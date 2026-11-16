LATIN AMERICA · GUYANA · ENERGY

Guyana’s oil savings fund took in US$1.26 billion in October 2026, the largest in the fund’s reporting history, which starts in 2020. The Bank of Guyana, the country’s central bank, published the figures in its monthly report on the Natural Resource Fund, the state account that holds Guyana’s oil income.

The money comes from the Stabroek Block, the offshore oil block operated by ExxonMobil, the Texas-based company whose shares trade in New York. For US readers the report shows how much of the Exxon-run project’s income reaches Guyana’s state.

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Key Facts Deposit US$1.26 billion in October: US$228 million royalties, US$1.03 billion profit oil (state’s half after costs).

Balance US$6.45 billion on 31 October, after a US$300 million withdrawal to the government’s main account.

Output About 900,000 barrels daily from four projects; fifth, Uaru, expected in the fourth quarter.

Next Longtail, a US$12.5 billion offshore gas project announced on 12 November, targets start-up in 2030.

As of Monday 16 November 2026, 15:30 GMT (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Guyana’s oil savings account had its biggest month yet. The figures show how quickly the state’s share of Stabroek oil income is growing.

What the Central Bank Reported

The Bank of Guyana’s report for the period to 31 October 2026 shows royalties of 47.5 billion Guyana dollars (G$; US$228 million) and profit oil of G$214.7 billion (US$1.03 billion). Royalties are a fee on output, profit oil is the crude left after costs, half of it Guyana’s, and the bank converts Guyana dollars at G$208.50 per US dollar.

The total of about US$1.26 billion is 62% above the previous high, US$776 million in August 2026. It is also 5.5 times the US$228 million received in October 2025 (royalties and profit oil together), the bank’s monthly reports show.

Inflows from January to October 2026 add up to about US$5.14 billion, by our sum of the bank’s monthly reports. That is 79% of the US$6.50 billion that Guyana’s Ministry of Finance projects for the year in its Mid-Year Report, the government’s half-year budget review, published in September 2026.

A floating production vessel and a drillship in the Stabroek Block off Guyana, 27 March 2025, with a US Navy cruiser in the foreground. Photo: US Navy, public domain.

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The Bigger Picture

ExxonMobil and its partners pump the oil, and the Mid-Year Report puts output at 902,000 barrels a day in the first half of 2026, against about 639,000 a year earlier. From 2020 to 2025 the fund’s best month, April 2025, brought in US$296.2 million, so October 2026 is more than four times that peak, the bank’s monthly reports show.

The Mid-Year Report explains the first-half rise: the companies may recover costs from up to 75% of gross revenue, and the rest is split 50/50 with the state. As their accumulated costs shrink, more of each barrel becomes profit oil for Guyana.

The ministry says Brent, the global oil benchmark, averaged US$92.5 a barrel in the first half, the highest first-half average since 2022. It ties high prices to the Middle East war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf shipping lane for much of the world’s oil.

The ministry also says rapid development and high prices sped up cost recovery. October reflects the timing of cash receipts too, and new projects will add costs back, so the state’s share will move again.

How the Fund Is Spent

The fund is governed by the Natural Resource Fund Act 2021, and the Mid-Year Report lists a yearly withdrawal ceiling. In October the bank recorded G$62.55 billion (US$300 million) moving to the Consolidated Fund, the government’s main account.

Withdrawals in 2026 total US$2.07 billion by our sum of the monthly reports, against the US$2,374.3 million ceiling the Mid-Year Report sets for the year. The fund closed October at G$1,344.6 billion (US$6.45 billion), up from US$4.29 billion at the end of June, the ministry reports.

What to Watch Next

ExxonMobil said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that it produces about 900,000 barrels a day from four Stabroek projects. It expects Uaru, the fifth project, to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, lifting output above 1 million barrels a day, according to its news release.

The same release says it made its final investment decision, the formal commitment to spend, on Longtail, an additional US$12.5 billion gas and condensate project due to start in 2030. Neither document says how Longtail will change the state’s share.

What It Means for You

This is reporting, not investment advice. The Mid-Year Report quotes a US$86 a barrel forecast for 2026; against the US$92.5 first-half average, our arithmetic implies about US$79.5 for the second half, if halves weigh equally.

For earlier coverage, see our reports on Guyana’s oil passing one billion barrels, the Longtail approval and Guyana’s oil export plans. Our Guyana news page tracks later steps.

What Is Not Known

The oil price and number of cargoes behind October’s receipts; the bank’s report does not give them.

How Longtail’s costs will change the state’s share of profit oil.

The date of the bank’s November report; it has not been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund receive in October 2026?

The Bank of Guyana’s report shows about US$1.26 billion: US$228 million in royalties and US$1.03 billion in profit oil. It is the largest month in the fund’s reporting history.

What is profit oil?

Profit oil is the crude left after the oil companies recover their costs. Guyana receives half of it under the Stabroek production-sharing agreement, the contract that divides the oil, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report.

How much is in the fund now?

The fund closed October 2026 at G$1,344.6 billion, or US$6.45 billion, after a US$300 million withdrawal. At the end of June it held US$4.29 billion.

Sources: Bank of Guyana, Natural Resource Fund monthly report to 31 October 2026; Bank of Guyana, monthly Natural Resource Fund reports, 2020 to 2026; Ministry of Finance, Mid-Year Report 2026, September 2026; ExxonMobil, news release of 12 November 2026.