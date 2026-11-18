Honduras wants its prisoners to earn their keep by building school desks and growing food. Tomás Zambrano, president of the National Congress, the country’s legislature, announced the plan on 16 November, the state broadcaster TNH (Televisión Nacional de Honduras) reported.

Inmates classed as minimum or medium danger would work under a reform of the prison system law. For US readers, it shows where a Central American government is heading after its tougher gang law of 27 October.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Plan. A prison law reform would make work compulsory for inmates classed as minimum or medium danger.

Excluded. Maximum-security inmates are not part of the plan.

Work. School desks for public schools, uniforms, construction blocks and farming on prison farms.

Incentives. Day-fines and time-served benefits are under study; details are not defined.

Status. The bill is before Congress and needs a committee opinion before any vote.

Honduras is moving from pure punishment toward forced prison labour for lower-risk inmates. The rules on pay, sentence cuts and who qualifies are still unwritten.

The Big Picture

The reform follows a hard-line law that Congress approved on 27 October, according to Infobae, a Latin American news site, carrying a report from the EFE news agency on 28 October. That law allows up to life imprisonment for gang leaders and for people who kill justice or security officials.

It also tightens detention rules and creates a special prison force for maximum-security wings, Infobae reported. The vote took place late on Tuesday 27 October.

Zambrano frames the new plan as a matter of cost, TNH reported on 16 November. Prisoners, he said, “tienen que retribuirle al Estado el gasto que hace usted”, which means they must repay the state for what it spends on them.

Read together, the two steps point in one direction: the state treats the prison system as both a place of punishment and a source of output. The plans for a gang megaprison sit on the same security track.

No prison population figure has been published with the plan, so its scale cannot yet be measured. That will have to wait for the bill text.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Honduras 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What We Know

Zambrano said the reform would amend the Ley del Sistema Penitenciario, the prison system law, TNH reported on 16 November. It would make work compulsory for inmates of minimum and medium danger.

Maximum-security inmates are not part of the plan, TNH reported. The planned jobs include school desks for public schools, uniforms, construction blocks and farming on prison farms.

TNH reported that inmates could be paid through Penal Code “días multa”, or day-fines, which count fines in days of income, and through other benefits tied to time served. Diario Paradigma, a Honduran news site, added possible sentence reductions, with details still to be defined.

On 16 November Zambrano told the news site Hondudiario that the law would be presented “mañana” and that Congress hoped to pass it this year. The news site Diario Paradigma reported that the bill reached the plenary session on Tuesday 17 November.

The bill still needs a committee opinion, called a dictamen, before a vote. TNH said the bill was scheduled for Monday 16 November, but Zambrano told Hondudiario that day it would come “tomorrow”, and Paradigma reports it reached the plenary on Tuesday 17 November, the date we use.

File photo: the cathedral in San Pedro Sula, a city in northern Honduras. Photo: Micah MacAllen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Why It Matters

The mechanism is simple: inmate labour would turn prison time into goods the state would otherwise buy, from classroom furniture to uniforms. Public schools would be the named beneficiaries, and the state budget the stated one, given Zambrano’s repayment argument.

Prisoners could gain too, because possible sentence cuts are among the incentives under study, Paradigma reported on 17 November. The plan was announced 20 days after the 27 October gang law, which shows how fast Congress is moving on justice policy.

For readers who follow Honduras, the open point is the exchange rate between work and freedom. Earlier steps in the same security push are collected in our Honduras coverage.

What to Watch

Zambrano’s stated goal is to pass the law before the end of 2026, Hondudiario reported on 16 November. That is a target, not a scheduled vote.

Congress will also summon justice officials in late November, Hondudiario reported. No exact day for the hearing was given.

What Is Not Known

The text of the bill has not been published, so it is unclear how many sentence days one day of work would earn. It is also unclear how many inmates would qualify, since no confirmed figure exists.

We found no opposition or rights-group reaction by 18 November, so no counter-view can be cited. For wider context, see our Latin America coverage of security policy across the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who would have to work?

Inmates classed as minimum or medium danger would work. Maximum-security inmates are not part of the plan, TNH reported on 16 November.

Would sentences shrink?

Possible sentence reductions and Penal Code day-fines, which count fines in days of income, are under study, Paradigma reported on 17 November. The details are still to be defined.

Has the law passed?

No. Paradigma reported on 17 November that the bill reached the plenary session and still needs a committee opinion before a vote. Zambrano hopes to pass it this year, Hondudiario reported.

What work is planned?

TNH reported plans for school desks for public schools, uniforms, construction blocks and farming on prison farms. The work would be compulsory.

Sources: TNH, 16 November 2026 · Hondudiario, 16 November 2026 · Diario Paradigma, 17 November 2026 · Infobae (EFE), 28 October 2026