Floating production vessels in the Stabroek Block off Guyana, 27 March 2025. (Photo: US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Guyana

ExxonMobil, the Texas-based oil major, began pumping oil from Guyana’s fifth offshore project on Monday 16 November 2026, the company said in a statement that day. The start of Uaru, the name of the field development, lifts the country’s installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels a day.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek block, the offshore licence that holds Guyana’s five producing projects, and holds 45% of it. The new vessel, Errea Wittu, still has to ramp up to its full 250,000 barrels a day, which ExxonMobil expects in the first quarter of 2027.

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Key Facts What. ExxonMobil began production at Uaru, Guyana’s fifth offshore oil project, on 16 November 2026.

Capacity. Installed capacity is 1.1 million barrels a day; output was about 900,000 before.

Vessel. Errea Wittu is due to reach 250,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2027.

Owners. ExxonMobil holds 45%; partners are Hess Guyana Exploration (30%) and China’s CNOOC (25%).

As of. 17 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Guyana now has five floating production vessels working off its coast, and the newest one is only beginning to ramp up.

What Happened on Monday

ExxonMobil announced on 16 November 2026 that production had started at Uaru, the fifth development in the Stabroek block. The new floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), a ship-shaped platform that pumps, stores and ships out crude, is called Errea Wittu, which means “abundance” in the Warrau language, ExxonMobil said.

MODEC, an offshore contractor behind the vessel, said on 17 November that it reached first oil ahead of schedule on 16 November. Errea Wittu can store two million barrels and joins Destiny, Unity, Prosperity and ONE GUYANA, the four vessels already at work, according to ExxonMobil.

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Where Guyana’s Oil Boom Comes From

Guyana first produced oil in December 2019, and ExxonMobil said on 28 September 2026 that the Stabroek block had yielded its one billionth barrel less than seven years later. Dan Ammann, ExxonMobil’s upstream president, said in the 16 November statement that Guyana has become “one of the world’s fastest-growing and most important new sources of energy supply.”

The partners want to keep building. On 12 November ExxonMobil said it had approved Longtail, the eighth development, due online in 2030, while Whiptail is expected in 2027 and Hammerhead in 2029.

Guyana’s government has framed Uaru as a national milestone. Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said on 21 August that once first oil came, production was “poised to cross the one-million-barrel-per-day mark,” and the ministry described Uaru as a US$12.7 billion project targeting more than 800 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Why It Matters for US Readers

ExxonMobil, based in Spring, Texas, holds 45% of Stabroek, so a full 250,000-barrel day at Errea Wittu would give it about 112,500 barrels on its stated stake. For scale, ExxonMobil said on 12 November that the four earlier projects produce about 900,000 barrels a day, so Errea Wittu alone would add roughly 28% at full capacity.

ExxonMobil and its co-venturers say they have spent more than US$3.9 billion with Guyanese suppliers since 2015, which shows how far the project reaches into the local economy. Capacity is not output, though: US oil buyers and investors should read 1.1 million barrels as a ceiling, not as today’s production.

What to Watch Next

ExxonMobil expects Errea Wittu to reach its initial 250,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2027 (ExxonMobil, 16 November 2026). Whiptail, the sixth project, is due to start in 2027 and Hammerhead in 2029 (ExxonMobil, 12 November 2026), though the releases give only years.

What Is Not Known

ExxonMobil gave installed capacity, not daily output, so how much Errea Wittu pumps today is not known. We have not found the Guyana government’s own announcement of the start-up itself, so those facts rest on ExxonMobil and MODEC.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Guyana’s fifth oil project start?

ExxonMobil said production at Uaru began on 16 November 2026. MODEC says the vessel reached first oil that day, ahead of schedule.

How much oil will Errea Wittu produce?

ExxonMobil expects 250,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2027. That is initial capacity, not today’s output.

How much oil can Guyana produce now?

ExxonMobil puts installed capacity at 1.1 million barrels a day. About 900,000 barrels a day came from the four earlier projects.