The court says Keeta’s app reproduced Pizza Hut’s identity without authorisation, and it has given the company 48 hours to take the brand down.

Photo: Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Business: Brazil

A São Paulo state court has told the delivery app Keeta to stop selling under the Pizza Hut name. The court ruled on Friday 13 November 2026 that Keeta, the food-delivery app owned by China’s delivery group Meituan, used the Pizza Hut brand without authorisation.

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The court ordered Keeta to remove the brand, menus and all related listings within 48 hours. It is the first known ruling on the merits of the intermediated-purchase model, which sells restaurants’ food without a contract with them.

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Key Facts Ruling. A São Paulo court ordered Keeta to remove Pizza Hut’s brand within 48 hours.

Fine. R$50,000 a day (about US$8,500), capped at R$1 million (about US$170,000).

Damages. R$50,000 (about US$8,500) for reputation harm, plus profit-based damages still to be calculated.

Next. The ruling can be appealed; Keeta has not said whether it will.

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The court says Keeta’s app reproduced Pizza Hut’s identity without authorisation, and it has given the company 48 hours to take the brand down.

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The Big Picture

Keeta is the Brazilian delivery platform of China’s Meituan. iFood, Brazil’s leading delivery app, filed a complaint with CADE, the antitrust regulator, at the end of August 2026 alleging predatory pricing by Keeta. The fight over Keeta is running in the courts and before the regulator.

Keeta calls the market closed by exclusivity contracts. Keeta says in a company statement that its model is a pilot to widen consumers’ access to restaurants not yet on the platform.

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The plaintiffs argued the opposite in court, that Keeta’s sales flow creates a false link to the Pizza Hut brand. On Tuesday 10 November 2026, another São Paulo Court of Justice judge rejected a request by the National Restaurants Association (ANR), a restaurant trade group, to halt the model.

Three days later, on Friday 13 November, the Pizza Hut ruling went against Keeta. The first case was about the model in general, and the second was about the use of one named brand.

The two decisions, three days apart, went in different directions.

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What the Court Decided

Judge Fabio Henrique Prado de Toledo of the 3rd Business and Arbitration Conflicts Court of the São Paulo state courts (TJSP) signed the ruling on Friday 13 November 2026. The plaintiffs are PHSR Master Franquia, the main licensed operator of Pizza Hut in Brazil, and Pimenta Verde Alimentos, which runs the chain’s own restaurants.

Keeta must remove the Pizza Hut brand, visual elements, menus and all associated listings within 48 hours. If it does not, it faces a daily fine of R$50,000 (about US$8,500), capped at R$1 million (about US$170,000), at R$5.88 per US$, our market-close rate for 18 November 2026.

Keeta must also pay R$50,000 (about US$8,500) in moral damages, meaning compensation for harm to the plaintiffs’ reputation. The court added material damages still to be calculated, based on the profits Keeta made from displaying the brand.

The judge had refused an urgent injunction early in the case, but the final ruling orders the brand removed within 48 hours. That order can still be appealed.

The order does not stop Keeta from working with the other restaurants on its platform. The ruling can be appealed.

Avenida Faria Lima, a business avenue in São Paulo, the city whose state court issued the ruling. (File photo)

How the Intermediated Model Works

The model at issue is called compra intermediada, Portuguese for intermediated purchase. Keeta lists restaurants that have no contract with it, and a courier buys the order at the restaurant counter and delivers it.

The plaintiffs argued that showing Pizza Hut’s name and signs in a sales flow built by Keeta creates a false commercial association. They said it diverts customers and passes to Pizza Hut the damage from failures of a service it never approved.

Pizza Hut outside mainland China has belonged since 1 September 2026 to LongRange Capital, a private-equity firm, after Yum! Brands, its former owner, completed the sale, according to Yum! Brands.

The plaintiffs are the brand’s Brazilian operators, not its owner.

Why the Judge Sided With Pizza Hut’s Operators

The judge ruled that Keeta’s role goes beyond delivery. By reproducing the restaurants’ visual identity, offering their menus, giving discounts and processing payments, the app can lead consumers to believe the restaurant authorised the sale.

Telling the customer that a purchase is intermediated does not remove that risk, in his reading. The judge also rejected Keeta’s defence of trademark exhaustion, a rule in Article 132 of Brazil’s Industrial Property Law.

In his reading, that rule stops a manufacturer controlling the resale of a physical good it already sold with consent. It does not allow a company to use another’s brand as the central attraction of its own business.

Keeta’s Response

Keeta said in a company statement that compra intermediada is a local tool built as a pilot to widen consumers’ access to restaurants not yet on the platform. It described that market as blocked by exclusivity contracts.

Keeta has not said whether it will appeal. It also pointed to Abrasel, the Brazilian association of bars and restaurants, which defends the model as a legitimate mechanism.

Why It Matters

Pizza Hut’s Brazilian operators gain control over their brand display, and Keeta must take down the Pizza Hut listings. On Friday 13 November 2026 the court set a daily fine of R$50,000 (about US$8,500), capped at R$1 million (about US$170,000).

What to Watch

First is the 48-hour removal deadline. The sources do not say when the 48 hours start, so the exact date is not confirmed.

Second is Keeta’s appeal, which the company has not announced. The appeal deadline depends on when the ruling is formally notified, and we could not confirm that date at the court.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Keeta has removed the listings, because the sources do not say when the 48 hours start. Nor is it known whether Keeta will appeal or how large the material damages will be.

The case number was not published in the sources we could open. No market-size figure for the intermediated model was available to us.

What It Means for You

For restaurant owners and brand holders, the ruling shows a Brazilian court treating a platform’s use of a brand name as more than delivery. For consumers in São Paulo, the Pizza Hut listings on Keeta must come down under the order once Keeta complies.

For anyone following Chinese platforms abroad, the ruling is a legal setback for Keeta in Brazil, alongside the iFood complaint to CADE. The first signal will be whether Keeta complies or appeals, and when.

In Plain English

Keeta: the Brazilian food-delivery app of China’s Meituan.

the Brazilian food-delivery app of China’s Meituan. Compra intermediada: intermediated purchase, where a courier buys at a restaurant with no contract with the app.

intermediated purchase, where a courier buys at a restaurant with no contract with the app. Trademark exhaustion: a rule that stops a maker controlling resale of goods it already sold.

a rule that stops a maker controlling resale of goods it already sold. Moral damages: money paid for harm to reputation.

money paid for harm to reputation. CADE: Brazil’s antitrust regulator.

Brazil’s antitrust regulator. Abrasel: the Brazilian association of bars and restaurants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the court order Keeta to do?

It ordered Keeta to remove the Pizza Hut brand, menus and listings within 48 hours. The daily fine is R$50,000 (about US$8,500), capped at R$1 million (about US$170,000).

Why did the court rule against Keeta?

The judge found that Keeta’s role goes beyond delivery, because the app reproduces restaurants’ identity and can lead consumers to believe the restaurant authorised the sale. He also rejected the trademark exhaustion defence.

Can Keeta appeal the Pizza Hut ruling?

Yes, the ruling can be appealed. Keeta has not said whether it will appeal.

Who owns Pizza Hut, and is the owner suing Keeta?

Outside mainland China the brand has belonged to LongRange Capital, a private-equity firm, since 1 September 2026. The plaintiffs are PHSR Master Franquia and Pimenta Verde Alimentos, the brand’s Brazilian operators.

Sources São Paulo court ruling of 13 November 2026; Keeta company statement; Industrial Property Law, Article 132 · CADE

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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