Kenya Opposition Leader Claims 61 Dead

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen across Uhuru Park, with the KICC tower at centre, undated. Photo: DesiBoy101, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

KENYA · POLITICS

Kalonzo Musyoka, a former Kenyan vice president who leads the opposition Wiper Patriotic Front party, says 61 people died in violence at a Linda Mwananchi opposition rally in Homa Bay on 16 August 2026. Homa Bay is a town on Lake Victoria in south-western Kenya, and police have given a far lower toll.

Kenya is a major US security partner and a regional business hub, so unrest before its August 2027 election matters to American readers. His claim has not been independently confirmed.

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Key Facts Claim Kalonzo Musyoka says 61 died at the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay on 16 August 2026.

Police count Police reports cited later say four dead, after early reports of one to two.

Unverified No independent confirmation of the 61 figure has been found.

Migori His convoy was stoned on 5 November 2026 in neighbouring Migori County, next to Homa Bay.

Next He wants a special inquiry; Kenya’s general election is due in August 2027.

What Kalonzo Said

Kalonzo spoke on Friday 6 November 2026 during a tour of Homa Bay County. He said 61 people died in the violence at the rally in Homa Bay town on Sunday 16 August 2026.

The rally was held by Linda Mwananchi, which means ‘Defend the Citizen’, an opposition political movement. Kalonzo said the toll had risen from six to 61.

He said the figure comes from a report by Caroli Omondi, a member of parliament for Suba South and secretary general of the Ukombozi Alliance, an opposition alliance in which Kalonzo is a leading figure. We found no other source for the number.

He called for a special inquiry so the public learns what happened and those responsible are held accountable. He said the public must learn who was responsible.

Our explainer on Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid gives the wider political background. The claim is his and his alliance’s, and no independent confirmation has been found.

File photo of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, seen from Uhuru Park; the rally took place in Homa Bay, not in the capital. Photo: AEira-WMF / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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What Police Have Said

After the rally, police and the National Police Service, Kenya’s national police force, reported one to two deaths early on. They also reported 46 to 54 people injured.

One early death was a police officer, Constable Jim Richardson Onkudi, who died while returning from security duty. Police reports cited later say four people died.

Police said up to 500 youths were involved, and they arrested 37 suspects. They also vowed to pursue organisers and financiers.

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At least six vehicles were reported torched. Kalonzo disputes the police count.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the minister in charge of police, defended a security advisory that had asked organisers to call off the rally. Murkomen linked the violence to ‘political goons’, a Kenyan term for hired thugs.

What Happened in Migori

On Thursday 5 November 2026, Kalonzo’s convoy was attacked in Migori County, which borders Homa Bay. Youths pelted it with stones as he tried to address residents in Migori town.

Kalonzo said the attack was ‘planned and executed through co-ordination by some leaders’, which is his claim. We found no police statement on the incident.

With him were Raphael Tuju, a former Cabinet Secretary (minister), and Eugene Wamalwa, a former Defence Cabinet Secretary. Also present were Justin Muturi, a former Attorney General, and Mohamed Ali, member of parliament for Nyali.

Wamalwa said Kalonzo stood with the late opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga in three elections. He added that Kalonzo deserves reciprocity in Nyanza, the south-west region around Lake Victoria, not violence.

Kalonzo also said people he met in Luo Nyanza were not backing a second term for President William Ruto. Luo Nyanza is the Luo-speaking south-west around Lake Victoria, home region of the late opposition leader Raila Odinga.

What It Means for You

Kenya is a major US security partner and a regional hub, so political violence there draws attention in Washington and among investors. The general election is due in August 2027, and the run-up will test how both sides handle rallies.

Travellers should follow official advice from their own governments, and we know of no new advisory tied to these events. Investors may watch whether rallies stay peaceful and whether an inquiry is opened.

Our earlier report, Kenya Gangs Kill 6 Ahead of US Ally Vote, showed that political violence was already a concern. A credible inquiry could calm the dispute, while unresolved claims could keep it alive.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any inquiry has been opened. We also do not know who the 61 people are, because no list of names has been published.

No independent count exists, and we found no government response to Kalonzo’s claim. We also found no police statement on it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kalonzo Musyoka?

He is a former Kenyan vice president and leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front party. He is also a figure in the opposition Ukombozi Alliance.

How many people died at the Homa Bay rally?

Kalonzo says 61, a figure he attributes to an Ukombozi Alliance report. Police reports cited later say four, and no independent count has been found.

What happened in Migori?

On 5 November 2026, youths pelted Kalonzo’s convoy with stones in Migori County as he tried to address residents. He says the attack was co-ordinated by some leaders.

When is Kenya’s next general election?

It is due in August 2027. Tension between the government and the opposition is already visible in the rally dispute.

Sources: Statements of Kalonzo Musyoka and the Ukombozi Alliance, 6 November 2026; National Police Service of Kenya statements on the 16 August 2026 Homa Bay rally (https://www.nationalpolice.go.ke/); Ministry of Interior (https://www.interior.go.ke/); Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (https://www.iebc.or.ke/).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief