File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Guyana’s police say they have uncovered alleged plots to attack an electricity substation and a school, and that six people are in custody. Wendell Blanhum, a deputy commissioner who heads the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department, gave the account on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Guyana, the South American country whose offshore oil output draws US companies and investors, is on alert after a firebomb attack on 10 November. The six are suspects, and none had been charged at the time of writing.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Police say six suspects are held over alleged plots against a power substation and a school.

Where. Good Hope on the East Coast Demerara (the coast east of Georgetown), plus Georgetown, the capital.

Charges. None announced; a court has allowed police extra time to hold the six.

Next. Police could not say when charges would be filed.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

Police describe a wider plan behind a petrol-bomb attack on a power substation, but they have not named the six suspects or filed charges. Being in custody is not a conviction.

The Big Picture

Guyana has faced attacks on power and police sites before. In the early hours of Saturday 17 May 2025, explosions hit the East Ruimveldt police outpost and a substation of Guyana Power and Light (GPL, the national electricity company) on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown.

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Police later issued wanted bulletins for three people over those blasts, wanted for terrorism. A minibus driver was charged with aiding the attack and remanded in May 2025.

The latest case began on Tuesday 10 November 2026, when two people were filmed at GPL’s Good Hope substation at about 10:45 p.m. President Irfaan Ali said in a national address on Thursday 12 November that the two threw Molotov cocktails (bottles of fuel set alight) at the substation and that no damage was reported.GPL asked police for a terrorism investigation into the attack.

We have since covered the hunt for suspects in Guyana Police Hunt Three in Grid Attack, the president’s response in Guyana Leader Vows to Crush Destabilisers and a police search in Guyana Police Question Opposition Lawmaker.

File photo: a Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard boat on the Demerara River.

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What Police Said on Monday

Blanhum spoke at the launch of the force’s Christmas Policing Initiative on Monday 16 November 2026. He said the six people in custody are all Guyanese and had given police “some very disturbing details pertaining to their plans to create fear and cause panic within Guyana”.

Blanhum said investigators also uncovered an alleged plan for a simultaneous attack on another GPL substation in Georgetown. Police say the aim was unrest once the power went off.

He said the plans also named schools, including one unnamed school on the East Coast of Demerara that police say was the target of three arson attempts. We found no police statement on whether that school was damaged.

Blanhum added that the plans included burning Umana Yana, a landmark thatched hall in Kingston, Georgetown. We found no detail on how far those plans had advanced.

What the Government Has Said

President Ali said on Thursday 12 November that intelligence pointed to “a centrally coordinated conspiracy” to harm or intimidate people, damage property and disrupt essential services. He said security agencies had also received intelligence about possible attacks on infrastructure, which let them strengthen vulnerable sites.

We found no statement on the six arrests from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees police. Police have published no names for the six.

What To Watch

Watch for charges, which police could not date on Monday, and for any hearing, which is not yet confirmed. A court has already allowed police to hold the six beyond the constitutional 72-hour limit.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who the six are, their ages, or whether any link exists to the search of an opposition lawmaker’s home late last week. No charge has been reported against that lawmaker, and we are not naming anyone because police have published no names.

Police have not said who planned the alleged attacks or why those targets were chosen. Everything above is an allegation by police and officials until a court tests it.

In plain English GPL is Guyana Power and Light, the national electricity company, and a substation is a site that adjusts voltage before power reaches homes. Being in custody means detained, not convicted.

What It Means for You

For US investors and companies in Guyana’s oil sector, police describe alleged attacks on a power site, a school and a landmark, not on oil facilities. We found no official statement of any effect on oil production.

Next, watch whether charges are filed this week and whether officials name any group behind the plans. Until then, treat every account as an allegation.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is in custody in Guyana?

Police say six Guyanese people are in custody, but they have not published names, ages or charges. They are suspects, and no court has found anyone guilty.

What did police say was targeted?

Police say the plans named a GPL substation in Georgetown, an East Coast Demerara school and Umana Yana. The 10 November firebomb attack hit the Good Hope substation.

Has anyone been charged?

No charge had been announced on Monday 16 November. Police could not say when charges would be filed, and a court has allowed them extra time to hold the six.

Did the attack cut power?

President Ali said no damage was reported at Good Hope. Police say a power station worker spotted the blaze and put it out, and we found no report of an outage.

Sources Guyana Police Force statements and the briefing by Deputy Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, 12 and 16 November 2026 (https://www.guyanapoliceforce.gy) · Office of the President national address of 12 November 2026, via the Department of Public Information (https://dpi.gov.gy) · Guyana Power and Light (https://www.gplinc.com)

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