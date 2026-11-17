A man arrived home on the evening of Monday 16 November 2026 and was attacked with machetes outside his house near Kitale, in north-west Kenya. Amos Boaz Masika, a communications officer for Trans Nzoia County governor George Natembeya, was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

His wife was also reported hurt, and his car was burnt. The governor’s camp describes the attack as intimidation, and we have seen no formal police statement.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Attack. Armed men attacked Amos Masika at about 8 p.m. on Monday 16 November near Kitale.

Injuries. He is reported to be in intensive care, and his wife was also hurt.

Governor’s view. George Natembeya says it appears to be an attempt to intimidate Masika and his family.

Unknown. The attackers and their motive are unknown, and we have seen no formal police statement.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 11:00 a.m. GMT.

An aide to a Kenyan governor, who is outspoken on social media, was attacked at home. Who did it, and why, is still unknown.

Big Picture

Amos Boaz Masika is a communications officer in the office of George Natembeya, governor of Trans Nzoia County in north-west Kenya. Online he is known as Hammer Hammer Ke, an outspoken social-media commentator on governance.

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Officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya’s detective service, arrested Masika in Kitale town on 22 October 2026. He was later released on bail in a case reported as cyberbullying involving a government official.

In a statement after the attack, the governor said the attack appears to be an attempt to intimidate Masika and his family. Linda Mwananchi is an opposition political movement.

Its communications director, Pauline Njoroge, condemned the attack and said armed men hit Masika’s head with a machete and set his car on fire. The public record is silent on who carried out the attack.

We have seen no formal police or government response.

Farmland in Kenya’s Rift Valley highlands near Iten, file photo, not the scene of the attack. photo. Farmland and homes in the Rift Valley seen from Iten, western Kenya, 2016. Photo: Appleslerp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

The attack happened at about 8 p.m. on Monday 16 November 2026, as Masika arrived home in Chebarus, near Kitale town. Attackers cut him with machetes, with wounds to the head, wrists and legs, according to Linda Mwananchi, an opposition political movement.

His car was burnt, and his wife was injured when she tried to help. He was admitted to a hospital in serious condition and is reported to be in intensive care.

Natembeya said the assailants also tried to burn the home. It is not confirmed how far any fire spread.

Masika’s brother, Sam Masika, asked police to investigate. Pauline Njoroge, communications director of Linda Mwananchi, condemned the attack on Facebook and said armed men attacked him at home.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who attacked Masika or why. No arrests have been reported.

A senior police officer in Trans Nzoia was quoted saying officers were handling the case and would give details later, but we have seen no formal written statement from the National Police Service as of Tuesday morning 17 November. Details of his medical condition have not been released.

Reports differ on which hospital is treating him, so we do not name one. No formal government response has been seen, so the government’s view is not represented here.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, this is a political-risk and press-freedom signal about Kenya rather than a market event. The motive is not established, and the governor describes it as intimidation, so it is best read as an open case.

Those most directly affected are Masika, his wife and their family, along with colleagues in the governor’s office. Bloggers and commentators who criticise officials in Kenya may also watch how police handle the case.

What to Watch

No police update or court date has been announced as of Tuesday 17 November 2026. A statement from the National Police Service, Kenya’s national police force, would be the first checkpoint.

Further statements from the governor’s office and Linda Mwananchi would show where the case is heading. So would any word on Masika’s condition.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Amos Masika?

Masika is a communications officer in the office of Trans Nzoia County governor George Natembeya. He is also a social-media commentator known online as Hammer Hammer Ke.

What happened to him?

Armed attackers cut him with machetes outside his home near Kitale at about 8 p.m. on Monday 16 November 2026. He was admitted to hospital and is reported to be in intensive care.

Who attacked him?

We do not know. Natembeya says it appears to be an attempt at intimidation, but police have given no formal statement on suspects or motive.

Why was Masika arrested in October?

Detective officers arrested him on 22 October 2026 in Kitale town. He was later released on bail in a case reported as cyberbullying involving a government official.

More from this country: Natembeya questions Kenya’s crackdown on foreign traders. Also read Kenya appeals court keeps police hiring power.

Sources: Governor George Natembeya’s statement, 17 November 2026; Linda Mwananchi party statements, 16 to 17 November 2026; family statement; National Police Service, https://www.kenyapolice.go.ke (no statement seen as of 17 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error