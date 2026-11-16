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KENYA · ENERGY

Kenya wants banks and investors to help pay for a big change in school kitchens: cooking without wood smoke. Deborah Barasa, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, spoke about the plan at a side event hosted by KCB Bank Kenya, the Kenyan banking arm of Nairobi-listed KCB Group, at COP31, the 2026 UN climate conference, in Antalya, Türkiye.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The plan Kenya wants clean cooking for every household by 2028, and schools are the next step.

The price tag The estimated cost is about US$460 million (59.3 billion Kenyan shillings).

The reach The plan covers 10,000 secondary schools, 250 technical colleges and 42 universities.

The lender KCB, a Kenyan bank, says its pilot reached 600 schools and 60 colleges since 2022.

KCB says its pilot was worth more than 2 billion shillings (about US$16 million), and that participants cut energy costs and relied less on biomass.

For US readers, this is a test of whether private money can fund climate goals in African public services. Our earlier report on African clean cooking pledges shows how much has been promised so far.

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What Happened

Barasa said the government aims to reach universal access to clean cooking by 2028. Many schools and other public buildings still burn biomass, meaning wood, charcoal and crop waste.

KCB hosted the Antalya event under the theme of strategic partnerships for sustainable finance, climate action and investment in Kenya. Barasa said clean energy financing could reach 10,000 secondary schools, 250 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, which are job-skills colleges, and 42 universities.

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The Cost and the Gap

The expansion would need an estimated US$460 million (59.3 billion Kenyan shillings, about 129 shillings per US dollar by our calculation). That is far more than the bank’s pilot so far.

KCB says that since 2022 it has run a clean energy financing pilot worth more than 2 billion shillings (about US$16 million), covering 600 schools and 60 TVET colleges. The bank says participants cut energy costs, relied less on biomass and gained more reliable power.

Participants called for concessional (below-market) loans, tools that share risk with lenders and technical help. They argued that such support would draw in development finance institutions, which are state-backed lenders for emerging markets, and private investors.

Why Kenya Is Pushing Now

The government’s Kenya National Cooking Transition Strategy for 2024 to 2028 sets the target of universal access to clean cooking by 2028. The plan for schools and colleges would be one part of that effort.

The government is also expanding imports, storage and distribution of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas, the bottled cooking gas), and promoting electric cooking, bioethanol and biogas. Smoke from wood and charcoal harms the health of women and children.

What It Means for You

If you follow African banks, the plan shows KCB trying to turn climate spending into a loan business. Our report on KCB’s foreign stake explains who owns the bank.

Development lenders and private investors are the groups the speakers hoped to attract. For readers outside Kenya, the plan is an early test of whether climate money can fund public kitchens at scale.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will provide the US$460 million, or how much of it would be grants rather than loans. No new funding commitments were announced.

We could not independently confirm how the US$460 million estimate was built, and KCB’s pilot figures are the bank’s own. The timetable for each group of schools, colleges and universities has not been published.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Kenya’s Clean Cooking Plan for Schools?

Kenya’s environment minister said clean cooking could reach 10,000 secondary schools, 250 technical colleges and 42 universities. The estimated cost is about US$460 million (59.3 billion Kenyan shillings).

What Does Clean Cooking Mean?

It means cooking with fuels and stoves that make little smoke, such as LPG (bottled gas), electricity, biogas or bioethanol. Firewood and charcoal fill kitchens with smoke that harms the lungs of cooks and children.

What Is Kenya’s Cooking Transition Strategy?

It is the government plan for 2024 to 2028 that aims for universal access to clean cooking by 2028. Details of the full document are not covered here.

Who Pays for the School Switch?

No new funding commitments were announced. Participants at the COP31 side event asked private investors and development lenders, which are state-backed banks that fund poorer countries, to share the cost.

Sources: Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry of Kenya, statements by Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa at the COP31 side event, November 2026; KCB Group, statements at the COP31 side event, November 2026; Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of Kenya, Kenya National Cooking Transition Strategy 2024-2028.





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