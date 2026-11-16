About 30 detainees are on the run in central Chad after a violent escape from the Mongo prison that left two people dead. Chadian news sites reported the provisional toll on Monday 16 November 2026.

The prison sits in Mongo, in Guéra province, and held more than 500 prisoners before the escape. Three people were seriously injured, and fire burned several offices.

Tchadinfos, a Chadian news site, said the escape happened on Sunday 15 November. Alwihda Info, a Chadian news site, put the number of detainees still at large at 30.

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Key Facts Escape. About 30 detainees fled the prison in Mongo, in Guéra province, central Chad.

Toll. Two dead and three seriously injured in the escape of 15 November; the count is provisional.

Damage. Fire destroyed several offices, the pharmacy and the prison’s detainee registers.

Headcount. 476 detainees remain, against 510 first recorded.

As of 16 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

A violent breakout at a central Chad prison has left two dead and about 30 detainees at large, while officials assess the fire damage and the early count remains provisional.

The Big Picture

This escape comes about 19 months after a bloodier one at the same prison. Tchadinfos reported on 19 April 2025 a bloody breakout on the night of Friday 18 to Saturday 19 April.

Its text gave a provisional toll of at least three dead, while its headline said at least four. Koaci, a French-language news site, reported on 22 April 2025 that four people died, three were injured and 132 detainees fled.

Koaci said the government delegate for Guéra and his protection officer were injured in still unclear circumstances. It added that an inquiry was opened.

The authorities have said little so far. Alwihda Info attributed its figures to “the authorities” and called the toll provisional, without naming any official.

Abdoulaye Ibrahim Siam, the government’s delegate general for Guéra province, visited the site on Monday 16 November to assess it, Tchadinfos reported. A delegate general is the government’s senior representative in a province.

Two serious incidents at one prison in under two years point to a security problem, but the public record does not say why. The published reports name no cause for either escape and no change made after April 2025.

The central market in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, in a file photo. Photo: Korom10 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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What We Know

Tchadinfos reported on 16 November that two people died and several were injured in a violent escape at the Mongo detention centre, known in French as a maison d’arrêt. Both outlets said three people were seriously injured and taken into care.

Alwihda Info reported that six offices burned, including the management, secretariat and security services. The storeroom and pharmacy were ransacked and burned, which destroyed medicine stocks.

Prison archives also burned, including the registers that record when each detainee entered and left. Alwihda Info listed other losses: 25 cartons of utensils, 100 mosquito nets recently donated by UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, and an unspecified number of sewing machines.

Alwihda Info counted 476 detainees present after the escape, against 510 first recorded. The gap of 34 is larger than the 30 fugitives, and neither outlet explains the difference.

What Is Not Known

Neither outlet says how the escape began or at what time of day it happened. They do not name the dead, the injured or the escapees.

They also do not say what the escapees were jailed for or what caused the fire. No report says that any of the 30 has been recaptured.

We use the word detainees because the reports give no charges or verdicts for anyone. Nothing here should be read as a claim about any individual.

What It Means for Residents and US Readers

For residents of Guéra province, the most immediate issue is safety, with 30 detainees unaccounted for and no recapture reported. For prison staff, the fire has destroyed offices, medicine and the records that show who is held.

No US citizen is reported affected. This is a security story in a country where US and Western interests exist, and we have found no direct US consequence.

The next official figures should show whether the toll changes or any detainees are recaptured. Our Chad coverage tracks those developments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Mongo prison?

Tchadinfos and Alwihda Info reported that detainees escaped violently from the Mongo detention centre in Guéra province, central Chad, on 15 November 2026. Two people died, three were seriously injured and 30 detainees remain at large.

How many detainees escaped?

Both outlets say 30 detainees are still at large. Alwihda Info counted 476 detainees present against 510 first recorded, and attributed its figures to the authorities as a provisional toll.

Has this happened at Mongo before?

Yes. Tchadinfos reported on 19 April 2025 that at least three people died in an escape on the night of 18 to 19 April, and Koaci reported on 22 April 2025 that four died and 132 detainees fled.

Is anyone in the US affected?

No US citizen is reported affected. The story matters mainly to residents of Guéra province and prison staff.

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