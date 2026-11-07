Kenya Plans Ship Repair Dock at Mombasa

File photo: a passenger ferry crossing the harbour channel at Mombasa.

Rio Times Business · Kenya

Published Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Source: Kenya Shipyards Limited, National Assembly committee inspection of 6 November

Kenya Shipyards Limited, a state-owned shipbuilder, has proposed a ship repair dock at the Port of Mombasa for vessels between 185 and 285 metres long. It told lawmakers on Friday 6 November that the dock could handle up to 32 repair contracts a year.

The company puts its current capacity at five vessels at a time. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

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Key Facts What A graving dock, a dry basin where ships are repaired out of the water, at Mombasa port.

Size Built for vessels 185 to 285 metres long, the length of large cargo ships.

Capacity Up to 32 repair contracts a year; the company says it now fits five vessels at a time.

Cost Not disclosed to a committee of Kenya’s parliament on 6 November.

Next No timetable, funding source or site details have been published.

Kenya Shipyards says ships in the Indian Ocean have limited access to repair yards, and a dock at Mombasa would add capacity for large vessels.

What Was Proposed

Kenya Shipyards presented the plan to the Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, Kenya’s lower house of parliament, during a visit to its shipyard at Kisumu, a port city on Lake Victoria, on Friday 6 November. The shipbuilder said ships working the Indian Ocean have limited access to adequate repair facilities in the region.

A graving dock is built by excavating a basin at the water’s edge, which is sealed and pumped dry so crews can work on a ship’s hull. The proposed dock would take vessels of 185 to 285 metres.

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What Kenya Shipyards Has Built

File photo: the walls of Fort Jesus, a historic fort in Mombasa.

Kenya Shipyards was set up in 2020 and runs a yard at the Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa, which opened in December 2021 with a slipway, a ramp that hauls ships out of the water, able to take vessels of up to 4,000 tonnes. It also built the 100-metre vessel MV (motor vessel) Uhuru II for Lake Victoria, valued at KSh2.4 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$18.5 million).

Lawmakers also asked how far the company still depends on government funding. The company puts its current capacity at five vessels at a time.

What It Means for You

Shipping lines that use the Indian Ocean would gain another place to repair large vessels if the dock is built. For US readers, Mombasa is a key gateway for East African trade, so extra repair capacity could matter to shippers there.

None of that is certain until a budget and a builder are named. Related background is in our guide to Mombasa and our report on port deals by the Kenya Ports Authority, the state body that runs the port.

What Is Not Known

The cost, the funding source, the construction timetable and the exact site at the port have not been published. We found no announcement approving or funding the dock.

It is not yet clear whether the port authority would host or help finance the dock. More is on our Kenya page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kenya planning at Mombasa port?

Kenya Shipyards has proposed a graving dock for ships of 185 to 285 metres. It told lawmakers on 6 November that it could handle up to 32 repair contracts a year.

How much will the Mombasa dock cost?

The cost was not disclosed. No funding source or timetable has been published.

What is a graving dock?

It is a basin beside the water that is emptied so a ship can be repaired out of the sea. It is also called a dry dock.

Sources: Kenya Shipyards Limited, presentation to the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, Kisumu shipyard, 6 November 2026 (no public record of the proposal was found when we wrote); Kenya Shipyards Limited, company information on its founding in 2020, https://kenyashipyards.co.ke/ . Exchange rate about KSh129.8 per US dollar, 6 November 2026.