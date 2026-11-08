Haiti Calls on Gangs to Lay Down Arms

HAITI · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Haiti’s disarmament commission (CNDDR) urged armed groups to hand in weapons on Wednesday 4 November.

The offer It says legal paths to leave gangs and rejoin society are “now operational”.

The warning Those who keep committing crimes will face prosecution with no leniency.

Next step National consultations will draft a national policy to disarm and reintegrate armed groups.

Why it matters The US lists the Viv Ansanm gang coalition as terrorist, so Haitian gangs concern US officials.

Haiti’s national disarmament commission (CNDDR) has asked gang members to give up their weapons voluntarily. Reports of the appeal give no deadline and no amnesty terms.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Haiti’s national disarmament commission called on members of armed groups on Wednesday 4 November to lay down their weapons voluntarily. The body, known by its French initials CNDDR, made the appeal in a communiqué, an official public statement.

Haiti’s gang crisis is a security concern for the United States. The US government lists Viv Ansanm, a coalition of Haitian gangs, as a terrorist organisation, as our earlier report on Haiti’s gang violence explains.

File photo, undated: a street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti. Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What Happened

The commission urged fighters to use “the legal mechanisms of disengagement and social reintegration, now operational”. It gave no details of those mechanisms.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Haiti Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

It also warned that those who continue criminal activity will face prosecution with no leniency. The warning is the stick beside the offer of a way out.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

On the same day the commission announced national consultations, called assises nationales in French, to draw up a national policy on disarming and reintegrating armed groups. The aim is to build a policy for disarmament, dismantling and reintegration, the three tasks in its name.

Public institutions, civil society, communities and international partners are invited to take part. No dates or venues have been announced.

In Plain English

Disarmament means fighters hand over weapons, dismantling means breaking up gang structures, and reintegration means helping former members return to civilian life. The commission’s French name covers all three.

Why It Matters

The commission held a media day at Pétion-Ville, a suburb of the capital, on 4 September 2026 to promote peace. The new appeal comes two months later.

A voluntary programme depends on fighters trusting the state’s offer, and the reports describe no response from any gang so far. Readers can find the wider power picture in our guide to who holds real power in Haiti.

What Is Not Known

Reports on the appeal do not explain the commission’s legal basis, or when and where the consultations will meet. They also give no deadlines and no number of fighters or weapons.

It is unknown what the “operational” mechanisms consist of, whether any amnesty or legal protection exists for those who disarm, and whether any fighter has come forward. The reports do not say how the consultations will be run.

What It Means for You

For US readers, a working disarmament scheme could improve security for people in Haiti and for businesses that work there. Until fighters respond, that remains a hope rather than a result.

Travellers and businesses should not read the appeal as a change on the ground. Our guide to Haiti’s history and our Haiti news give background and the next steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CNDDR?

It is Haiti’s national disarmament commission, whose French name is Commission nationale de désarmement, de démantèlement et de réinsertion. Reports on the appeal do not explain its legal basis.

What did the commission ask armed groups to do?

It asked them to lay down their weapons voluntarily and use legal paths of disengagement and social reintegration. It warned that those who continue crimes face prosecution.

Is there an amnesty for fighters who disarm?

No report mentions one. The communiqué as reported does not describe any amnesty or legal protection.

Sources: Haiti’s national disarmament commission (CNDDR), communiqué of 4 November 2026 and announcement of national consultations (read 8 November 2026).