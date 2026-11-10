Chile Office Tower Isidora 3000 Draws 4 Bids

Avenida Isidora Goyenechea in the El Golf business district of Santiago (Photo: Warko, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · REAL ESTATE

Four bidders are competing to buy Isidora 3000, a 29-storey office, shops and parking complex in Santiago’s El Golf business district, Diario Financiero (DF, a Chilean business newspaper) reported on Tuesday 10 November 2026. They are the Chilean insurer Confuturo, the Chilean fund managers Credicorp Capital and Ameris, and an alliance of the fund manager Falcom Asset Management and the property group Territoria.

DF says binding offers arrived at the end of October and that the winner could be chosen in the coming weeks. It also says closing is expected by the end of 2026.

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Key Facts Asset Isidora 3000: office tower, shops and parking in Las Condes, Santiago. The W Hotel and apartments are excluded.

Bidders Confuturo, Credicorp Capital, Ameris, and a Falcom Asset Management and Territoria alliance.

Price People familiar with the process told DF it could exceed US$130 million; unconfirmed.

Next Property broker CBRE is expected to pick a buyer within weeks; closing is due by end-2026.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What We Know

CBRE, the property broker running the sale, declined to comment to DF. DF says the building has 21,229 square metres of lettable space and 594 parking spaces, with Banco Santander among its tenants.

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Credicorp Capital is the Chilean asset-management arm of Peru’s Credicorp, whose shares trade in New York. DF says Falcom launched its first commercial-rent fund this year and is looking for a flagship asset.

High-rise towers in the Las Condes district of Santiago, in a file photo. Photo: Daniel Nussbaum, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

The price is unconfirmed, and no buyer has been named. The seller is also described differently in earlier coverage, so we do not name it here.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is bidding for Isidora 3000?

DF names four bidders: Confuturo, Credicorp Capital, Ameris, and an alliance of Falcom Asset Management and Territoria. Two are fund managers, one is an insurer and one is an alliance.

How much could the sale be worth?

People familiar with the process told DF the deal could top US$130 million. Neither the seller nor the broker has confirmed a price.

Sources: Diario Financiero, 10 November 2026.

Related: Credicorp on the Chilean dollar and Chile coverage. Our Latin America Power Map tracks the region.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error