Economy: Chad

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Julien Reynaud began talks in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, on Monday 16 November 2026 and stays until 26 November. Reynaud is the IMF’s mission chief for Chad, and the Washington-based lender has a four-year credit programme with the country that was approved in July 2025.

Chad’s finance minister, Tahir Hamid Nguilin, received the mission on Monday, according to a Chadian media report of the meeting. We found no IMF statement on the visit.

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Key Facts Who. An IMF team led by Julien Reynaud, hosted by finance minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin.

When. Monday 16 to Thursday 26 November 2026, in N’Djamena.

Agenda. The 2026 budget, public debt, oil and banking sectors, governance and the 2027 budget.

Programme. Four-year IMF credit arrangement worth about US$625 million, approved 25 July 2025.

As of 16 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

The IMF is back in Chad’s capital, where, after its May 2026 mission, the IMF had reported progress but no staff-level agreement on the first and second reviews of a four-year loan programme.

What the Mission Will Cover

The talks cover execution of the 2026 budget, management of public debt, the oil and banking sectors, governance and the framing of the 2027 budget, according to that report. During its stay the team will also meet the private sector and development partners.

The account describes the visit as part of regular Article IV consultations, the periodic review in which IMF staff assess a member country’s economy and policies. It does not say whether the mission also covers the pending reviews of the credit programme.

The Hôtel de Ville, the city hall of N’Djamena, Chad’s capital. Photo: Legeekdunord, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Where the Loan Programme Stands

On 25 July 2025 the IMF’s Executive Board, its board of member-country representatives, approved a 48-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF), its lending window for low-income countries, worth SDR 455.65 million (about US$625 million at the IMF’s July 2025 conversion; SDR means Special Drawing Rights, the IMF’s unit of account). It allowed an immediate first payment of SDR 28.04 million (about US$38.5 million), the IMF said in its release of 25 July 2025.

IMF staff reached a staff-level agreement on the first review on 19 December 2025, a preliminary deal between the Fund’s team and the government. It still needed IMF management approval and regional policy and financing assurances, meaning commitments from Chad’s regional partners, before going to the Executive Board, the Fund’s board of member-country representatives, the IMF said.

A staff mission of 4 to 15 May 2026, also led by Reynaud, reported “significant progress” on the first and second reviews but no staff-level agreement, the IMF said on 21 May 2026. Talks were to continue remotely, according to the same release.

Why It Matters for Chad’s Finances

The IMF projected in its 25 July 2025 release that Chad’s total debt would stand at 34.2% of GDP in 2026. That is the IMF’s own projection and gives context for the debt talks on this week’s agenda.

Chad’s trade and aid picture is also moving: see our reports on Chad’s fivefold jump in exports to China and on the IMF’s warning on Mozambique. More coverage sits on our Chad page and in our report on Chad’s dengue outbreak.

What Is Not Known

The IMF has not said whether this mission aims at a staff-level agreement on the reviews, and we found no date for a Board decision. The only fixed date is the end of the visit on Thursday 26 November 2026; the IMF issued press releases after its November 2025 and May 2026 missions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an IMF Article IV consultation?

It is the regular review in which IMF staff assess a member country’s economy and policies and report to the Fund’s Executive Board. The Chadian report describes this mission as part of that process.

How large is Chad’s IMF programme?

The Extended Credit Facility approved on 25 July 2025 totals SDR 455.65 million, about US$625 million at the IMF’s July 2025 conversion. The IMF’s Executive Board approved it.

Sources: IMF press release 25/269, 25 July 2025; IMF press release 25/437, 19 December 2025; IMF press release 26/162, 21 May 2026; IMF press release 25/386, 21 November 2025.

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