Chile Probes US$25M in Codelco Union Loans
CHILE · COMPANIES
Key Facts
- The company Codelco is Chile’s state-owned copper miner and the world’s largest copper producer.
- What happened Chile’s lower house voted on 9 November 2026 to open a special investigation into Codelco.
- The money Codelco’s own report puts its loans to labour unions at US$24.9 million, 81% still unpaid.
- The scope Lawmakers will also examine overlapping output at two mines and cost overruns on big projects.
- Next The commission must now be formed and set its schedule, which is not yet public.
- Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, voted on Monday 9 November 2026 to create a special commission to investigate Codelco, the state copper giant. The Chamber approved it unanimously, though its own record of the vote was not available to us.
For US readers, the probe matters because copper goes into power grids, electric vehicles and data centres, and Codelco is the world’s largest producer. Any finding of poor control inside the company can shake confidence in its output numbers.
What the Vote Did
The commission was proposed by Daniel Valenzuela, an independent deputy on the conservative National Renewal bench, who gathered 62 signatures for it on 4 November. It is the second Codelco commission, because an earlier one on the company’s production figures was created in June 2026.
Special investigative commissions in Chile can summon officials and demand documents, but they cannot convict anyone. They end with a report to the Chamber.
Valenzuela said the aim is to return the company to its owners, meaning Chileans. His words, translated from Spanish: “What we are seeking from Congress is to return this company to its owners.”
Three Questions for Codelco
The first is whether two of Codelco’s mining divisions in northern Chile, Ministro Hales and El Salvador, produced overlapping output. The second is a set of loans to union organisations worth more than 25 billion Chilean pesos (about US$26 million at about 967 pesos per US dollar), including the guarantees and the terms for repayment.
Codelco’s own report gives the loans in dollars, shown below. The third is how Codelco carried out its large structural projects, meaning their budgets, cost overruns, delays and results.
Together the three cover money, output and project control. The commission can call officials from each area.
The Union Loans in Numbers
A Codelco report sent to the Chamber says its loans to unions total US$24,913,975, and that US$20,189,265 of that is still owed. That means 81% of the money has not come back.
The report was written before the vote, and it does not say whether any loan broke a rule. The commission will have to decide whether the loans were lawful, who approved them and why repayment is so low.
Why It Matters
The vote follows Codelco’s disclosure that it overstated copper output by about 42,100 tonnes in 2024 and 2025, a preliminary figure while audits continue. The company dismissed eight executives on 29 October, and prosecutors have said they will question former chairman Máximo Pacheco in a separate case.
Codelco is owned by the Chilean state, so its profit feeds the national budget. A long inquiry could slow new investment decisions, or it could force tighter reporting that buyers of Chilean copper would welcome.
What It Means for You
If you hold copper-linked funds or mining stocks, watch whether the commission questions production figures that the market already uses. Codelco’s output affects global copper supply, so doubts about its numbers can move prices.
Consumers will not see an effect soon, because the inquiry does not change how much copper the company ships. Investors in Chilean bonds should note that the state’s income depends on the company’s results.
What Is Not Known
It is not known who will chair the commission, how long it will run or which officials it will call first. The exact vote count was not available to us.
It is also unclear whether the union loans were made against company rules or only repaid slowly. The commission has not yet said what documents it will request.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Chile prosecutors and the former Codelco chairman.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Codelco?
Codelco is Chile’s state-owned copper company and the world’s largest copper producer. Its profits go to the Chilean state.
What Did Chile’s Lower House Decide?
On Monday 9 November 2026 the Chamber of Deputies voted to create a special investigative commission on Codelco, unanimously. It will look at union loans, overlapping mine output and project costs.
How Much Did Codelco Lend to Unions?
A Codelco report to the Chamber puts the loans at US$24.9 million, of which US$20.2 million is still owed. That is 81% of the total.
Can the Commission Punish Anyone?
No. A special investigative commission in Chile gathers information and issues a report, and prosecutors or courts decide on any charges.
Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Chile, special investigative commissions, 9 November 2026; Codelco, report to the Chamber on loans to labour unions; RT exchange rate, USD/CLP, 9 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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