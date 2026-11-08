Honduran Lawmaker Says Family Was Shot At

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.09% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.09% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Honduras Latin America

Honduran Lawmaker Says Family Was Shot At

By · · 3 min read
Two people stand under a bare metal frame hung with small portraits in front of brick and concrete houses climbing a hillside in Tegucigalpa
A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 and not tied to any event described here. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A Honduran lawmaker says gunfire has struck his family, and he calls it an attack meant to kill. Bayron Banegas, a deputy of the Libre party, says a gunman shot at his daughter and her mother in the city of La Paz, but by Sunday, 8 November 2026 we found no official confirmation.

That makes this a claim to follow, not yet a confirmed crime. For US readers, it is another sign of how political violence touches public life in a country that sends many migrants north.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Honduras story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • Who. Bayron Banegas, a deputy of Libre, a Honduran leftist party, reports the attack.
  • What. He says a gunman fired on his daughter and her mother, his former partner, in La Paz.
  • Status. We found no police or prosecutor statement confirming the allegation or naming a suspect.
  • Next. Investigators must confirm the facts, identify any suspect and establish a motive.

The case will test how quickly Honduran investigators confirm or correct a lawmaker’s account of a shooting, in a country where political violence has made headlines this year.

What the Lawmaker Says

Banegas says a man opened fire on the two women in La Paz, a city in western Honduras. He describes the shots as “shots to kill”, a direct attack on his family.

These details come only from his own statement, so we present them as his allegation. We are not naming the women and are not reporting their injuries, because their ages and condition are not officially confirmed.

Libre is the party that brought Xiomara Castro to the presidency, a post she held from January 2022 to January 2026. For the wider picture, see our explainer on who holds power in Honduras.

San Pedro Sula cathedral, Honduras
The cathedral of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Photo: Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why It Matters

Violence is a constant theme in Honduran public life, and lawmakers have not been spared. In January 2026 a deputy of Honduras’s conservative National Party was hurt by an explosive in the National Congress, the country’s parliament.

Other violent cases have also been in the news, such as the police probe of a triple family killing we reported earlier. Security policy is part of the debate too, as when Honduras voted life terms for police killers.

What Happens Next

Investigators must first confirm the facts, then identify any suspect and establish a motive. Anyone detained would be a suspect until a judge rules.

Until police or prosecutors speak, the story rests on the deputy’s word. We will treat every detail as unconfirmed until they do.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from the National Police or the Public Ministry, the state prosecutors’ office, on the case. No suspect has been named, and no motive has been established.

The number of shots, the wounds and the gunman’s actions come only from the lawmaker. We have not seen any official medical report.

What It Means for You

If you plan to travel to Honduras, rely on official security advice rather than single accounts of one incident. Conditions can change quickly between cities.

If you follow Honduran politics, expect this case to feed the debate over public safety. The facts, once confirmed, matter more than the first reactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bayron Banegas?

Bayron Banegas is a Honduran deputy of the Libre party in the National Congress. He says his daughter and her mother were shot at in La Paz.

Has the shooting been confirmed by police?

Not as far as we could find on 8 November 2026. We saw no statement from the National Police or the Public Ministry on the case.

What is Libre?

Libre is a Honduran leftist party. Xiomara Castro, its best-known leader, was president from January 2022 to January 2026.

Sources

Statement by Deputy Bayron Banegas, 8 November 2026 (an allegation; no official statement had been published). Official channels checked: Honduran National Police, Public Ministry, National Congress. Read on 8 November 2026.

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Bayron Banegas Honduras Honduras National Congress Honduras security La Paz Honduras Libre party political violence Xiomara Castro

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.