Technology: Kenya

Kenya has won the most votes of any African country in a tight race for a seat on the governing board of the world’s telecoms agency. The result came at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency for digital technologies, at its conference in Doha, Qatar.

Kenya’s government says the Council oversees the ITU’s strategic plans, budget and priorities, so a seat lets Kenya weigh in on radio spectrum (the airwaves used by phones and satellites). American readers can find the wider context in our explainer on Kenya and United States relations.

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Key Facts Who. Kenya, re-elected to the ITU Council, the 48-nation board of the UN digital agency.

Where. The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, its top policy meeting, in Doha, Qatar, 9 to 27 November 2026.

Result. Kenya took 136 votes, first among 19 African candidates, one vote ahead of Côte d’Ivoire.

Limit. No African candidate won any of the five elected top ITU posts.

As of 16 November 2026

Kenya topped Africa’s field for a seat on the ITU Council, finishing first by a single vote. The seat gives Nairobi a voice in how the world connects, from fibre cables to satellites.

The Big Picture

Kenya first joined the ITU Council in 1982, said Kenya’s telecoms regulator, the Communications Authority, in a release during the 2022 conference in Bucharest. The Council is the ITU’s governing body between conferences, the ITU Council page says.

In 2022 Kenya won 146 votes, its highest ever and the top score in Africa, the same Communications Authority release states. In 2026 it won 136 votes, according to the ITU election results page read on 16 November 2026, ten fewer but again first among African candidates.

Africa, known at the ITU as Region D, holds 13 of the Council’s 48 seats, and 19 African countries stood, the ITU results page shows. Kenya’s 136 votes put it one vote ahead of Côte d’Ivoire with 135 and two ahead of Senegal with 134.

No African candidate won any of the five elected top posts, the ITU results page shows. Africans did win the three African seats on the Radio Regulations Board, a 12-seat expert panel on radio spectrum and satellite rules.

Kenya’s government says William Kabogo, the minister (Cabinet Secretary) for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, led Kenya’s campaign and its talks with member states. The government also says the new term runs from 2027 to 2030.

Kenya’s policy statement at the conference names affordable digital access, resilient telecommunications infrastructure and African capacity in artificial intelligence (AI), the government says. It also names cooperation on undersea cables and cross-border fibre.

On AI, the government says Kenya seeks more investment in regional data centres and in AI models that understand African languages. It also asks for equitable access to spectrum and satellite resources.

Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What the Seat Means

A Council seat is a vote on how the ITU steers its work between conferences, and the Council also ensures the ITU’s strategy responds to change, the ITU Council page says. The Plenipotentiary Conference, the ITU’s highest policy-making body, meets every four years, and the 2026 conference, known as PP-26, runs from 9 to 27 November in Doha, according to the ITU’s PP-26 pages.

Kenya is one of 13 African members among the Council’s 48 seats, the ITU results page of 16 November 2026 shows, or just over a quarter of the seats. Six African candidates, including Uganda, lost their races.

What to Watch Next

PP-26 closes on Friday 27 November 2026, according to ITU conference documents. Kenya has announced no first Council moves.

Kenya hosts the UN Internet Governance Forum, a UN forum on internet policy, in Nairobi from 14 to 18 December 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the UN accreditation page says. It sits close to the themes in Kenya’s stated priorities.

What Is Not Known

Kenya has published no investment amount or dollar target for infrastructure or AI. The date of the Council vote itself is not shown on the ITU results page.

What Kenya will do first on the Council is not yet stated. No Kenyan connectivity figure is used here because none could be confirmed at a primary source.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the ITU’s Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, is American, re-elected on 12 November with 164 votes, the ITU page says. The United States also won a Council seat, with 158 votes.

Readers following African AI and undersea cable projects can watch Kenya’s stated aims. Those are goals, not funded projects, and the next markers are the close of PP-26 and the Nairobi forum in December.

Context: our south africa population ethnic groups explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ITU Council?

The Council is the governing body of the International Telecommunication Union between its four-yearly conferences. It has 48 member states, 13 of them from Africa.

How did Kenya do in the vote?

Kenya won 136 votes, the most of any African candidate and one more than Côte d’Ivoire. Nineteen African countries stood for 13 African seats.

Did Africa win any top ITU jobs?

No African candidate won any of the five elected top posts. Africans did win the three African seats on the Radio Regulations Board.

What does Kenya say it will do?

Kenya’s policy statement names affordable digital access, resilient telecommunications infrastructure, African AI capacity and equitable access to spectrum and satellite resources. It also names cooperation on undersea cables and cross-border fibre.

Sources: ITU PP-26 election results (pp.itu.int); ITU Council (itu.int); Communications Authority of Kenya (ca.go.ke); UN accreditation page (indico.un.org); Kenya’s government and Communications Authority statements, 16 November 2026.

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