Ecuador Still Has 2,000 Candidacies in Doubt

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Ecuador Latin America

Ecuador Still Has 2,000 Candidacies in Doubt

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador, seen from a high floor
File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, July 2011. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

About 2,000 candidacies for Ecuador’s local elections on Sunday, 29 November 2026, are not yet final, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE, the body that runs elections). The vote fills about 5,700 posts, from mayors to village board members, and the final list of candidates is due on Monday, 9 November.

For US readers, the vote is a test of Ecuador’s political order under President Daniel Noboa. Mayors and prefects (provincial governors) control local budgets, security programmes and permits that affect investors and expats.

  • What About 2,000 of 53,534 registered candidacies were not yet final in the CNE’s last published count (14 October).
  • When Final candidate list due Monday, 9 November. Voting is on Sunday, 29 November 2026.
  • Offices 222 mayors and 23 prefects (provincial governors); about 5,700 posts in total, starting 14 May 2027.
  • Voters About 13.8 million Ecuadorians are registered to vote.
  • Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

Parties and movements had to register their candidates online before the deadline in August. The CNE received 53,534 requests, and its count of 14 October put more than 51,370 as qualified.

The gap is about 2,155 candidacies still waiting for a final decision, according to the CNE count of 14 October. Most of the refused registrations have gone to the Electoral Disputes Tribunal (TCE, the court that settles election appeals).

Appeals can change the final list until the CNE closes it. In two cases, the tribunal has confirmed that prefect candidates in Manabí province cannot run.

Why It Matters

A candidacy only counts once it is final, which means appeals must end before ballots can be locked. Ballots for about 13.8 million voters are being printed at the Military Geographic Institute, a state mapping agency, so late changes carry a real cost.

Local governments in Ecuador run city services, markets and permits that foreign firms deal with every day. A contested list can also feed doubts about fairness, which the CNE has to answer before voters go to the polls.

What Happens Next

The CNE publishes the definitive list on Monday, 9 November. Any case still pending at the tribunal can change a name on that list or on a ballot.

Voters then choose on Sunday, 29 November 2026. Winners take office on 14 May 2027.

What Is Not Known

The exact number of final candidacies is not fixed, because it depends on appeals still being decided. The latest CNE count published is from 14 October; the 9 November list may differ.

The CNE has not published a full breakdown of reasons, and it is unclear how many rejected candidates will win their appeals. We will update this report once the CNE publishes the final list.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or do business with Ecuador, check which candidates control your city or province after 29 November. Expats who vote or pay local taxes should expect new mayors to rewrite some local rules in 2027.

Travellers face little direct impact from the vote itself. Read our voting weekend rules for expats before you travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ecuador’s local election?

Ecuadorians vote on Sunday, 29 November 2026. They choose prefects (provincial governors), mayors, councillors and parish board members who take office on 14 May 2027.

Who is not yet on the ballot?

About 2,000 candidacies are not yet final, according to the CNE count of 14 October. Most are refused registrations under appeal at the Electoral Disputes Tribunal, and the final list is due on 9 November.

How many candidacies are qualified?

The CNE count of 14 October showed more than 51,370 qualified candidacies out of 53,534 registration requests. The figure can still move while appeals are decided.

Related reading: Ecuador votes for mayors on 29 November. See also our Ecuador coverage hub.

Sources: Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) statements and electoral calendar, cne.gob.ec; Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE), tce.gob.ec. Figures are the CNE count of 14 October 2026, the latest we could confirm.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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