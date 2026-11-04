Chad Dengue Toll Hits 18 as Cases Pass 6,000

Avenue Alifa Zezerty in N'Djamena after rain, August 2024. The capital holds most of Chad's formal economy and services. Photo: Korom10, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

CHAD · HEALTH

Key Facts What happened Chad’s health minister told lawmakers on 4 November 2026 that dengue has killed 18 people.

The count Data to 3 November show 6,275 suspected cases and 353 lab-confirmed cases.

The pace On 22 October the count was 3,846 suspected cases and 11 deaths.

The response The government says it has 12,000 tests and offers dengue care free of charge.

Travel The US State Department rates Chad Level 4, Do Not Travel.

Dengue is spreading fast in Chad, a landlocked country in central Africa that lies partly in the Sahel, the dry belt south of the Sahara. The health minister told parliament on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that the outbreak has now killed 18 people.

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The country counts 6,275 suspected cases, up from 3,846 on 22 October. For US readers, the numbers matter because Chad hosts large numbers of refugees from Sudan, and the outbreak is growing quickly.

What the Minister Told Parliament

Abdelmadjid Abderahim Mahamat, Chad’s Minister of Public Health and Prevention, answered questions in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. His figures run to Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Besides 18 deaths and 6,275 suspected cases, he reported 353 cases confirmed in a laboratory. A suspected case is a patient whose symptoms fit dengue but who has not yet had a positive test.

He also said that deaths in the community cannot be attributed to dengue without medical confirmation. Deaths without medical confirmation are therefore not counted as dengue.

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How Fast the Outbreak Is Growing

On 22 October officials had counted 3,846 suspected cases, 299 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. By 3 November the count stood at 6,275 suspected cases, 353 confirmed cases and 18 deaths.

On 30 October the count was 5,571 suspected cases and 14 deaths. Our earlier report on the 22 October count covers the first weeks.

The first dengue cases appeared in July 2026 in the Kounoungou refugee camp in Chad. The country hosts large numbers of refugees from Sudan, according to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

Official counts usually lag behind real infections, because many patients are never tested. The jump in suspected cases may reflect both new infections and wider testing.

What the Government Is Doing

The minister said the government has made 12,000 diagnostic tests available, with the help of technical and financial partners. It has also mobilised 30 intervention teams and made care for dengue patients free of charge.

Dengue is a virus carried by mosquitoes that bite in the daytime. There is no specific antiviral drug, so treatment means fluids, rest and pain relief, and the World Health Organization advises that patients with severe signs need hospital care.

What It Means for You

The US State Department rates Chad Level 4, Do Not Travel, a rating it renewed on 28 April 2026, citing risks that include crime, terrorism, kidnapping and landmines. Anyone who must be in the country, such as aid workers, should use repellent, cover skin and seek care early for a fever.

The outbreak comes while Chad is also sheltering refugees from Sudan. Our guide to Chad’s place in the Sahel explains why the country sits at the centre of several crises.

In Plain English

Dengue is a viral illness that spreads when an infected mosquito bites a person. Most patients recover, but some develop severe forms that need hospital care.

A confirmed case has a positive laboratory test, while a suspected case has only the symptoms. That is why the confirmed count of 353 is far lower than the suspected count of 6,275.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many of the deaths in the community were caused by dengue. It is also unclear when cases will peak, since the count is still rising.

More: Chad news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many People Have Died of Dengue in Chad?

The health minister told parliament on 4 November 2026 that 18 people have died. He also reported 6,275 suspected cases and 353 laboratory-confirmed cases in data to 3 November.

How Fast Is Dengue Spreading in Chad?

On 22 October Chad counted 3,846 suspected cases and 11 deaths. By 3 November the count was 6,275 suspected cases and 18 deaths.

Is It Safe for Americans to Travel to Chad?

The US State Department rates Chad Level 4, Do Not Travel, citing crime, terrorism, kidnapping and landmines among other risks. Dengue adds a daytime mosquito risk, so visitors should use repellent and cover their skin.

Is There a Treatment for Dengue?

There is no specific antiviral drug for dengue. Care centres on fluids and pain relief, and people with severe warning signs need hospital treatment.

Sources: Statement of the Minister of Public Health and Prevention to the National Assembly of Chad, oral question session, 4 November 2026; World Health Organization, dengue and severe dengue fact sheet; UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, data on Chad; US State Department, Chad travel advisory (Level 4, renewed 28 April 2026).





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief