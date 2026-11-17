File photo. The Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia, 2024. Photo: José Luiz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

A judge in Bogotá heard formal charges on Tuesday 17 November 2026 against Hollman Morris, a former head of Colombia’s state broadcaster. Prosecutors accuse him of an aggravated violent sexual act, according to a 17 November 2026 statement from the Fiscalía General de la Nación, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office.

Morris led RTVC, the state public radio and television system, in the government of Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s former president, El Tiempo reported on 17 November 2026. He told the court he denies the facts, as Semana, a Colombian news magazine, reported on 17 November 2026.

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The case concerns a former senior figure of Colombia’s public-media world and an allegation dating back to 2011. A charge at this stage is not a conviction, and Morris is presumed innocent.

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Key Facts A Bogotá judge heard charges against Hollman Morris, ex-head of state broadcaster RTVC, on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Morris denies the charge and says he will not accept it.

The alleged victim is journalist María Antonia García; the alleged events date to Madrid, December 2011.

The hearing ran about three and a half hours in reserved session.

As of 17 November 2026, 22:00 GMT

A Bogotá court has heard a formal charge against a former state broadcaster chief over a 2011 allegation. He denies it, and no court has yet tested the claim.

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What Happened in Court

At a charging hearing in Bogotá on Tuesday 17 November 2026, a prosecutor delegated before the Supreme Court formally charged Hollman Felipe Morris Rincón, Noticias RCN, a Colombian TV network, reported. El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, names her as the prosecutor who set out the case in court on 17 November 2026.

A charging hearing, known in Spanish as an audiencia de imputación, is the stage where prosecutors give a suspect formal notice of the alleged crime. The Fiscalía named the offence as “acto sexual violento agravado”, or aggravated violent sexual act, according to Noticias RCN on 17 November 2026.

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Morris did not accept the charge, Semana reported on 17 November 2026. Speaking to the judge, he rejected the allegation in direct terms.

In Semana’s 17 November 2026 account, he said in Spanish: “Yo niego los hechos que se me han venido atribuyendo durante estos ocho años.” He added, in the same account: “No lo reconozco y no voy a aceptar los cargos, señor juez,” which means he does not acknowledge the facts and will not accept the charges.

The hearing was held in reserved session and lasted about three and a half hours, Semana reported on 17 November 2026. The prosecution opposed a request from the defence and called it a crime of gender-based violence, according to the same report.

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá. Photo: Baiji, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Case Got Here

The Fiscalía filed its request for this hearing on Monday 26 October 2026, as we reported then. The case had been archived in 2022 by a Fiscalía prosecutor, Alfonso Bonilla, who classified it as “injuria por vías de hecho”, a different offence, La Silla Vacía, a Colombian political news site, reported.

Another Fiscalía prosecutor, Marcela Abadía, reopened the case in April 2026, according to La Silla Vacía. The Fiscalía’s special task group on gender-based violence in media settings built the case, Noticias RCN reported on 17 November 2026.

The allegation dates to December 2011 in Madrid, according to the Fiscalía statement reported by Noticias RCN on 17 November 2026. The statement said journalist María Antonia García went to a gathering of communicators to interview Morris, who was then promoting a documentary.

Later, in a business premises, Morris, allegedly drunk, used force and sexual behaviour without her consent, the Fiscalía alleged on 17 November 2026. These are allegations, and a court has not tested them.

García filed her complaint in 2019, Semana reported on 17 November 2026. She has said publicly that he grabbed, fondled and kissed her against her will, according to the same outlet.

What It Means for Readers Outside Colombia

For readers abroad, the main point is who is affected: Colombia’s public-media world, where RTVC is the state’s radio and television system. Morris led it in the government of Gustavo Petro, now Colombia’s former president, El Tiempo reported on 17 November 2026.

No market, trade or travel consequence follows from the hearing, and we do not suggest one. The immediate effect falls on the people named in the case and on public broadcasting, where Morris once held a senior post.

Morris’s denial, reported by Semana on 17 November 2026, stands as the counter-view to the Fiscalía’s account. Until a court rules, his denial and the allegations both remain unproven.

What Is Not Known

The next steps are not confirmed: the Fiscalía statement and the reports of 17 November 2026 give no trial court, no trial date and no defence strategy on the time limit. Because no dated checkpoint is confirmed, we cannot point readers to a next date.

The defence asked to suspend the hearing, and the prosecution opposed it, Infobae, a Colombian news site, reported on 17 November 2026. A ruling on that request was not confirmed.

A charge is not a conviction, and Morris is presumed innocent.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hollman Morris charged with?

Colombia’s Fiscalía said on 17 November 2026 that it charged him with “acto sexual violento agravado”, an aggravated violent sexual act. He denies the facts and has not accepted the charge.

Has Hollman Morris been convicted?

No. A charge at a hearing on 17 November 2026 is not a conviction, and Morris is presumed innocent. A court has not tested the allegations.

What is RTVC?

RTVC is Colombia’s state public radio and television system. Morris was its head in the government of Gustavo Petro, now Colombia’s former president, El Tiempo reported on 17 November 2026.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la Nación statement of 17 November 2026; Noticias RCN, El Tiempo, Semana and Infobae, 17 November 2026; La Silla Vacía, 22 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error