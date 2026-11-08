Haiti Calls on Gangs to Lay Down Arms

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Haiti Latin America

Haiti Calls on Gangs to Lay Down Arms

By · · 4 min read
A pale two-towered cathedral facade facing a cobbled square with parked cars and people
The cathedral and main square of Cap-Haïtien, the old colonial port of Cap-Français, pictured in November 2012. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

HAITI · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What happened Haiti’s disarmament commission (CNDDR) urged armed groups to hand in weapons on Wednesday 4 November.
  • The offer It says legal paths to leave gangs and rejoin society are “now operational”.
  • The warning Those who keep committing crimes will face prosecution with no leniency.
  • Next step National consultations will draft a national policy to disarm and reintegrate armed groups.
  • Why it matters The US lists the Viv Ansanm gang coalition as terrorist, so Haitian gangs concern US officials.

Haiti’s national disarmament commission (CNDDR) has asked gang members to give up their weapons voluntarily. Reports of the appeal give no deadline and no amnesty terms.

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Haiti’s national disarmament commission called on members of armed groups on Wednesday 4 November to lay down their weapons voluntarily. The body, known by its French initials CNDDR, made the appeal in a communiqué, an official public statement.

Haiti’s gang crisis is a security concern for the United States. The US government lists Viv Ansanm, a coalition of Haitian gangs, as a terrorist organisation, as our earlier report on Haiti’s gang violence explains.

A busy street in Cap-Haïtien with a white minibus, pedestrians and older stone buildings
File photo, undated: a street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti. Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
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What Happened

The commission urged fighters to use “the legal mechanisms of disengagement and social reintegration, now operational”. It gave no details of those mechanisms.

It also warned that those who continue criminal activity will face prosecution with no leniency. The warning is the stick beside the offer of a way out.

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On the same day the commission announced national consultations, called assises nationales in French, to draw up a national policy on disarming and reintegrating armed groups. The aim is to build a policy for disarmament, dismantling and reintegration, the three tasks in its name.

Public institutions, civil society, communities and international partners are invited to take part. No dates or venues have been announced.

In Plain English

Disarmament means fighters hand over weapons, dismantling means breaking up gang structures, and reintegration means helping former members return to civilian life. The commission’s French name covers all three.

Why It Matters

The commission held a media day at Pétion-Ville, a suburb of the capital, on 4 September 2026 to promote peace. The new appeal comes two months later.

A voluntary programme depends on fighters trusting the state’s offer, and the reports describe no response from any gang so far. Readers can find the wider power picture in our guide to who holds real power in Haiti.

What Is Not Known

Reports on the appeal do not explain the commission’s legal basis, or when and where the consultations will meet. They also give no deadlines and no number of fighters or weapons.

It is unknown what the “operational” mechanisms consist of, whether any amnesty or legal protection exists for those who disarm, and whether any fighter has come forward. The reports do not say how the consultations will be run.

What It Means for You

For US readers, a working disarmament scheme could improve security for people in Haiti and for businesses that work there. Until fighters respond, that remains a hope rather than a result.

Travellers and businesses should not read the appeal as a change on the ground. Our guide to Haiti’s history and our Haiti news give background and the next steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CNDDR?

It is Haiti’s national disarmament commission, whose French name is Commission nationale de désarmement, de démantèlement et de réinsertion. Reports on the appeal do not explain its legal basis.

What did the commission ask armed groups to do?

It asked them to lay down their weapons voluntarily and use legal paths of disengagement and social reintegration. It warned that those who continue crimes face prosecution.

Is there an amnesty for fighters who disarm?

No report mentions one. The communiqué as reported does not describe any amnesty or legal protection.

Sources: Haiti’s national disarmament commission (CNDDR), communiqué of 4 November 2026 and announcement of national consultations (read 8 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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