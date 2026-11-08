Idris Elba’s Akuna Signs Kenya Creative Deal

AFRICA · CREATIVE ECONOMY

Key Facts What happened Kenya signed a pledge to cooperate with Idris Elba’s creative-industries company, Akuna Group, on 3 November.

Sierra Leone Akuna says it signed a matching statement; reported, not confirmed by a second source.

Where At the Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Antigua and Barbuda; the Commonwealth is a group of 56 countries.

The aim To link young creators with skills, investment, technology and markets.

The money No investment figure has been announced for either deal.

Kenya has pledged to work with Idris Elba’s Akuna Group on creative industries, and Akuna says Sierra Leone did the same. The papers are statements of intent, so the money question is still open.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and its senior civil servant on the subject, signed a Statement of Intent, a pledge to cooperate, with the Akuna Group on Tuesday 3 November 2026. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, the summit of the 56-nation Commonwealth.

Akuna is a creative-economy company chaired by the British actor Sir Idris Elba. Its own statement says Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, a senior government minister, David Moinina Sengeh, signed a matching document, which we could not confirm with a second source.

For US readers, the interest lies in who might pay for such projects. Akuna says Google’s charity arm, Google.org, has given a US$1 million grant to a separate AI filmmaking course in five African countries.

What Kenya Signed

Sing’Oei said the statement sets out a pathway for cooperation in the creative economy. He said it covers financing opportunities for content creators and ways to connect African talent with investors and technology.

It also sets a framework for cooperation in creative industries, artificial intelligence, digital innovation, skills training and access to international markets. Sing’Oei said it should strengthen Talanta Hela, a Kenyan government programme that helps young people earn from their talents.

Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, undated. Photo: David Hond / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Partnership Behind the Deals

Akuna says Kenya and Sierra Leone are now founding champions of the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership. It describes the partnership as voluntary and led by member countries, with the aim of connecting talent with skills, investment, enterprise and markets.

Akuna quotes Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister as saying, “Our young people are not a problem to be managed; they are the resource to invest in.” It also quotes Sing’Oei as saying the Kenyan deal would give youth creative enterprises a route to market.

Who Is Akuna?

Akuna Group is the company that Elba chairs to help creators earn from their work. It says Akuna Wallet, a company linked to the group, entered a one-year regulatory sandbox run by Ghana’s central bank in January 2026, a supervised test of financial services for cross-border earnings.

Akuna says it launched, with Google, a training course called From Script to Screen with AI for emerging filmmakers in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and South Africa. The course is backed by a US$1 million grant from Google.org.

What It Means for You

For investors, a Statement of Intent shows direction, not a funded programme. Watch for a budget, named backers and a timetable before treating it as a market.

For creators and technology firms, Akuna says both governments want partners in creative industries, AI and digital tools. The named themes include AI, where Google is already a partner of Akuna.

What Is Not Known

We found no budget, list of funders or timetable in the statements. Sing’Oei’s office and Akuna can say when a work plan will be published.

The Sierra Leone signing rests on Akuna’s statement alone. Sierra Leone’s government can confirm the date and the terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership?

Akuna describes it as a voluntary, country-led effort to connect creative talent with skills, investment and markets across the Commonwealth. It names Kenya and Sierra Leone as founding champions.

Is the Kenya deal a binding contract?

A Statement of Intent is a pledge to cooperate rather than a contract. The statements we read set no budget.

Who is Idris Elba’s Akuna Group?

It is a creative-economy company chaired by the British actor Sir Idris Elba. It works on payments, training and links between creators and investors.

More: Kenya news, Sierra Leone explained and Africa news in English. Background: Sierra Leone geopolitics explained and the Sierra Leone IMF programme.

Sources: Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, statement on the signing, 3 November 2026; The Akuna Group, statement on the Commonwealth Creative Economy Partnership, 6 November 2026 (read 8 November); Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026, Antigua and Barbuda.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error