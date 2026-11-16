President Irfaan Ali (left) at a joint press conference in Georgetown in March 2025. Photo: Freddie Everett/U.S. Department of State, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Guyana’s lawyers have drawn a line around the people who prosecute and defend the state in court. On Monday, 16 November 2026, the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana, the elected governing body of the country’s lawyers, condemned what it called unwarranted public attacks on three women lawyers.

Guyana is a South American nation of roughly 800,000 people, best known for its offshore oil fields run by ExxonMobil and for a border dispute with Venezuela over the Essequibo region. For US readers, the way its courts handle a high-profile political case matters because American investors and the US government watch the country closely.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Guyana’s lawyers’ association condemned public attacks on the state prosecutor and two government lawyers on 16 November.

Who. Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack, plus attorneys Shoshanna Lall and Ronetta Sargeant.

Why. The row follows court hearings in a case involving opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed.

Not named. The association’s statement does not say who made the attacks or what exactly was said.

As of. Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET

Guyana’s legal body says lawyers must be free to do their jobs without public vilification. The statement lands in the middle of an opposition leader’s court fight.

Big Picture

The Bar Council said in its statement that the attacks on Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack, who leads criminal prosecutions in Guyana, came earlier. It said the attacks on Shoshanna Lall and Ronetta Sargeant came more recently.

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On 13 November 2026 Attorney General Anil Nandlall, the government’s chief legal adviser, issued a press release about a Facebook post by Hana Mohamed. He said the post falsely accused Lall, a Deputy Solicitor General, and Sargeant, an Assistant Solicitor General, of professional misconduct while they appeared in the High Court.

Hana Mohamed is the sister of Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader. Nandlall called the post “malicious, false and defamatory” and advised both lawyers to take legal action.

The attorneys were appearing on 12 November in High Court judicial review proceedings, a court check on a government decision, that involve Azruddin Mohamed. We have not independently confirmed every step of that case, so we describe only what the Bar Council and the Attorney General have said.

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What We Know

The Bar Council’s statement is dated 16 November 2026 and names the DPP, Lall and Sargeant. It says it views “with grave concern” the publication of allegations that impugn their professional integrity and conduct.

It adds that the DPP and other attorneys, including those who hold public office, must be allowed to work “fearlessly and independently”. It also calls on the public to respect the dignity, independence and integrity of the legal profession.

President Irfaan Ali spoke on 13 November about the same Facebook post. He asked why rights groups and women’s groups had not condemned it, and said lawyers were being attacked for doing their duty.

The Attorney General’s release also described a scene in court on 12 November. It said a relative of the opposition leader spat at Sargeant, and that others in the family mouthed expletives; those claims come from the government and we have not seen them tested.

What Is Not Known

The Bar Council did not name anyone it blames, and it did not repeat the allegations. We could not confirm which earlier statements about the DPP it has in mind.

We found no public reply yet from Hana Mohamed to the Attorney General’s release. We also found no confirmation that either lawyer has started legal action.

The name Sargeant is spelled that way in the Bar Council statement but appears as Sargent in the Attorney General’s release. We use the spelling from the Bar Council.

What It Means for You

If you hold Guyana assets or work with firms there, the independence of its prosecutors is part of the legal risk you price. Heated public fights around the opposition leader’s case may shape how outside investors read the country’s stability.

Travellers and expatriates are not directly affected by the statement. Anyone following Guyana’s politics from the US should treat the competing claims as unproven until a court rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who issued the statement?

The Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana, the elected governing body of the country’s lawyers, issued it on 16 November 2026. It named the Director of Public Prosecutions and two government attorneys.

Who are the three lawyers?

Shalimar Ali-Hack is the Director of Public Prosecutions. Shoshanna Lall is a Deputy Solicitor General and Ronetta Sargeant an Assistant Solicitor General in the Attorney General’s chambers.

Who made the attacks?

The Bar Council did not say. The Attorney General separately blamed a 13 November Facebook post by Hana Mohamed, sister of the opposition leader, whose reply we have not found.

Why does this matter outside Guyana?

Guyana is an oil producer where ExxonMobil operates and where US interests are large. Respect for prosecutors and courts affects how foreign investors judge the country’s legal stability.

More from this country: Guyana news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Sources: Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana, statement of 16 November 2026 (guyanabarassociation.org); Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, press release of 13 November 2026 (mola.gov.gy). Related Rio Times coverage is linked below.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error