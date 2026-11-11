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since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Kenya Africa

Kenya Reviews 105 Parties’ Nomination Rules

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of central Nairobi office buildings at golden hour
Central Nairobi seen from the roof of the KICC tower, 13 November 2021. Photo: Lebu Ayiga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

KENYA · ELECTIONS

Kenya’s election commission said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that 105 fully registered political parties have handed in their nomination rules, the documents that set how each party picks its candidates. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body that runs Kenyan elections, will now check every set against the law before the general election on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

Key Facts

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  • The count 105 fully registered parties submitted certified nomination rules by the Friday 6 November 2026 deadline.
  • The test The IEBC will check each set against the Constitution, the Elections Act and regulations.
  • The clock The review must finish within the statutory 14-day period.
  • The catch Receiving the rules is not approval; each party’s status comes after the review.
  • The vote Kenya holds its general election on Tuesday 10 August 2027.

The paperwork stage is over, and the verdict on each party’s rulebook is still to come.

What the IEBC Announced

In a press release dated 11 November, the Commission said it had concluded receiving certified nomination rules. A total of 105 fully registered parties filed them by the deadline of Friday 6 November.

The Commission called the filing a milestone in its preparations and in its constitutional duty to regulate how parties nominate candidates. It added that receipt “does not constitute approval or a determination of their compliance” with the legal framework.

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File photo. The Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya.
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What the Review Will Examine

Reviewers will look at the eligibility rules for candidates and the methods each party uses to nominate them. They will also look at how party members take part and how the rules treat special interest groups and gender inclusion.

Each party’s way of settling internal nomination disputes is on the list too. The Commission says every set of rules will be measured against the same legal and procedural criteria, in a structured and coordinated assessment.

The 14-Day Clock

The review will be completed “within the statutory fourteen-day period”, the release says. It does not state when that period began or when it ends.

Counted from the 6 November deadline, 14 days would run to Friday 20 November 2026, but that is our own arithmetic and not a date the Commission has given. The next signal to watch is a statement on each party’s compliance status.

In Plain English

Nomination rules are a party’s own rulebook for choosing the people who run under its name. The IEBC is the independent commission that organises Kenya’s elections and regulates how parties nominate.

“Fully registered” is the Commission’s own wording for the parties that filed. Its release does not say how many other parties exist.

What It Means for You

For readers outside Kenya, the number to watch is not 105 but how many parties the Commission clears. The release does not say what happens to a party whose rules fall short, so that answer is the thing to follow.

Our earlier reports explain the contest ahead: see who can challenge William Ruto, Kenya’s president since 2022, and how the IEBC opened tenders for ballot papers and voter kits. Our guides to Kenya’s political players and the country as a whole give the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

The Commission has not said when the 14-day review began, or when it will publish results. It has not named any party at risk of failing, or said what a party must do if its rules fall short.

It also gives no breakdown of the 105 parties by size or by whether they have seats in Parliament. Any such list will have to come from the Commission’s later statements.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Kenyan parties submitted nomination rules?

The IEBC says 105 fully registered political parties submitted certified nomination rules by the 6 November 2026 deadline.

What happens next with the nomination rules?

The IEBC will review each set against the Constitution, the Elections Act and regulations within the statutory 14-day period. Each party’s compliance status will be set after that review.

When is Kenya’s next general election?

Kenya’s general election is scheduled for Tuesday 10 August 2027, according to the IEBC.

Sources: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), press release on receiving nomination rules, 11 November 2026.

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