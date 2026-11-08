Honduran Lawmaker Says Family Was Shot At

A Honduran lawmaker says gunfire has struck his family, and he calls it an attack meant to kill. Bayron Banegas, a deputy of the Libre party, says a gunman shot at his daughter and her mother in the city of La Paz, but by Sunday, 8 November 2026 we found no official confirmation.

That makes this a claim to follow, not yet a confirmed crime. For US readers, it is another sign of how political violence touches public life in a country that sends many migrants north.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Bayron Banegas, a deputy of Libre, a Honduran leftist party, reports the attack.

What. He says a gunman fired on his daughter and her mother, his former partner, in La Paz.

Status. We found no police or prosecutor statement confirming the allegation or naming a suspect.

Next. Investigators must confirm the facts, identify any suspect and establish a motive.

The case will test how quickly Honduran investigators confirm or correct a lawmaker’s account of a shooting, in a country where political violence has made headlines this year.

What the Lawmaker Says

Banegas says a man opened fire on the two women in La Paz, a city in western Honduras. He describes the shots as “shots to kill”, a direct attack on his family.

These details come only from his own statement, so we present them as his allegation. We are not naming the women and are not reporting their injuries, because their ages and condition are not officially confirmed.

Libre is the party that brought Xiomara Castro to the presidency, a post she held from January 2022 to January 2026. For the wider picture, see our explainer on who holds power in Honduras.

The cathedral of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Photo: Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why It Matters

Violence is a constant theme in Honduran public life, and lawmakers have not been spared. In January 2026 a deputy of Honduras’s conservative National Party was hurt by an explosive in the National Congress, the country’s parliament.

Other violent cases have also been in the news, such as the police probe of a triple family killing we reported earlier. Security policy is part of the debate too, as when Honduras voted life terms for police killers.

What Happens Next

Investigators must first confirm the facts, then identify any suspect and establish a motive. Anyone detained would be a suspect until a judge rules.

Until police or prosecutors speak, the story rests on the deputy’s word. We will treat every detail as unconfirmed until they do.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from the National Police or the Public Ministry, the state prosecutors’ office, on the case. No suspect has been named, and no motive has been established.

The number of shots, the wounds and the gunman’s actions come only from the lawmaker. We have not seen any official medical report.

What It Means for You

If you plan to travel to Honduras, rely on official security advice rather than single accounts of one incident. Conditions can change quickly between cities.

If you follow Honduran politics, expect this case to feed the debate over public safety. The facts, once confirmed, matter more than the first reactions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bayron Banegas?

Bayron Banegas is a Honduran deputy of the Libre party in the National Congress. He says his daughter and her mother were shot at in La Paz.

Has the shooting been confirmed by police?

Not as far as we could find on 8 November 2026. We saw no statement from the National Police or the Public Ministry on the case.

What is Libre?

Libre is a Honduran leftist party. Xiomara Castro, its best-known leader, was president from January 2022 to January 2026.

Sources Statement by Deputy Bayron Banegas, 8 November 2026 (an allegation; no official statement had been published). Official channels checked: Honduran National Police, Public Ministry, National Congress. Read on 8 November 2026.

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