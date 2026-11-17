File photo: a US Navy frigate passes an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Prediction Markets: Iran

Traders on Polymarket, a prediction market, now put the chance of 14 straight days without a US air or missile strike on Iran, starting by 31 December, at 69.5%. That price was read at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and it is about 11 points lower than a day and a week earlier.

For US readers, a renewed round of strikes would put American bases and Gulf shipping back at risk, and it tends to lift oil and gasoline prices. The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane for much of the world’s oil, has seen at least 15 attacks on ships in or near it this month, the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO, a British military body that tracks shipping threats) counts, Stars and Stripes reported on 17 November.

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Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market where users trade contracts with real money. A price of 69.5% is a bet, not a forecast by The Rio Times, and not a measure of peace talks.

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket: 14-day US strike pause by 31 December at 69.5% (4:25 p.m. ET, 17 November).

Move. Down about 11 points in 24 hours and about 11 points in seven days.

Rule. Yes needs 14 straight days without a US air or missile strike that hits Iran.

Context. Iranian drones targeted Bahrain on 13, 15 and 17 November while peace talks stalled.

Volume. About US$579,000 traded in 24 hours on the event; US$2.5 million in total.

The price shows what traders expect today and can reverse within hours. It tracks one narrow rule about US strikes, not talks or a signed deal.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “US x Iran Effective Ceasefire begins by…? (2 week pause)” market lists five dates.

Each price is the implied probability that the first day of a 14-day strike-free period falls on or before that date, read on 17 November at 4:25 p.m. ET:

By 31 December: 69.5%, down about 11 points in 24 hours and in seven days.

69.5%, down about 11 points in 24 hours and in seven days. By 30 November: 50.5%, down about 20 points in 24 hours and 16 points in seven days.

50.5%, down about 20 points in 24 hours and 16 points in seven days. By 22 November: 40.0%, down about 28.5 points in 24 hours and 19.5 points in seven days.

40.0%, down about 28.5 points in 24 hours and 19.5 points in seven days. By 15 November and by 8 November: 0.1% each, because those dates have passed.

About US$579,000 changed hands on the event in 24 hours and about US$2.5 million since it opened, per Polymarket data. That is enough trading to read, though one large bet can still move a price.

The market resolves “Yes” if a continuous 14-day period passes in which the United States takes no qualifying military action against Iran. Polymarket defines that as an air strike or a surface-to-surface missile strike, including one-way attack drones, initiated by the US that directly hits Iran; intercepted munitions do not count.

We found no matching open contract on Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), at the time of reading. The price cannot tell us whether any strike is planned, only how traders weigh the risk today.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the fall in the 31 December price. The move came during a week of Iranian drone launches and stalled diplomacy, but no source ties either to the price.

Stars and Stripes, the US military newspaper, reported on 17 November that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, its elite military force, sent attack drones toward Bahrain for the third time in less than a week. Iran’s state-run Tasnim news agency claimed a hit on a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, while US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that the drones “were intercepted without damage” to US equipment or personnel.

The same report said two drones were shot down on Friday 13 November and six were launched toward Bahrain on Sunday 15 November. It described the latest peace talks as stalled and said Qatar, a key mediator, urged all sides to avoid escalation, with Qatari officials due to meet Iranian counterparts on Tuesday.

At sea, the report said the Panama-flagged gas tanker Tara Gas was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and its crew abandoned ship on Tuesday after a second attack in two days. India’s minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on X that one Indian sailor is missing.

The shorter contracts fell harder than the 31 December one. Our reading of the contract design, not a reported cause: earlier deadlines leave less time to start a quiet period, so they lose value faster as dates near.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 64,428

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207.22

-2.30% ATOM

1.31

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0.73

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7.16

-1.74% LTC

44.53

-1.68% HBAR

0.06

-1.57% AAVE

110.88

-1.32% DOGE

0.06

-1.13% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.72%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. XRP led, while BCH lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

What It Means for US Readers

The Gulf matters to Americans through fuel prices, shipping costs and the US military sites in the region. A price near 70% says traders still expect a long quiet spell more often than not, but it has slipped from where it stood a week ago.

Investors holding oil, shipping or defence stocks may watch this market next to Brent crude prices, the global oil benchmark. Travellers should rely on official US State Department advisories, not market prices.

The next checkpoints are the Qatar–Iran meeting reported for Tuesday 17 November and any further Iranian drone launches. A US strike that hits Iran would restart the 14-day clock for every contract in this market.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

This is our general reading, not something the sources above report: higher Gulf risk can lift crude prices, which helps oil exporters such as Brazil and Colombia and costs fuel importers in Africa and Central America. Any effect depends on whether strikes actually resume.

Shipping is the other possible link: attacks near Hormuz can raise insurance and freight costs for cargo moving between Asia, Africa and the Americas, though none of the reports cited here put a figure on that.

In Plain English

Ceasefire pause: in this market, 14 days in a row with no US strike that hits Iran. It is not a signed peace deal.

in this market, 14 days in a row with no US strike that hits Iran. It is not a signed peace deal. Strait of Hormuz: the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which much of the world’s oil ships.

the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which much of the world’s oil ships. CENTCOM: US Central Command, the American military command for the Middle East.

US Central Command, the American military command for the Middle East. Implied probability: the chance a price suggests, such as 69.5 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the event happens.

What Is Not Known

Which event, if any, drove the fall; no source reported a single trigger.

Whether the US plans any strike on Iran; the price cannot tell us.

Whether the Qatar–Iran meeting reported for Tuesday took place and what it produced.

Who is trading; a price cannot show how many bettors are professionals.

Sources

Stars and Stripes, 17 November 2026; US Central Command statement on X, as reported by Stars and Stripes, 17 November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 17 November 2026, 4:25 p.m. ET).

More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Hormuz deal odds, US-Iran meeting odds, Bahrain drone attack, Hormuz tanker blast, Latin America odds, Africa odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders betting on?

They bet on whether the US will go 14 straight days without an air or missile strike that hits Iran, with the first quiet day falling by 31 December. Polymarket prices that at 69.5%.

Is this a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran?

No. The market is titled “ceasefire” but resolves only on the absence of qualifying US strikes. It does not require a signed deal, talks or any statement by either government.

Why did the odds fall?

No single trigger was reported. The fall came as Stars and Stripes described peace talks as stalled and Iranian drones were aimed at Bahrain, but no source links those events to the price.

Is 69.5% a forecast?

No. It is a price set by traders using real money, not a forecast by The Rio Times, and it can reverse within hours.