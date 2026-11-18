A farm worker crosses a field after harvest in Nigeria. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Ibidapofm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria Security

Three people died before dawn on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in northern Nigeria, after cattle entered a farm in Jigawa State and farmers and herders fought. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), a federal agency that protects public assets and helps manage civil conflicts, said two more people were hurt.

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The clash happened at about 3:30 a.m. at Wauta, a settlement of the Fulani (a largely cattle-herding people), in Rafin Marke Ward, Kanya District, part of Garki local government area. The corps says the dead are one farmer and two herders, and that no arrests have been reported so far.

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Key Facts What. Three dead and two injured in a farmers-herders clash in Garki, Jigawa State.

When. About 3:30 a.m., Wednesday 18 November 2026, at a Fulani settlement in Garki.

Dead. One farmer, Amiru Saleh, and two unidentified herders.

Cattle. About seven suspected herders with roughly 200 cattle entered a farm.

Arrests. None reported; surviving herders fled toward Gabasawa area, Kano State.

Cattle on a farm led to a fight that left three dead in Jigawa State, and the federal civil defence corps has urged residents not to take revenge.

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What the Corps Says Happened

The NSCDC Jigawa Command described the sequence in a statement signed by its spokesman, Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud. About seven suspected herders, moving roughly 200 cattle from the Babura area (a neighbouring local government area), entered a guinea corn (sorghum) farm belonging to a resident named Amadu Saleh.

When farmers tried to drive the animals off, the corps says the herders attacked them with cutlasses, bows and arrows. Amiru Saleh, a farmer, died in that first attack, and the injured are named as Amadu Saleh and Haruna Saleh.

Other farmers then gathered and confronted the herders, and two members of the herding group died in that later confrontation. The statement does not say how they were killed, and neither has been identified.

All three bodies were taken to Garki General Hospital, where medical staff confirmed the deaths. Amiru Saleh’s body was released to his family at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for burial, while the two herders’ bodies stayed in the hospital pending official identification.

Farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. File photo, not from Jigawa. photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

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Why It Matters

Three people died from an incident involving about seven herders and roughly 200 cattle, according to the NSCDC statement of 18 November 2026. Two of the three dead were herders, who died after other farmers gathered and confronted the group.

The State Commandant, Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa, said the command “strongly cautions residents against taking the law into their own hands or engaging in reprisal attacks.” Jigawa is in Nigeria’s north-west, bordering Kano State to the west and the Niger Republic to the north.

Readers can compare other deadly violence in northern Nigeria that The Rio Times has covered, including attacks in Plateau State in the north-central region and a village clash in Zamfara State in the north-west. For local politics, see our Jigawa report.

In Plain English

NSCDC: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, a federal agency that guards public assets and helps manage civil disputes. Garki: one of Jigawa State’s 27 local government areas, an administrative district. Guinea corn: sorghum, a staple grain.

Herders: people who move cattle between pastures. Suspects: the corps calls the men “suspected herders” because no court has ruled on what happened.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Nigeria, this is a local rural incident: the statement names only residents of the settlement and members of a herding group, and mentions no foreign nationals. Anyone planning travel to northern Nigeria should read their own government’s current advisory rather than rely on one incident report.

For Nigerians in the area, the practical message from the corps is to avoid reprisals and report disputes to security agencies. The NSCDC says it is working with other security agencies to monitor the area and prevent a breakdown of peace.

What Is Not Known

The statement gives no arrests and no police account, and the herders’ side has not been heard. It also does not say whether the Amadu Saleh named as the farm owner is the same man as the injured Amadu Saleh, and it does not identify the two dead herders.

The statement does not describe how the second confrontation unfolded or how many people took part. The statement gives no date for any inquiry or court step.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Garki, Jigawa State?

Three people died and two were injured in a clash between farmers and suspected herders at a Fulani settlement in Rafin Marke Ward, Garki, at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said.

Who is the NSCDC?

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a federal agency that protects public infrastructure and helps manage civil conflicts. Its Jigawa command issued the statement on this clash.

Has anyone been arrested?

The NSCDC statement reports no arrests. The surviving herders left with their cattle toward Gabasawa area in neighbouring Kano State, according to the corps.

Is Jigawa safe for visitors?

This account concerns one rural settlement and names only local residents and herders as casualties. Travellers should check their own government’s current advisory for Nigeria before any trip.

Sources: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, statement signed by spokesman Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, 18 November 2026; Wikimedia Commons (cover photo licence). More: Nigeria news.

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