191 billion (about US$1.47 billion), while the French contract would have cost Ksh249 billion (about US$1.92 billion).

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Ruto called the gap “nearly Ksh60 billion”. He dismissed criticism of the deal as propaganda and said he accepts being called a micro-manager “because I have to be accountable”.

President William Ruto of Kenya, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

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The French Contract He Cancelled

The previous administration awarded the contract in 2020 to a consortium of Meridian Infrastructure Africa Fund, an investment fund, Vinci Highways SAS and Vinci Concessions SAS, which carry the name of Vinci, a French infrastructure group. The deal covered dualling, or adding a second carriageway to, 175 km of road.

Ruto said the company built not a single kilometre of road in six years, took the government to court and lacked the capacity to build. The consortium’s account is not in his remarks, and we have not reached it.

Ruto said court action held up the works, and Kenya paid Ksh6.4 billion (about US$50 million) to exit the contract. Ruto said staying in court could have cost Ksh25.8 billion (about US$200 million) to Ksh38.7 billion (about US$300 million), “and then no road would be built”.

He said he reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron, adding: “I could clearly see that the matter in court would cost us more money than the negotiation we had.” The saving is before the exit payment, which leaves about US$396 million by our arithmetic.

How the Toll Road Is Built and Paid For

Ruto said the project spans 210 km, against 175 km before. The 70 km Naivasha to Nakuru section has six lanes, not four.

The toll is Ksh8 a kilometre (about US$0.06), against Ksh12 (about US$0.09) in the previous agreement, according to Ruto. He called the financing “innovative” and said it comes “without burdening Kenyans with additional taxes or additional debt”.

China Road and Bridge Corporation, a Chinese state-owned contractor, builds the first stage, as announced at the project launch in late November 2025. The National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Kenya’s national pension scheme, was named at that launch as partner of the contractor on the first phase, which starts at Rironi.

In Plain English A toll concession lets investors build a road and earn the money back through tolls, and a dual carriageway has separate lanes for each direction. The NSSF collects pension contributions from Kenyan workers and invests them, and here it is named as a partner in the road.

What It Means for Drivers and Investors

Drivers on the Mombasa to Uganda freight corridor are promised a wider road at Ksh8 a kilometre (about US$0.06). Completion is expected in 2027.

For investors, the deal shows Nairobi turning to Chinese contractors and a domestic pension fund after a French concession fell through. The savings remain Ruto’s claim, not an audit.

Ruto faces voters worried about prices, so a cheaper road is a political argument too. The feud ahead of the 2027 election adds pressure.

What to Watch Next

The first stage, Rironi to Naivasha, missed its 30 October 2026 deadline, as we reported in our story on the delay. Transport minister Davis Chirchir now wants it open by December 2026 and blamed a bitumen price rise.

Ruto said funds are secured for studies to extend the dual carriageway to Malaba, on the Ugandan border, and towards Kisumu. Details of dualling the Nairobi to Mombasa highway will come shortly, he said.

What Is Not Known

The financing structure, which Ruto’s remarks did not detail.

The scope behind the two prices: at the 2025 launch, 233 km and Ksh184 billion (about US$1.42 billion) were quoted, against Ruto’s 210 km and Ksh191 billion (about US$1.47 billion).

Whether the comparison is like for like: lengths and lanes differ, and no cost breakdown has been published that we could read.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Ruto say the new deal saves?

Ruto compared Ksh191 billion (about US$1.47 billion) for the new road with Ksh249 billion (about US$1.92 billion) for the French contract. The gap is Ksh58 billion (about US$446 million) by our subtraction, before the exit payment.

Why was the French contract cancelled?

Ruto said the consortium built no road in six years, went to court and lacked the capacity to build. Kenya paid Ksh6.4 billion (about US$50 million) to exit, and the consortium’s account is not in his remarks.

Who is building the road?

The 2025 launch announcement named China Road and Bridge Corporation for the first stage, with the NSSF as partner. Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International, a Chinese contractor, was assigned the Nakuru to Mau Summit section.

When will the road open?

Ruto said works are 40 per cent complete and completion is expected in 2027. The first stage missed its 30 October 2026 deadline, and the transport minister now wants it open by December 2026.

Sources: Presidential Communication Service text of President Ruto’s remarks, 12 November 2026; project launch announcement, 28 November 2025; market exchange rate of 12 November 2026.

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