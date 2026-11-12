Senegal Retail Group Offers US$51M Bond

Photo: Iolanda Pensa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

SENEGAL · CAPITAL MARKETS

EDK, a Senegalese group operating since 2009 that runs petrol stations, supermarkets and fried-chicken restaurants, is asking savers across West Africa to lend it 30 billion CFA francs (about US$51 million). The bond, called EDK 7.50% 2026-2033, opened for subscription on Tuesday 10 November 2026 and closes on Monday 30 November, unless the dates change.

The offer matters because it asks local savers, not only foreign funds, to back a consumer business in the eight-nation West African monetary union. It also shows how private companies in the CFA franc zone raise money at home.

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Key Facts Offer 30 billion CFA francs (about US$51 million) in three million bonds of 10,000 CFA francs each.

Terms 7.5% fixed yearly interest over seven years; no capital is repaid in the first two years.

Window Subscriptions run from 10 to 30 November 2026, and the dates may change.

Backing Two African guarantee funds cover 100% of principal and interest, the issuer says.

Use 45 new outlets, a feed factory and upgrades to the group’s QuickPay payments unit.

A bond is a loan from savers to a company, so buyers earn interest but gain no ownership. The CFA franc is the currency shared by eight West African countries.

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What EDK Is Offering

EDK, which has operated since 2009 and is led by Demba Ka, is selling three million bonds at a face value of 10,000 CFA francs each (about US$16.90). Conversions in this article use about 592 CFA francs per US dollar, the rate on 11 November 2026.

Investors receive 7.5% interest a year for seven years. Capital repayment starts after a two-year grace period with no capital repaid and then runs in half-yearly instalments, according to the issuer’s offer page.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Where the Money Goes

The group plans 45 new outlets: 15 EDK Oil petrol stations, 15 Low Price supermarkets and 15 Djolof Chicken restaurants, three of its own brands. It will also build a new factory for livestock and poultry feed and modernise QuickPay, its payment business.

Chief executive Demba Ka said the investments should let the group continue its momentum and extend its presence. The group has grown since 2009 across fuel, retail, restaurants, feed and payments.

Why the Guarantee Matters

The issuer says principal and interest are fully covered by two African institutions, the Fonds de solidarité africain (FSA) and the Fonds africain de garantie et de coopération économique (FAGACE). The guarantee terms are set out in the issuer’s offer documents, which we have not seen.

At 7.5%, the yearly interest bill would be about 2.25 billion CFA francs (about US$3.8 million) if all the bonds are sold, before any capital is repaid. That figure is our own arithmetic from the published terms.

Who Can Buy

Savers subscribe through licensed regional brokerage firms, known as SGIs (sociétés de gestion et d’intermédiation), which the offer page lists across Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. A lead brokerage collects the orders.

Bond buyers become lenders, not shareholders. They do not own part of EDK or its brands.

The offer carries approval number EOP/26-05 from the regional securities regulator, AMF-UMOA. Buyers’ return is the agreed interest plus repayment of capital.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the deal is a window on how companies in the CFA franc zone raise money at home, in a currency tied to the euro. Investors in African debt can compare a 7.5% yearly interest rate on the bond with the sovereign bonds covered in our recent Senegal reports.

Anyone doing business with EDK should note that fresh financing supports its expansion plans, but it also adds debt. A 7.5% yearly rate is the price the group is offering to borrow at.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much of the 30 billion CFA francs will be subscribed, or whether the window will be extended. We have not seen a published credit rating for EDK.

We also do not know how many bonds will go to foreign investors. Sales run through regional brokers, so access for individual US investors is unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EDK bond?

It is a 30 billion CFA franc (about US$51 million) public bond from Senegal’s EDK group. It pays 7.5% a year for seven years.

When can investors subscribe?

Subscriptions run from Tuesday 10 November to Monday 30 November 2026. The issuer says the dates may change under the applicable procedures.

Who guarantees the bond?

The issuer says two African guarantee funds cover 100% of principal and interest. They are the Fonds de solidarité africain and the Fonds africain de garantie et de coopération économique.

Do bondholders own part of EDK?

No. Bond buyers lend money to the group and earn interest, but they do not become shareholders.

Sources: EDK bond offer page and offer summary (edk-30mds.com), read 12 November 2026; exchange rate as of 11 November 2026. Related: Senegal news, Moody’s cuts Senegal to Ca on bond losses, Senegal bonds fall on budget threat, Senegal October inflation.





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