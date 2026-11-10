Honduras Judge Challenge Halts Congress Case

File photo. Office buildings at the Centro Cívico in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, 2022. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

HONDURAS · COURTS

A criminal case against the former president of Honduras’s National Congress, the legislature, is frozen until a three-justice appeals panel decides whether the judge assigned to it, Anny Ochoa, may keep it. The Supreme Court named that panel on Monday 9 November 2026, after defence lawyers filed four challenges, known as recusals, against her.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Ex-Congress president Luis Redondo and other former members of a defunct Congress body face prosecution.

The block Four defence challenges against Judge Anny Ochoa suspended a hearing on Thursday 29 October 2026.

The panel On Monday 9 November the Supreme Court named three justices to rule on the challenges.

The stakes If the challenges fail, Ochoa stays; if they succeed, a new judge must be named.

Not known When the panel will rule.

Why the Case Is Stuck

The case concerns the Permanent Commission, a body of the National Congress during the 2022 to 2026 term that no longer exists. Prosecutors accuse Luis Redondo, who presided over Congress in that term, of unlawful disruption of the functioning of institutions, two counts of breach of official duty and usurpation of functions, meaning acting in a public role without authority.

Other former members face charges that include usurpation of functions, falsification of public documents and breach of duty. These are prosecutors’ allegations, and every accused person is presumed innocent.

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A hearing at which the accused were to be formally heard was set for Thursday 29 October 2026. It was suspended after four defence teams asked for Judge Ochoa to be removed.

The lawyers argue that she has a political affinity with the National Party, a Honduran political party, and that she gave public opinions about the case. These are the defence’s claims, and no ruling has yet tested them.

File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What the Appeals Panel Must Decide

On Monday 9 November the Supreme Court named three of its justices to hear the four challenges: Odalis Nájera and a colleague from its Constitutional Chamber, and Roy Pineda of its Labour Chamber, two of the court’s specialist divisions. They will weigh the defence arguments and decide whether Ochoa stays.

If the panel rejects the challenges, Ochoa continues and the case resumes. If it accepts them, a new judge would be assigned.

What It Means for You

For US readers who follow Honduras, the case shows the formal steps that a prosecution of a former head of Congress must clear. The pause means no hearing on the charges can take place until the panel rules.

Background on the country’s institutions is in our guide to who holds power in Honduras. We found no published deadline for the panel’s ruling.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the panel will rule or whether Ochoa will stay on the case. The case cannot move to its next hearing until the panel decides, and more is in our Honduras coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a recusal?

A recusal is a formal request to remove a judge from a case over alleged bias or a conflict of interest. Here a separate appeals panel, not Ochoa, decides it.

Who is Luis Redondo?

He presided over Honduras’s National Congress in the 2022 to 2026 term. Prosecutors charge him with several offences, and he has not been convicted.

When will the case resume?

Only after the appeals panel rules on the four challenges, and we found no published date for that ruling. If Ochoa is removed, a new judge must first be appointed.

Sources: Statements by the spokesman of the Honduran Supreme Court of Justice on the appeals panel, 9 November 2026; charges brought by the Public Ministry (Honduran prosecutors) in the Permanent Commission case; the defence teams’ recusal requests against Judge Ochoa, October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error